Drazen Zigic

Overview

Real Estate Investment Trusts have been the most impacted sector from interest rate hikes over the last few years. We can see how the real estate sector (XLRE) has drastically underperformed the price performance of the S&P 500 (SPY). This comes as no surprise, however, since the sector heavily relies on access to affordable debt as a way to fuel growth. Since the sector is typically so capital intensive, the higher interest rates mean that it's more expensive to maintain a lot of debt on the balance sheet as interest expenses increase.

Data by YCharts

What does come as a surprise, however, is that Welltower (NYSE:WELL) has been an outlier in the sector and performed extraordinarily well. I initially covered WELL back in September of 2023 and the total return since then amounts to 31%, outpacing that of the S&P 500. However, WELL, now sits within all-time high territory and may leave investors cautious on whether or not they should continue adding to their position. I aim to offer some perspective on what valuation looks like going forward, based on current performance, external influences, and growth averages.

At one point in time, WELL had a strong dividend history with many years of consistent raises. The dividend was cut back in 2020 and remained at that level until recently. If you are looking for a consistent dividend, you may need to look past this prior cut to see its true value as a dividend income source going forward. At the moment, the yield remains a bit unattractive at only 2.3%.

Just for some context, Welltower operates as a REIT that provides senior housing through its portfolio of medical buildings and other post acute care providers. Their goal is to provide value and improve people's lives through increased senior and wellness care experiences. To get a better idea of their business, let's take a brief overview of what their portfolio looks like and how wide their business operations span.

Portfolio Growth Driven By Aging Population

WELL, has a wide portfolio that encompasses nearly 2,100 properties that has over 125,000 units within. This can be broken down into four different segments.

Senior Housing Operating: includes 994 properties Senior Housing Triple-net: includes 360 properties Outpatient Medical: includes 450 properties Long Term & Post Acute Care facilities: includes 292 properties

Senior housing operating is the largest part of the business, accounting for $1.4B of the most recent quarter's revenue. While most of the business operates within US markets, WELL, does have exposure to international markets as well. 85% of their portfolio lies within the United States. Additionally, 7.5% lies within the United Kingdom and 6.7% lies within Canadian markets.

WELL, has maintained a high level of investment back into their portfolio through a combination of investments of existing relationship as well as new relationships. However, I anticipate this level being a bit lower for 2024 due to the high-interest rates, as the business will likely shift to focusing on reducing debt and increasing cash on hand. I can be wrong though, as we are still approaching WELL's Q2, which leaves plenty of time for investment levels to grow.

WELL Q1 Supplemental

Even if investments don't continue, WELL, can shift focus on maxing out their occupancy rates, as I believe there is still plenty of room for improvement. Referring to their latest supplemental data, we can see that outpatient medical facilities have the largest occupancy rate of 94.2%. However, the largest slice of their business, The Seniors Housing Operating, only has an occupancy rate of about 84%. If WELL is able to reach an occupancy rate greater than 90% across the board, I believe that this will be enough of a revenue boost to help drive additional growth.

WELL Supplemental

As awareness around nutrition, exercise, and overall health wellness continues to rise, we are seeing people live longer on average. Data shows that the longevity of humans is increasing the average mortality rate. This means that we will have a larger amount of people at the prime age range that WELL can benefit from. Forecasts estimate that the numbers of older Americans that live beyond the age of 85 years old will double by the year 2040.

Urban

People are living longer, which increases the need for wellness care facilities. I believe that this is a strong enough catalyst to see increased revenues for each segment as well as improved occupancy rates as time goes on. As more of the Generation X population reaches the retirement age, we will begin seeing new money flow into these wellness and health sectors of the market. WELL's wide range of properties are set to benefit from this increase.

Financials

WELL reported their Q1 earnings at the end of April and despite the results missing expectations, I thought it was still solid. For example, FFO per share landed at $1.01, a year-over-year improvement from the prior year's FFO of $0.85. In addition, revenue for the quarter landed at $1.86B, representing a massive 19.6% year-over-year increase. The largest Senior Housing Operating segment saw same store revenue increase 10.3% year over year, which can be attributed to the fact that occupancy improved by 4.8%.

As a way to increase this strong performance, WELL, has made additional investments in its total portfolio. This included $208M in acquisitions and loan funding, with a additional $241M in development funding for new projects. WELL, also opened ten new development projects that will cost about $166M to fund. This increased investment activity will likely contribute to forward-looking growth, as management also shared their outlook for each segment of the business over fiscal year 2024.

