S&P Global, Inc.: Strong Network Effects And Sticky Products In The Non-Ratings Segment

Jun. 20, 2024 10:32 AM ETS&P Global Inc. (SPGI) StockMCO
Eleceed Capital profile picture
Eleceed Capital
19 Followers

Summary

  • SPGI enjoys strong network effects in credit ratings business.
  • Non-ratings segments provide long-term growth and reduce revenue volatility.
  • While the high rates environment may dampen demand, historical performance suggests that growth will recover in due time.

Standard & Poors in NY

mixmotive

Summary

I am bullish on S&P Global, Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) because of the strong network effects that it enjoys in the credit rating business. While the current high rate environment may put pressure on debt issuance, the historical cycle suggests

This article was written by

Eleceed Capital profile picture
Eleceed Capital
19 Followers
I'm a passionate investor with a strong foundation in fundamental analysis and a keen eye for identifying undervalued companies with long-term growth potential. My investment approach is a blend of value investing principles and a focus on long-term growth. I believe in buying quality companies at a discount to their intrinsic value and holding them for the long haul, allowing them to compound their earnings and shareholder returns.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About SPGI Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on SPGI

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
SPGI
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News