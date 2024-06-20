phototechno

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) offers passive income investors a growing investment portfolio, a First Lien-focus, a well-covered 10% dividend yield and dividend upside.

The business development company easily covered its dividend with net investment income in the first quarter, and I think that investors are going to see hikes in the regular dividend in 2024.

Though Capital Southwest is selling for a rather high premium to net asset value, the First Lien-focus, the company’s strong history in terms of growing its dividend and the central bank’s cautious approach to rate cuts make this BDC a ‘Buy’.

I sounded the alarm on Capital Southwest’s valuation at the beginning of October, primarily because the BDC’s stock was selling at a more than 40% premium to net asset value and I more broadly reduced my exposure to floating-rate BDCs which faced softer growth prospects in a low-rate environment.

With that being said, Capital Southwest put up some impressive numbers in the last couple of quarters and the BDC continued to grow its dividend as well paid special dividends.

My opinion has evolved on the subject of valuation taking into account that the central bank is proving to be much more accommodating with its rate cut timeline than I anticipated.

As a consequence, I am modifying my stock classification from ‘Sell’ to ‘Buy’.

Portfolio Growth, Income Upside And Low Pay-Out Ratio

Capital Southwest is mainly focused on First Lien investments, which accounted for 97% of the company’s $1.35 billion credit portfolio as of March 31, 2024.

First Liens are highly secured loans and produce recurring interest income for Capital Southwest. The BDC also owns investments in Second Liens and Subordinated Debt, but the focus here for the BDC is on senior secured, floating-rate First Liens.

Capital Southwest stands out from the BDC crowd due to its very robust origination and portfolio growth: Between 1Q21 and 1Q24 the BDC’s credit portfolio has grown by a whopping annual rate of 33% primarily because of the company’s focus on new loan originations.

My anticipation is that though the BDC is probably going to see slower origination and net investment income growth in a falling-rate environment, Capital Southwest is still likely to put up some impressive growth numbers, at least until the central bank starts to lower short-term interest rates.

Since the BDC is aggressively floating-rate positioned and Capital Southwest produced 26% YoY interest income growth in the last year (which is what I would call impressive), I anticipate CSWC to remain a top grower of net investment income in the short-term. As impressive, I generally mean double-digit NII growth amid consistent tailwinds in a high-rate environment.

With substantial rate cuts out of the way, I think that BDCs with strong credit performance and good dividend coverage are worthy of significant premiums to net asset value.

Ares Capital Corp. (ARCC), for instance, grew its total portfolio value at an annualized rate of 14% in the last three years, whereas Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp. (OCSL) increased its portfolio value by 9% annually since 1Q24. One advantage for Capital Southwest is that the BDC has a much smaller portfolio value, which makes it easier for the company to grow. Ares Capital’s portfolio is valued at more than $23 billion, and it is harder for the BDC to substantially grow its portfolio at such a large size.

Capital Southwest’s strategy as a First Lien-focused BDC is to grow its debt portfolio through originations in the lower middle market, which is what one would expect from a business development company.

Typically, this means that the BDC is looking for annual EBITDAs between $3-20 million. Investors should thus anticipate to see more originations in the LMM market, particularly if interests fall, which is a great way to grow its net investment income, in my view.

Portfolio Growth (Capital Southwest Corporation)

The BDC is seeing solid demand for new financings, from both existing portfolio companies and new ones. In the last quarter, Capital Southwest originated $157.5 million in new investment commitments. All new investments in the first quarter were either First Liens or Equity, or a combination of both.

Besides making five investments to existing portfolio companies, Capital Southwest also provided investments to six new companies, bringing the new total of portfolio companies to 116. These investments, which need to be seen in the context of a push to grow the company’s portfolio value, set the base for incremental net investment income growth in 2024 and could contribute to yet another dividend hike for passive income investors.

Portfolio Originations (Capital Southwest Corporation)

I have started to be more cautious about floating-rate BDCs in the fourth quarter of last, and particularly after the central bank said it was considering to implement up to three rate cuts in 2023 which posed obvious headwinds for net investment income growth to Capital Southwest.

However, the central bank has proven to be extraordinarily accommodating with its rate cut timeline, which is favorable to floating-rate BDCs like Capital Southwest.

The BDC had 97.4% floating-rate exposure as of March 31, 2024 and with the central bank pushing rate cuts into the latter half of the year, Capital Southwest’s net investment income prospects have improved.

My outlook for rate cuts has changed insofar I don’t anticipate the central bank to change short-term interest rate much at all in the short term. Capital Southwest stands to profit from the central bank’s wait-and-see approach and I think that the BDC’s net investment income is poised to rise, and with it the company’s dividends.

