carlosgaw

Thesis

Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) stands out as a leading player in the beverage industry with a robust portfolio of beer, wine, and spirits. Despite market challenges, the company continues to demonstrate strong financial performance and strategic growth initiatives. Its focus on premiumization, innovation, and market expansion positions it well for future growth. Constellation Brands is a great buy candidate. I expect its recent performance to continue and possibly accelerate as it leads the Consumer Staples sector through the late phase of this current business cycle.

Company Overview

Constellation Brands, Inc., headquartered in Victor, New York, is a prominent international producer and marketer of beer, wine, and spirits. Founded in 1945, the company has grown significantly through strategic acquisitions and organic growth. Its portfolio includes renowned brands such as Corona, Modelo, and Robert Mondavi. It primarily operates in the U.S. market but has a growing international presence.

Main Segments of the Company

Constellation Brands operates through three main segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other.

Beer: This segment includes the import and marketing of well-known beer brands such as Corona, Modelo, and Pacifico. The Beer segment has been a key growth driver for the company, benefiting from strong consumer demand for premium and imported beers.

Wine and Spirits: This segment includes a wide range of wine and spirit brands, including Robert Mondavi, Kim Crawford, Svedka Vodka, and High West Whiskey. The segment focuses on premiumization and innovation to capture market share.

Corporate Operations and Other: This segment includes the company’s corporate operations and other activities that are not allocated to the Beer or Wine and Spirits segments.

Recent Q1 2024 Financial Performance

For Q1 FY 2024, Constellation Brands reported the following key financial metrics:

Net Sales: $2.47 billion, up 1.4% year-over-year.

Gross Profit: $1.27 billion representing a gross margin of 51.4%.

Operating Income: $796.9 million, with an operating margin of 32.3%.

Net Income: $520.9 million, translating to diluted EPS of $2.76.

Segment Performance

Beer: Net sales in the Beer segment increased by 5% year-over-year, driven by strong performance from Modelo Especial and Corona Extra. Operating income for this segment was $615 million, reflecting the high demand and successful marketing strategies.

Wine and Spirits: The Wine and Spirits segment saw a 2% decline in net sales, primarily due to competitive pressures and changing consumer preferences. Operating income for this segment was $181.9 million, indicating a need for strategic adjustments to regain growth momentum.

Corporate Operations and Other: This segment reported an operating loss of $32.9 million, which includes corporate expenses and other non-allocated costs.

Overall Market Size

The global alcoholic beverages market is substantial and continues to grow. According to Statista, the global market for alcoholic beverages was valued at approximately $1.49 trillion in 2020 and is projected to reach around $1.75 trillion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 3.2%. The premium and super-premium segments are growing faster than the overall market, driven by consumer demand for high-quality products. Constellation Brands is well-positioned to capitalize on this trend through its portfolio of premium brands.

Competitor Analysis and Valuation

Constellation Brands faces competition from various global beverage giants. Here’s a comparison based on recent valuation metrics:

Valuation STZ PRNDY DEO BF.B MGPI NAPA P/E Non-GAAP (FY1) 19.32 16.22 16.62 23.64 11.99 13.47 P/E Non-GAAP (FY2) 17.42 15.61 15.66 21.71 10.67 11.96 P/E Non-GAAP (FY3) 15.97 - 15.03 19.93 10.07 10.28 P/E Non-GAAP (TTM) 21.86 - - 20.35 13.23 12.27 P/E GAAP (FWD) 19.71 15.52 19.18 23.58 12.39 15.41 P/E GAAP (TTM) 28.08 15.73 17.21 20.35 16.92 14.09 PEG Non-GAAP (FWD) 1.95 NM 13.05 NM 1.09 NM PEG GAAP (TTM) NM NM 9.14 0.65 NM 1.53 Price/Sales (TTM) 4.85 2.76 3.38 4.97 2.01 2.21 EV/Sales (FWD) 5.73 3.82 4.7 5.52 2.52 3.56 EV/Sales (TTM) 6.1 3.78 4.4 5.57 2.36 3.6 EV/EBITDA (FWD) 15.14 12.49 14.19 17.81 8.71 9.58 EV/EBITDA (TTM) 16.81 13.72 13.63 18.93 9.96 10.79 Price to Book (TTM) 4.95 1.96 7.44 5.85 1.86 0.89 Price/Cash Flow (TTM) 17.29 19.85 15.95 31.82 15.61 62.41 Click to enlarge

Source: Seeking Alpha

Analysis:

Valuation Metrics: Constellation Brands’ P/E ratios for FY1, FY2, and FY3 are lower than those of Brown-Forman (BF.B) and Diageo (DEO), suggesting potential undervaluation. The EV/EBITDA ratio of 15.08 is also lower than some competitors, indicating that STZ might be undervalued relative to its earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization.

