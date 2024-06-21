7.3% Yield And Investment Grade? Yes! M&T Bank

Landscape and nature photographer based in Upstate, New York

Co-authored with Hidden Opportunities.

While Wall Street and Main Street remain focused on the Fed’s interest rate outlook, employment numbers, and other economic data, we are quietly buying discounted securities from the fixed-income segment. Preferred securities, in particular, provide attractive tax benefits on dividends compared to interest income from bonds while also having priority over common stock in the company's capital stack.

Newer fixed-income issues are offering high coupons

Amidst higher interest rates, newer preferred equity and debt issues from leading banks and utility companies are offering +7% yields, a nice premium above the 4.65% rate on the Treasury 30-year bond.

Citigroup (C) issued $1.75 billion of 7.125% preferred in May. M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) raised $750 million by issuing fixed-rate preferreds with a 7.5% coupon, while Citizens Financial Group (CFG) raised $400 million by issuing preferreds with a 7.375% coupon.

There have also been some subordinated debt deals from investment-grade utilities bearing coupons unseen in recent decades.

AES (AES) sold $950 million of 7.6% bonds due in 2055,

Entergy (ETR) issued $1.2 billion of 7.125% bonds due in 2054, and

Dominion Energy (D) offered $1 billion of 7% bonds and $1 billion of 6.875% long-term bonds.

This is one of the best times to invest in fixed-income

With rates continuing to stay above historical averages, several previously issued, lower-coupon fixed-income securities are trading at attractive discounts to par value. The iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (PFF), which tracks the investment results of an index composed of U.S. preferred and hybrid securities, continues to offer a yield significantly above historical averages, but we can see the convergence happening even before there is any clarity over interest rates.

Data by YCharts

Our income-focused Investing Group continues to scoop up these generational bargains while they last. We have been buying perpetual preferreds to fortify our bond ladder with terminal preferreds and bonds. We recently made a sixth addition to our bond ladder since January. While quality terminal securities are excellent to hold for a strong defense against interest rates, it is quite beneficial to balance your portfolio with perpetual securities. The best part about buying newer securities with high coupons is that the issuer has a strong incentive to call at the first opportunity, provided the ongoing rates are more favorable. Let us examine one such preferred today.

A High-Quality Mid-Tier Bank

M&T Bank Corporation (MTB) is a regional bank whose roots can be traced back to Manufacturers and Traders Bank, which opened for business in 1856 in Buffalo, NY. MTB has over 1,000 branches spanning 12 states in the northeast & mid-Atlantic region and manages ~$215 billion in assets. Source.

May 2024 Investor Presentation

MTB provides its customers with a wide range of retail and commercial banking, trust and wealth management, and investment services. It has grown through the strategic acquisition of banks and thrift institutions. It has made 24 successful integrations since 1987, with the most recent being the acquisition of People’s United Financial in 2022 to create a $200 billion banking franchise. This was also MTB’s largest acquisition to date, bringing in $64 billion in assets and ~$53 billion in deposits.

In the current economic climate, MTB isn’t alone in its challenges with declining credit metrics, but investors should note that the bank has been profitable in every quarter since 1976. Other than Northern Trust, MTB was the only bank in the S&P 500 Index not to lower its dividend during the Great Financial Crisis of 2007–2008.

MTB has maintained or grown its common dividend with no reductions since 1985. Recently, the bank announced a 3.8% dividend raise, indicating its focus on returning capital to shareholders despite challenging credit conditions.

Data by YCharts

Like all banking institutions, MTB’s CRE (Commercial Real Estate) exposure has been a cause for concern, but this has considerably shrunk from 31% of its loan portfolio in 2019 to 24% as of Q1 2024. The bank’s loan portfolio mix can be broken down into 33% Consumer, 43% C&I, and 24% CRE. Notably, office property loans only represent 3% of the total loan portfolio. Source.

May 2024 Investor Presentation

MTB’s CRE portfolio continues to demonstrate strong fundamentals, with its loans having a weighted average LTV of 56% and over 80% of the total permanent Income-Generating Real Estate portfolio carrying an LTV of 70% or less. This provides an excellent buffer against potential future losses in these portfolios.

MTB’s net interest margin, despite declining YoY to 3.52%, is one of the highest in its peer group, and the bank also reported top quartile CET1 (11.1) and Tier 1 Capital (12.4) ratios among peers.

MTB maintains ample liquidity. At the end of Q1, investment securities and cash, including cash held at the Fed, totaled $62.3 billion, representing ~29% of the bank’s total assets. Thanks to the elevated interest rate environment, the yield on investment securities increased 17 basis points to 3.30% as the yield on new purchases exceeded the yield on maturing securities. MTB maintains a high-quality, short-duration securities portfolio where agency MBS/CMBS and U.S. Treasuries account for 55% and 31% of the assets, respectively, providing much-needed defense against interest rate risks

MTB also set aside $200 million to cover bad loans (up from $120 million in Q1 2023 but down from $225 million in Q4 2023), which, according to management, reflected

“declines in commercial real estate values and higher interest rates contributing to a deterioration in the performance of loans to commercial borrowers."

MTB is a well-managed banking institution with strong fundamentals to thrive through these challenging economic conditions. The company has demonstrated its resilience through such pressures, and it isn’t a surprise that this was one of Berkshire Hathaway’s (BRK.A, BRK.B) core holdings for over 20 years.

MTB’s Preferred Securities - Up To 7.3% Yields

MTB has two preferred securities on its capital stack. The recently issued MTB-J and MTB-H, which was a former People’s United preferred.

Fixed-to-Float Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock Series H (NYSE:MTB.PR.H) - 7.7% YTC

7.50% Depositary Shares Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock Series J (NYSE:MTB.PR.J) - Yield 7.3%.

Author's Calculations

MTB recently issued a new BBB-rated preferred — M&T Bank Corp 7.50% Depositary Shares Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock Series J (MTB.PR.J). With a fixed-rate qualified yield of 7.3% at current prices, MTB-J makes an excellent income opportunity for those seeking higher yields for longer.

For those who prefer a security with a sooner redemption, MTB-H offers an attractive 7.7% YTC at first call. This preferred coupon post-call date (Dec 15, 2026) becomes SOFR + 0.26161% + 4.02%; as such, with varying SOFR rates as shown below, MTB-H will most likely offer a higher coupon than it does today, making it a likely candidate for redemption soon after the call date.

Author's Calculations

In FY 2023, MTB spent $100 million on preferred dividends while paying out over $868 million on the common stock dividend. Similarly, during Q1, the bank’s $531 million net income adequately covered the $221 million common dividend and the $34 million preferred dividend.

Conclusion

In MTB, we see a very well-managed mid-tier American bank with solid capital ratios, excellent liquidity, sustained profitability, and growing dividends. The newly issued investment-grade preferred presents a terrific bargain for large qualified income for the foreseeable future.

At our Investing Group, MTB preferreds are just one of over 50 individual preferred stock and bond ideas we discussed as part of our fixed-income strategy. We have been persistent buyers of bargain preferreds through the Fed’s hawkish cycle, collecting our rich dividends all along and seeing significant capital appreciation even before the rate cycle has shifted. With the Fed poised to cut rates in the near future (it doesn’t matter to us when they do it), we are well-positioned for significant upside. As adopters of the Income Method, we get paid to experience the ride. This is the beauty of income investing.