The largest segment, Seniors Housing Operating, is estimated to see net operating income growth between a range of 17% to 22% and this segment already consistent of revenues of around $1.4B. The Outpatient segment is smaller, accounting for revenues totaling $203M for Q1. Management expects a full-year growth of 2% to 3% through increased demand. The Seniors Housing Triple-net segment is expected to grow between 2.5% to 4% and Long Term Post Acute care is forecasted to see growth between 2% to 3%. With all segments blended together, WELL, expects an average net operating income growth between 9% to 12%.

Data by YCharts

Through this growth, WELL, has maintained a strong liquidity profile, with cash and cash equivalents totaling approximately $2.4B. In addition, WELL, has access to about $4B in credit facilities that they can access if needed to navigate through any unforeseen headwinds. We can see free cash flow and cash from operations improve from the bottom experienced in 2021, which is a health indicator of growth happening.

Dividend

As of the latest declared quarterly dividend of $0.67 per share, the current dividend yield sits at 2.3% This latest dividend represents a 9.8% increase from the prior dividend rate. However, it's fair to mention that the dividend was reduced in 2020 as a way to preserve capital surrounding the circumstances at the time because of the pandemic.

A large portion of the sicknesses and mortalities happening from Covid were taking place in these senior living facilities, which left WELL vulnerable. While we cannot predict these sorts of things, it seems like WELL has being more cautious and building a larger cash cushion in case a one-off situation happens like this again.

WELL Cash & Equivalents (Seeking Alpha)

At the tail end of 2019, WELL, only had about $284M in cash and equivalents on hand, which may be one of the reasons they had to reduce the dividend at the time. We can now see that this cash position sits well over a billion dollars, which ensures that the distribution is currently safe from further reductions, and the business is better protected.

Since the current dividend yield remains low at 2.3%, I would ideally like to see several high dividend raises to get it back to the same level it once was. For reference, the quarterly dividend during Q4 of 2019 was $0.87 per share. Therefore, we still sit $0.20 per share lower than its pre-pandemic levels. For now, though, the dividend remains well covered. As mentioned, FFO per share amounted to $1.01 for the quarter, which fully covers the quarterly distribution of $0.67 per share. This represents a dividend coverage rate of over 150%, which means that there is currently no threat to the distribution and there's a strong possibility of continued raises throughout the year.

Valuation & Vulnerabilities

WELL, now trades at all-time highs and may not be the best time for entry if you don't believe that they will be able to continuously benefit from the rising demand for senior wellness care. WELL, currently trades at a price to FFO ratio of 27.42x. This sits above the last 5-year price to FFO average ratio of 25x. Additionally, the current price to FFO ratio sits at over double the sector median of 12.7x. For reference, Wall St. has an average price target of $108.28 per share, which represents a slight upside potential of 4.1%. The highest price target sits at $129 per share and the lowest price target is at $95 per share.

Money Chimp

Just to serve as another source of reference, I decided to run a discounted cash flow analysis. Although management estimates a minimum blended net operating growth of 9%, I wanted to remain conservative in my outlook given the current uncertainty in the market. The sector median three year AFFO growth sits around 4.15% and the sector median forward EBITDA growth sits at 4.4%. Therefore, I thought an estimate growth rate of 4% would serve as a reasonable input growth estimate. Additionally, instead of inputting EPS like the prompt asks, I inserted the free cash flow per share amount of $3.05. This results in a fair price value of about $105.73 per share.

However, it can be hard to estimate how WELL will react to the uncertainty in the mark. Interest rates haven't seemed to be much of an issue over the last year, since WELL has still managed to grow. However, as inflation starts to cool down and the unemployment rate starts to creep above the 4% mark, the Fed may cut interest rates by the end of the year. We can see how the real estate sector has been suppressed due to the interest rate hikes starting in 2022. When rates finally do being to get cut, we may see valuations start to rise again.

Data by YCharts

Additionally, there is more uncertainty surrounding the presence of the upcoming US Presidential elections this year. The market generally remains very reactive to any political noise during election years as conversations of tax policies, regulations, and even sector specifics start to arise. This may cause WELL's price to come down from the current highs. Therefore, investors must measure how much of this potential risk they can tolerate. A trade-off needs to be considered between WELL's future growth potential, versus the fact that it trades at a significant premium at the moment. Since I have a long term outlook here, I maintain my buy rating.

Takeaway

WELL, has maintained a strong performance through its post-pandemic life cycle, with segments seeing growth across the board. Occupancy rates in their properties can be improved, which in turn will translate to higher levels of revenue. However, the dividend remains low and leaves a lot to be desired. Additionally, the price trades at a high premium valuation at the moment. With all the uncertainty surrounding interest rates, inflation, and the elections, there may be a better opportunity for entry. However, I see nothing fundamentally wrong with the business, so I maintain a Buy rating.