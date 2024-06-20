Rawf8/iStock via Getty Images

Investment thesis

Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK) remains a dominant player in the mobile gaming industry. However, in recent years, the company has struggled to generate organic growth and has therefore relied heavily on acquisitions to grow. Going forward the company is increasing its marketing spending and pursuing further acquisitions, while at the same time returning capital to shareholders through dividends and buybacks. Shares are trading at an EV-to-adjusted EBITDA multiple of 5.9, and a FCF yield of 12.3%. Despite its cheap valuation, I believe it is prudent for investors to wait on the sidelines until the business has proven that its efforts to generate meaningful growth are fruitful.

Company Overview

Playtika is a founder-led mobile game developer specializing in free-to-play social casino and casual games. It is a significant player in the mobile games industry which has seen rapid consolidation in recent years. Last year seven of the top 100 grossing mobile games were owned by the company. The business has relied on acquisitions to fuel its growth, executing a total of 11 acquisitions, including two last year.

Playtika's Live Operations (LiveOps) is an important aspect of its business model as it helps to improve player engagement and retention as well as increase monetization. The company's Direct-to-Consumer platform has been vital to the company's success. It has strategically been able to make its players switch from Google Play and App Store versions of apps to its own independent platform when making purchases. This has resulted in lower fees for Playtika, which has in turn translated to higher profit margins.

A quick recap of recent business performance

DTC Platform growth despite overall revenue declines

As the mobile gaming industry remained sluggish, the company's revenue in Q1 was down -0.8% year over year, with revenue from its acquisitions not enough to offset the decline in organic growth. Revenue from its Casual games was up 1.3%, while revenue from its Social Casino Games was down 3.5% year over year. Its Solitaire Grand Harvest game which performed strongly during Q1 2023, saw its revenue decline 8.9% year over year, with management however remaining positive with regard to its future prospects.

Investor presentation

Most importantly, the company's DTC revenue continued to show strong growth of 13.2% year over year, representing more than 26% of the total revenue in the quarter. As shown in the figure above, the company has substantially grown its DTC revenue since 2017, and this remains a vital part of the company's growth story going forward, as explained during the Q1 earnings call by its Co-Founder and CEO Robert Antokol:

We were always the first one doing DTC. We always felt that this is the right direction. It gives us independency, give us a better margin, better cash flow and I think this is one of the biggest advantage of Playtika as a company.

Acquisitions

The company completed two acquisitions successfully last year, following the failed attempt at acquiring Finnish game developer Rovio. Last August the company acquired Youda games for €81.3 million in cash and an additional €69 million in potential earnouts. Playtika aimed to leverage its LiveOps expertise to boost the growth of Youda's strong IP in its card game portfolio.

Subsequently, the company also acquired a mobile gaming studio based in Israel, named Innplay Labs for $80 million upfront, with future earnouts taking the total value of the deal to $300 million. The company sees significant potential for growth in Innplay Labs's game, Animals and Coins, by increasing its marketing expenditure.

Pause in its strategic review

The company recently paused its strategic review process which it had initiated in February 2024 citing market uncertainty. Despite no conclusion resulting from this process, the management team has instead focused on a new framework for capital allocation which I will delve into later.

What investors can expect for the rest of 2024

New marketing strategy to drive growth

Despite executing a couple of significant acquisitions during 2023, the company is struggling to grow its revenue, with guidance for FY 2024 calling for revenues to remain relatively flat versus the prior year. In addition to increasing its Sales and Marketing (S&M) by more than 30% this year, the management team has also decided to create two separate marketing teams, focusing on its Bingo and Slotomania games. The motivation behind this move is to give the individual studios more control over the marketing of its own games.

Continued growth from DTC

As I explained previously, its DTC revenues remain vital to the company's growth and profitability. Management aims to increase its DTC revenue contribution closer to 30%, as it continues to transfer more of its games to its DTC platform. CFO Craig Abrahams further highlighted this aspect stating:

The strength in DTC was led by existing games on our platforms as we experienced sequential growth in our DTC business across Bingo Blitz, Slotomania, Caesars Casino, House of Fun, and World Series of Poker. We're in the early innings of our DTC business in Solitaire Grand Harvest and June's journey, and we expect to see incremental revenue contribution from DTC in the coming quarters.

Capital allocation strategy

With respect to its capital allocation framework, the company seeks a balanced approach between M&A and returning capital to shareholders. Management recently initiated its first-ever quarterly dividend of $0.1/share and has an ongoing $150 share buyback program. With regard to M&A, its CFO touted its recently successful acquisitions stating:

Additionally, I want to update you on the performance of our recently acquired studios. Over the past two quarters, we have successfully added these new games to our overall operations. I'm pleased to report that they have continued to demonstrate strong performance. This performance reaffirms our confidence in the value creation potential of our M&A strategy and our capability to replicate this success in future acquisitions.

Management has estimated that it will deploy $600 million to $1.2 billion towards M&A in the next three years. Presently the company has $1 billion in cash on its balance sheet, with a further a $600 million available through its credit facility.

Valuation

Playtika's management team has guided to revenue and adjusted EBITDA of $2.57 billion and $0.75 billion respectively for this year. This implies an adjusted EBITDA margin of 29%, which is lower than last year's margin of 32.4%, owing to the increase in S&M spend expected during this year. This is in line with analyst expectations, and therefore I have incorporated these figures into my valuation of the company, which is shown below.

Valuation model based on my estimates

The company trades at an Enterprise value to adjusted EBITDA value multiple of 5.9. In order to estimate the FCF that the company will generate this year, I have deducted capital expenditures, financing costs and taxes of $100 million, $150 million, and $140 million respectively, from its adjusted EBITDA. I therefore arrive at an FCF value of $0.37 billion, which translates to an FCF conversion from adjusted EBITDA of roughly 50%. Correspondingly its Price to FCF multiple is 8.1, implying an FCF yield of 12.3%.

Its valuation metrics point to a cheap valuation for this company considering its dominant position in its industry. Zynga is the most comparable peer to consider for relative valuation. However, it was acquired in 2021 at an EV to EBITDA multiple close to 20.

Risks

Increased S&M spend will hurt margins

Playtika has recently ramped up its S&M spend mainly focused towards performance marketing. As a result, margins are lower this year, and it remains to be seen whether this will lead to higher organic growth.

Overpaying for acquisitions

The company plans to pursue multiple acquisitions in the near future, which carries the risk of overpaying for these targets. However, management has mitigated this risk in the past by structuring deals with performance-based earnouts.

Weakening balance sheet

The company already carries a substantial amount of debt on its balance sheet, along with potential earnouts. In order to reach its ambitious acquisition targets, it will likely need to finance future acquisitions through additional borrowing, which risks further deteriorating its financial stability.

Conclusion

Playtika's shares trade at a cheap valuation and management has now begun returning capital to shareholders. However, due to the elevated marketing spend and the financial risk associated with future acquisitions, I believe the current risk-reward warrants a Neutral stance towards Playtika as an investment.