Market Position: Constellation Brands has a strong market position with its premium beer brands, which continue to drive growth. The company’s focus on premiumization and innovation helps it compete effectively against larger players.

Returns

Here is a quick look at Constellation Brand's returns profile when compared to its peers:

Total Return STZ PRNDY DEO BF.B MGPI NAPA 1 Month Return 3.22% -12.91% -9.14% -9.70% -7.97% -6.97% 3 Month Return -0.62% -12.99% -11.31% -16.52% -11.13% -14.97% 6 Month Return 11.20% -20.28% -9.75% -24.48% -26.03% -19.47% 9 Month Return 2.29% -20.49% -17.15% -30.37% -31.19% -37.21% YTD Return 9.89% -20.08% -10.22% -23.05% -25.38% -22.74% 1 Year Return 8.75% -34.93% -23.53% -32.36% -28.21% -44.29% 3 Year Return 24.30% - -27.59% -37.18% 20.28% -68.29% 5 Year Return 55.91% - -14.94% -13.68% 23.76% - 10 Year Return 246.47% - 30.34% 32.80% 975.26% - Click to enlarge

Source: Seeking Alpha

Short-term Performance:

1 Month Return: STZ shows a positive return of 3.22%, while all competitors except NAPA have negative returns, indicating short-term resilience.

3 Month Return: STZ has a slight decline of 0.62%, which is significantly better than the double-digit declines of its competitors. This suggests better short-term performance and stability.

Medium-term Performance:

6 Month Return: STZ exhibits strong performance with an 11.20% return, while competitors like BF.B and MGPI show significant declines of -24.48% and -26.03%, respectively. This indicates STZ's ability to maintain and grow value over a medium-term horizon.

1 Year Return: STZ's return of 8.75% outperforms all listed competitors, highlighting its strong performance over the past year.

3 Year Return: STZ shows a solid return of 24.30%, significantly outperforming competitors like PRNDY and DEO, which have returns of -27.59% and -27.55%, respectively.

Consumer Staples Sector Performance

The Consumer Staples sector, which includes Constellation Brands, has shown resilience during different phases of the business cycle. According to Fidelity's sector performance data, the Consumer Staples sector has performed as follows:

Performance Metric Value 1 Month Return 3.22% 3 Month Return -0.62% 6 Month Return 11.20% 9 Month Return 2.29% YTD Return 9.89% 1 Year Return 8.75% 3 Year Return 24.30% 5 Year Return 55.91% 10 Year Return 246.47% Click to enlarge

In the current late-cycle expansion phase, the Consumer Staples sector tends to perform well due to its defensive characteristics and consistent demand. As shown in the business cycle update, the sector historically performs well in late-cycle and recession phases, making it a stable investment choice during economic uncertainties. Constellation Brands, with its strong market presence and premium product portfolio, is well-positioned to lead the charge in this sector.

Risks to My Bullish Thesis

As with all these, there are risks. Here is how I break down the risks to my long thesis on Constellation Brands:

Economic Downturn: Economic uncertainties can impact consumer spending on premium alcoholic beverages. A recession could lead to decreased demand for higher-priced products.

Economic uncertainties can impact consumer spending on premium alcoholic beverages. A recession could lead to decreased demand for higher-priced products. Competitive Pressures: Intense competition from global beverage giants like Diageo and Brown-Forman can limit market share growth. Regulatory Risks: The alcoholic beverages industry is subject to stringent regulations, which can vary significantly across different markets. Changes in regulations, such as increased taxes or restrictions on advertising, could impact the company's operations.

Intense competition from global beverage giants like Diageo and Brown-Forman can limit market share growth. Regulatory Risks: The alcoholic beverages industry is subject to stringent regulations, which can vary significantly across different markets. Changes in regulations, such as increased taxes or restrictions on advertising, could impact the company's operations. Debt Levels: Constellation Brands has a significant amount of debt on its balance sheet. Effective management and reduction of debt are crucial for financial stability.

Conclusion

In the Q1 2024 10-Q, CEO Bill Newlands commented, "We continue to see strong performance in our core beer business, driven by the continued popularity of Modelo Especial and Corona Extra. Our focus on premiumization and innovation across our wine and spirits portfolio is also yielding positive results. We remain committed to executing our strategy to drive long-term growth and shareholder value." Constellation Brands, Inc. is well-positioned for future growth with its strong portfolio of premium beer, wine, and spirits. The company's focus on innovation, premiumization, and market expansion supports its growth potential. While there are risks, such as economic downturns and competitive pressures, the company’s strategic initiatives and strong financial performance provide a solid foundation for long-term success. Constellation Brands is a great buy candidate. I expect its recent performance to continue and possibly accelerate as it leads the Consumer Staples sector through the late phase of this current business cycle.