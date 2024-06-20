sshepard/iStock via Getty Images

Now is not the time for any investor to worry about whether or not the dividend is safe. Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) is dealing with its largest tenant, having filed for voluntary bankruptcy. As I noted in the last article, the stock is likely going nowhere until things become clearer. Now it would appear that there is enough clarity to move this to a speculative buy. If the dividend gets maintained, then good. But if the company needs that money elsewhere, then by all means cancel the dividend until the re-tenanting process is over with.

Medical Properties Trust has gotten a lot more complicated than I originally thought back when trouble first surfaced. However, the disclosure that Medical Properties Trust is participating in the DIP loan process combined with the security the company had before the Steward Bankruptcy is going to allow the company to have a priority in the bankruptcy process. The DIP loan participators have the top claim to the company's debts. If they do not get paid, then no one with lessor claims gets paid. The fact that another loan has now been made as part of the bankruptcy process does not diminish the idea that Medical Properties Trust is well positioned. As a result, Medical Properties Trust stands an excellent chance of recovering its investment, despite the write-offs taken so far.

Funds Available

Probably the major concern is that impairments threw the typical funds flow calculation into negative territory. That required additional calculations by the company to demonstrate that there was indeed some cash generated from operations.

Even though management took the write-off this quarter, there is a difference between the accounting interpretation of what can be recovered and what actually will happen in the bankruptcy process. There is nothing wrong with giving investors a conservative picture, as management clearly has. But management noted that they will still pursue recovery of those amounts.

Since the security involved is real estate, there is every possibility that if management did the proper due diligence, at least some of the write-offs will likely be recovered.

Management has had a very good past history with bankruptcies and the amounts recovered. However, those bankruptcies involved much smaller investment amounts than is the case here. In a sense, the company is in "uncharted waters" and needs a conservative picture to present.

As a secured lender, as long as the security was done properly combined with the participation in the initial DIP loan, this company stands a good chance of getting most, if not all of the original value that was "on the books". Whatever loss becomes permanent is likely to be at most one percent to maybe five percent of the total company portfolio. Such a loss would hurt, but it would not prove to be fatal to the company.

As far as normalized funds flow goes, there is nothing normal about the current situation. It is good that cash was generated from operations even though Steward filed bankruptcy. However, cash usage is likely to be directed in ways determined by the company's best interests in the Steward bankruptcy. Therefore, there are going to be a fair number of one-time items (besides legal fees) until this significant challenge is over with.

One of the more significant items was the company refusal to provide Steward with additional financing. That instead came from a different lending group. We will have to see how that works out for all the parties involved in the process.

There clearly is money to pay the dividend. But the company is shrinking when it is raising money by selling assets. Therefore, at least initially, when this is over with, the earnings will be lower. Management should be able to grow again. But this time, that growth needs to add to per share profitability instead of what has happened in the past.

It is very likely that this company will be facing the same market requirements to "live within its means" as is the case for other sectors that used to raise capital by selling stock whenever that capital was needed. Should that be the case, then investors can look forward to well-covered dividends in the future and fewer dilutions (although the growth will be slower in total terms).

Cash Flow Timing

One important detail is that management mentioned that the cash flow is backend loaded.

There was some concern about company cash flows in the first quarter as well as where the cash is going. This statement is meant to assure investors that cash flow should remain at current levels in the worst case and will likely trend higher as the year progresses.

Debt only has to be serviced in some quarters, not all of them.

Debt

The debt rating for Medical Properties Trust is in the higher (almost) speculative range. But that rating is far away from a stressed company that would file bankruptcy.

Management did secure an $800 million secured financing arrangement. There was a further discussion covering the company liquidity. The thing to keep in mind is that the Steward bankruptcy will not last forever.

In fact, it is very likely that hospitals will be sold or there will be new tenants throughout the fiscal year and maybe later. The speed of this process will therefore affect cash flow as the year unfolds in material ways that cannot be forecast.

Therefore, cash flows as properties are either sold or transferred to new operators will begin to again flow. There is also a decent chance that (thanks to inflation) new contracts will be more lucrative than the ones the company now has with Steward.

Management has also talked about things like a master lease and cross-collateralization. These are ways to make sure (along with the DIP loan) that management has protected its claim to any cash proceeds. We really will not know how well everything has been done until we actually see the results from the process now underway.

But the bankruptcy appears to be well organized. The only fear is the sheer number of properties that have to obtain new operators. That volume can push the terms in favor of the buyer, depending upon market conditions. To counter this perception, the conference call had a discussion where it came out that several properties were "well down the road" to a solution. But, again, we really will not know the validity of that statement until we get to the end.

The market does not like the uncertainty that bankruptcy brings, combined with the possibility of surprise twists and turns. This likely confirms the importance of contributing to the DIP loan. I suspect that this management has done what it can to get all the proceeds from anything that it has a securitized interest in.

The last consideration is that any debt due has been pushed out to an acceptable future time. Cash management is the key during a time like this, and management appears to have the key concerns well managed.

Conclusion

This stock is a speculative opportunity where the safety of the investment will now gain over time as the bankruptcy process completes. The current stock price anticipates disaster, and so far, there is nothing close to that.

The stock price itself seems to have bottomed on the fears of a Steward bankruptcy and the subsequent filing a couple of months back. Now that the stock has basically traded above that bottom for some time, it should indicate that the worst fears have passed.

As far as the dividend goes, this is not the time to worry about the dividend. Frankly, I would be a whole lot happier with no dividend at the current time.

The main focus should be on recovery potential, and that is likely to be substantial from the current price unless the paperwork and due diligence done by management on these deals is materially defective on a lot of deals. There could well be one or two deals that prove to be sour. But that is very different from the whole portfolio going South (as the stock price seems to indicate).

The thing to remember is that Steward is a big chunk of the business. But that big chunk is roughly one-quarter of the business. The stock price is down far more than one-quarter. That should imply a recovery potential once the bankruptcy is dealt with. Should management return to growing the business after Steward issues are in the rearview mirror, the potential appreciation could be greater.

This is definitely not the typical REIT deal with a decent income. On the other hand, what is now a higher risk proposition could be a strong buy for venturesome investors who can afford it with the idea that the money will earn an attractive yield once the bankruptcy process completes.

Hopefully, management learns from this and demands a stronger shareholder return in the future for the risk taken. But in the meantime, the current return appears to be substantial, while the risk factor declines as the reorganization proceeds.

Risks

Bankruptcy can be very unpredictable. While the company is in a good position as a DIP lender, proceeds can fail to meet expectations or the process itself could unexpectedly "turn left" with all kinds of unforeseen challenges. The stock itself is unlikely to venture far from current levels until it appears more certainty is on the horizon.

Chances are good that when the Steward Bankruptcy is finished, the company will have to navigate a new market and debt market atmosphere of living within its means. That would mean reinvesting some cash flow. It would be very different from what was happening before bankruptcy, when the company frequently issued stock to finance new deals.

A loss of key personnel would definitely set this company back at the current time.