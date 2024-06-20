peshkov

Investment Thesis

Paycom (NYSE:PAYC) simplifies HR tasks by providing tools for automation. However, recently, its growth prospects appear to have slowed down. So, although the stock looks cheap, at approximately 11x forward EBITDA, I believe that this stock is already fairly priced.

In short, I'm neutral on this stock because I don't believe Paycom has enough potential to reaccelerate its growth rates. Additionally, although its balance sheet is debt-free, it lacks the resources to make significant acquisitions that could boost its growth rates.

Rapid Recap

Back in December, I concluded my analysis by saying,

Upon revisiting Paycom Software, Inc.'s outlook, the notable shift in its growth trajectory is apparent, moving from a once fast-growing business to a mid-teens growth expectation. [...] In my assessment, Paycom's ability to stand on its own and meet investor expectations requires a closer examination amidst this shifting landscape. Hence, I'm now neutral on Paycom Software, Inc. stock.

Author's work on PAYC

As I explained previously, it made sense to move Paycom from a BUY to a HOLD.

In hindsight, this turned out to be the right call, as Paycom proceeded to underperform the S&P500 by more than 40%. And now, looking ahead, I believe that staying neutral here is the right call to make.

Paycom's Near-Term Prospects

Paycom focuses on simplifying HR tasks by allowing employees to handle their own payroll directly through Paycom's software, Beti. This eliminates redundant HR work and saves time. Their platform also includes tools for managing tasks like time off requests, enhancing overall workplace efficiency.

That being said, Paycom's challenges revolve around optimizing its product vision. Even though Paycom seeks to maximize clients' education and exposure to Beti to ensure that clients fully utilize its advanced features to achieve maximum ROI, this requires extensive support and training.

Additionally, making sure that Paycom's platform is user-friendly and more deeply integrated into existing client workflows is a demanding task that requires significant resources from both parties. In short, Paycom's prospects to reignite its growth rates are a complex task.

Given this backdrop, let's discuss its fundamentals.

Revenue Growth Rates Fizzle Out

PAYC revenue growth rates

Back in December, I said,

I've not only assumed that Paycom will deliver the high end of its guidance, but that Paycom will also beat the high end of its guidance. This means, that all in, including the best-case scenario, the business is growing at around the mid-teens CAGR.

Fast-forward 6 months, and if we presume that Paycom beats the high end of its guidance by more than 200 basis points, its growth rates will perhaps reach the mid-teens.

Although, even then, mid-teens growth rates are far from guaranteed. Although, it should be noted, that in the second half of 2024, Paycom's growth rates will be up against much easier comparables than H1 2024.

And yet, one way or another, the best that investors should expect from Paycom is around mid-teens growth rates and no more.

For now, the days when Paycom could be relied upon for mid-20s% growth rates are behind us. Given that consideration, let's now discuss its valuation.

PAYC Stock Valuation -- 11x EBITDA

Back in December, I said,

Allow us to momentarily move beyond the default, "buy the dip" mentality. Public companies have a few responsibilities. Beyond ethical elements, they strive to not provide their investors with negative surprises. Why? Because negative surprises affect the multiple that investors are willing to put on their stock.

As we appraise Paycom's prospects, we are left with uncertainty over its growth rates. When uncertainty surfaces, the multiple that investors are willing to pay for a stock compresses.

For our discussion, let's make the case that Paycom is being conservative with its 2024 EBITDA guidance. Even though we have little reason to presume this to be so, since Paycom hasn't raised its EBITDA guidance for 2024 by even a hair. Nevertheless, let's assume that Paycom's EBITDA reaches $760 million in 2024.

This leaves Paycom priced at 11x this year's EBITDA. That's not a hefty multiple, by any stretch. Particularly when we consider that Paycom carries no debt. But with just over $370 million of cash and cash equivalents, that's not enough available cash to make any needle-moving acquisitions.

One way or another, the options available for Paycom to reignite its growth prospects are rather limited. Consequently, I'm inclined to believe that paying 11x forward EBITDA is already a fair value for Paycom, and not such an enticing investment opportunity.

The Bottom Line

In conclusion, my stance on Paycom remains neutral given its current growth trajectory and financial position.

While the stock appears attractively priced at approximately 11x forward EBITDA, Paycom faces challenges in reaccelerating its growth rates.

Despite its debt-free balance sheet, which provides stability, the company lacks the financial firepower for substantial acquisitions that could potentially boost its growth prospects.

For now, I believe maintaining a neutral position on Paycom makes sense, as I consider its stock fairly valued.