bankerwin/E+ via Getty Images

This monthly article series shows a dashboard with aggregate subsector metrics in industrials. It is also a top-down analysis of sector ETFs like Industrial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLI), whose largest holdings are used to calculate these metrics.

Shortcut

The next two paragraphs in italic describe the dashboard methodology. They are necessary for new readers to understand the metrics. If you are used to this series or if you are short of time, you can skip them and go to the charts.

Base Metrics

I calculate the median value of five fundamental ratios for each subsector: Earnings Yield ("EY"), Sales Yield ("SY"), Free Cash Flow Yield ("FY"), Return on Equity ("ROE"), Gross Margin ("GM"). The reference universe includes large companies in the U.S. stock market. The five base metrics are calculated on trailing 12 months. For all of them, higher is better. EY, SY and FY are medians of the inverse of Price/Earnings, Price/Sales and Price/Free Cash Flow. They are better for statistical studies than price-to-something ratios, which are unusable or non available when the "something" is close to zero or negative (for example, companies with negative earnings). I also look at two momentum metrics for each group: the median monthly return (RetM) and the median annual return (RetY).

I prefer medians to averages because a median splits a set in a good half and a bad half. A capital-weighted average is skewed by extreme values and the largest companies. My metrics are designed for stock-picking rather than index investing.

Value and Quality Scores

I calculate historical baselines for all metrics. They are noted respectively EYh, SYh, FYh, ROEh, GMh, and they are calculated as the averages on a look-back period of 11 years. For example, the value of EYh for transportation in the table below is the 11-year average of the median Earnings Yield in transportation companies. The Value Score ("VS") is defined as the average difference in % between the three valuation ratios (EY, SY, FY) and their baselines (EYh, SYh, FYh). The same way, the Quality Score ("QS") is the average difference between the two quality ratios (ROE, GM) and their baselines (ROEh, GMh).

The scores are in percentage points. VS may be interpreted as the percentage of undervaluation or overvaluation relative to the baseline (positive is good, negative is bad). This interpretation must be taken with caution: the baseline is an arbitrary reference, not a supposed fair value. The formula assumes that the three valuation metrics are of equal importance.

Current data

The next table shows the metrics and scores as of writing. Columns stand for all the data defined above.

VS QS EY SY FY ROE GM EYh SYh FYh ROEh GMh RetM RetY Aerospace+Defense -37.04 -17.52 0.0262 0.5335 0.0189 14.70 20.03 0.0483 0.6709 0.0343 19.98 21.93 -0.66% 29.12% Building+Equipment -33.37 36.00 0.0310 0.2497 0.0205 14.49 37.14 0.0406 0.6811 0.0236 10.26 28.41 -0.80% 27.98% Machinery+Conglomerates -14.64 6.21 0.0384 0.3018 0.0317 20.46 40.89 0.0450 0.4824 0.0293 19.37 38.30 -3.50% 19.94% Services+Distribution -32.48 14.75 0.0302 0.2518 0.0150 35.73 45.74 0.0372 0.3997 0.0257 26.15 49.27 -1.53% 19.61% Transportation -32.48 14.75 0.0302 0.2518 0.0150 35.73 45.74 0.0372 0.3997 0.0257 26.15 49.27 -1.53% 19.61% Click to enlarge

Value and Quality chart

The next chart plots the Value and Quality Scores by subsector (higher is better).

Value and quality in industrials (Chart: author; data: Portfolio123)

Evolution since last month

The most notable change is a significant improvement in quality score for the transportation industry.

Score variations (Chart: author; data: Portfolio123)

Momentum

The next chart plots momentum scores based on median returns.

Momentum in industrials (Chart: author; data: Portfolio123)

Interpretation

As reported in my monthly S&P 500 dashboard, industrials are the second most overpriced sector, behind technology by a short margin. Machinery/conglomerates is overvalued by about 15% relative to 11-year averages, while other subsectors are overvalued by over 30%. Overvaluation may be partly offset by a good quality score for building/equipment. Aerospace/defense is the most overpriced subsector, and additionally it shows the worst quality score.

PSCI fast facts

Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCI) started investing operations on 04/07/2010 and tracks the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Industrials Index. It has 93 holdings, an expense ratio of 0.29% and a 30-day SEC yield of 0.56%. Besides the difference in market capitalization of constituents, PSCI also differs from the large cap fund XLI in industry breakdown. In particular, it overweights machinery (28.3% of asset value vs. 19.9% for XLI), whereas it underweights aerospace/defense (7.1% vs. 22.3%) and ground transportation (3.2% vs. 11.7%).

The next table shows the top 10 holdings with fundamental ratios. Their aggregate weight is 27% and the largest one weighs 3.2%, so the portfolio is well-diversified and risks related to individual companies are low. XLI is more concentrated, with 35.5% of assets in the top 10 companies.

Ticker Name Weight% EPS growth %ttm P/E ttm P/E fwd Yield % SPXC SPX Technologies, Inc. 3.20 238.76 42.16 26.15 0 MLI Mueller Industries, Inc. 3.14 -16.46 11.07 12.26 1.45 AVAV AeroVironment, Inc. 3.08 -1160.42 N/A 78.14 0 ALK Alaska Air Group, Inc. 2.63 310.16 22.15 8.77 0 FSS Federal Signal Corp. 2.60 41.69 28.79 27.61 0.56 AWI Armstrong World Industries, Inc. 2.54 20.67 21.54 19.31 0.98 BCC Boise Cascade Co. 2.51 -24.94 10.27 11.84 4.59 DY Dycom Industries, Inc. 2.48 33.24 21.69 20.63 0 AL Air Lease Corp. 2.40 20.01 9.35 10.79 1.81 MOG.A Moog, Inc. 2.38 11.66 28.04 22.98 0.68 Click to enlarge

Ratios by Portfolio123.

Since inception, PSCI has outperformed XLI by 90 bps in annualized return. However, the risk-adjusted performance (Sharpe ratio) is marginally lower, due to higher volatility. The correlation between the two funds is 0.86.

Total Return Annual. Return Drawdown Sharpe Volatility PSCI 461.48% 12.92% -45.55% 0.65 20.86% XLI 412.69% 12.20% -42.33% 0.66 18.10% Click to enlarge

PSCI valuation ratios and earnings growth rate are materially better than for the large cap sector benchmark, as reported below.

PSCI XLI Price/earnings 19.24 24.91 Price/book 2.03 5.43 Price/sales 1.01 2.33 Price/cash flow 10.35 17.5 Earnings growth 26.49% 19.51% Click to enlarge

Data: Fidelity

In summary, PSCI is different from XLI in holdings, industry breakdown and fundamental ratios, but long-term performance is not much better. Nonetheless, both funds may be useful together for investors seeking diversification, and for those implementing a tactical allocation strategy across sectors and size segments.

Dashboard List

I use the first table to calculate value and quality scores. It may also be used in a stock-picking process to check how companies stand among their peers. For example, the EY column tells us that a transportation company with an Earnings Yield above 0.0302 (or price/earnings below 33.11) is in the better half of the subsector regarding this metric. A Dashboard List is sent every month with the most profitable companies standing in the better half among their peers regarding the three valuation metrics at the same time. The stocks below are part of the list sent a few weeks ago.

SAIC Science Applications International Corp. VNT Vontier Corp. LECO Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. CAT Caterpillar, Inc. DCI Donaldson Co., Inc. DE Deere & Co. TEX Terex Corp. AGCO AGCO Corp. WNC Wabash National Corp. Click to enlarge

It is a rotational model with a statistical bias toward excess returns on the long-term, not the result of an analysis of each stock.