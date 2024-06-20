AMD Stock Is Set Up For Another Spike

Zvi Bar profile picture
Zvi Bar
4.9K Followers

Summary

  • Nvidia Corporation recently surpassed all companies in market valuation, with Advanced Micro Devices, Inc.'s performance lagging, but it is likely to catch up in the second half of 2024.
  • AMD's competitive edge in PC chips, A.I. chips, and cryptocurrency mining positions it well for future growth.
  • AMD's upcoming quarterly earnings report on August 6th could serve as a catalyst for a potential spike in stock price, with it trading just above support in the mid $140s.

AMD headquarters in Santa Clara, California, USA

JHVEPhoto

I came up with the phrase "the Chippening" back in August 2020 to describe the change of the guard occurring in the semiconductor sector. At that point, two milestones occurred: (1) Nvidia Corporation (NVDA) achieved

This article was written by

Zvi Bar profile picture
Zvi Bar
4.9K Followers
Zvi provides advisory services to companies, trusts, and individuals, including consulting expert services regarding retirement and estate planning. Zvi is admitted to practice law in the state of New York, where he offers cash management, Bitcoin, and Trust Protector services. Zvi is also The Claw of The Lava Empire and is an Amazon Influencer. No articles or discussions here shall constitute a legal, fiduciary or advisory role, but solely act as informative press and/or a starting point from which, ideally, further constructive discussion may follow. Comments are welcome, as are questions.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of AMD, NVDA either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About AMD Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on AMD

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
AMD
--
AMD:CA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News