Fixed Versus Floating Credit Portfolio Exposure (Capital Southwest Corporation)

Capital Southwest’s net investment income has consistently risen in 2023 and in 1Q24, thanks to the central bank aiding the BDC’s interest income growth.

The BDC earned $29.8 million in net investment income in the quarter ending March 31, 2024, reflecting a YoY increase of 31%. This growth comes primarily from higher interest income and PIK interest income, which went up 26% and 58% YoY, respectively.

Since Capital Southwest’s portfolio is positioned overwhelmingly to profit from higher short-term interest rates, the central bank can primarily be credit with the BDC’s impressive net investment income growth.

Income Statement (Capital Southwest Corporation)

A Well-Covered 10% Yield For Passive Income Investors

Capital Southwest has very good dividend coverage and considerable special dividend potential in 2024, partially because the central bank is taking it very easy with interest rate cuts, which profits CSWC’s floating-rate credit investments.

Furthermore, the business development company earned $0.68 per share in net investment income in the last quarter while paying out $0.57 per share in base dividends, so has considerable excess dividend coverage.

Capital Southwest has an impressive history as a dividend grower as well as the BDC hiked its regular dividend every quarter in 2023 and paid a total of $0.23 per share in supplemental dividends in the last twelve months in order to distribute excess portfolio income.

Since CSWC paid out special dividends in each quarter in the last year, as long as the BDC outearns its dividend and the central bank doesn’t move interest rates, I would anticipate Capital Southwest to pay additional special dividends in the upcoming quarters.

Capital Southwest’s pay-out ratio based on the base dividend was 81% in the last twelve months, whereas the pay-out ratio including all special dividends was 90%. Ares Capital Corp. (ARCC), to provide a reference point, paid out 86% of its net investment income in the last twelve months, but the BDC didn’t raise its regular dividend nor did it pay any special dividends in 2023.

Dividend (Author Created Table Using BDC Information)

Premium Multiple For A Safe Yield

Capital Southwest is definitely not your average business development company as far as valuation is concerned. With a premium to net asset value of 51% Capital Southwest clearly stands out and is in the same valuation category as a Main Street Capital Corp. (MAIN) or Hercules Capital Inc. (HTGC) which have NAV premiums of 68% and 68% respectively.

Capital Southwest’s impressive rate of portfolio growth, history of effective yield-boosting special distributions and decent dividend coverage is worthy of a premium to net asset value, in my view, particularly now that the central bank has said that it won’t pursue aggressive rate cuts in the short term.

In the past, I referenced Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp. (OCSL) as an opportunistic yield play with a 12% yield for which investors didn’t have to pay a high NAV premium, but OCSL is presently working through some credit issues, has weaker dividend pay-out metrics and doesn’t pay special dividends on a consistent basis.

From this angle, CSWC is a higher-quality BDC that correspondingly has much less risk of a dividend cut. With that said, though, if paying a substantial premium to net asset value rubs you the wrong way, there are BDCs to be found across the yield spectrum with much lower NAV premiums.

Capital Southwest’s net asset value, as of March 31, 2024, was $16.77 per share. Though Capital Southwest’s stock is not a steal, the price may be worth if you are focused on producing a stable 10% yield that might even have potential to grow now that the central bank has reduced its outlook to just one rate cut in 2024.

Why The Investment Thesis May Not Work As Anticipated

Capital Southwest is a highly-priced business development company. Taking into account, however, that the central bank has proven to be accommodating with the rate cut timeline (which benefits floating-rate BDCs like Capital Southwest) and that CSWC produced excellent NII growth in the last year, I think that the risk/reward relationship is more sensible than I thought last year.

With that being said, though, if high-NAV BDCs fail to sustain their strong dividend pay-out metrics, there is a considerable risk that investors become unwilling to sustain such high premiums to net asset value moving forward.

Furthermore, CSWC is a floating-rate positioned BDC which means the BDC profits from higher-for-longer interest rates. If these tailwinds are removed, Capital Southwest might be poised to see lower net investment income growth in 2024 as well as a narrower margin of dividend safety (diminished special dividend potential).

My Conclusion

I took a second look at business development company Capital Southwest and my opinion on the BDC has evolved, primarily in the context of the central bank delaying rate cuts last week.

The BDC offers a very well-covered 10% yield and has a solid history of regular dividend growth and has been shareholder friendly insofar as the payment of special dividends is concerned.

The BDC’s impressive NII growth as well as the safety of the dividend are two reasons why I am making an overdue correction and modify my stock classification from ‘Sell’ to ‘Hold’.

Higher-for-longer rates could also tempt the BDC to raise its base dividend again in the latter half of the year.

Though the stock is not cheap, the quality of Capital Southwest’s 10% yield might be worth paying such a price.