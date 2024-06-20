izusek/E+ via Getty Images

Century Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPSC) is a very interesting cell therapy biotech, especially with the accomplishments it has been able to make thus far. That's because it released positive interim data as a poster presentation at the American Society of Clinical Oncology [ASCO] Annual Meeting, which was held May 31 - June 4th, 2024. In particular, it tested the use of CNTY-101 as an induced pluripotent stem cell [iPSC] derived natural killer [NK] drug for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory non-Hodgkin lymphoma [NHL], in the ongoing phase 1 ELiPSE-1 study.

The good thing about this allogenic, iPSC-derived cell therapy is that it targets the CD19 protein which is not only found in B-cell malignancies, but highly present in autoimmune disorders as well. Having said that, it is the goal of the company to initiate the phase 1 CALiPSO-1 trial, which is going to use CNTY-101 for the treatment of patients with systemic lupus erythematosus [SLE] in the 1st half of 2024. This is one catalyst that investors could keep an eye on in the coming days/weeks for increased shareholder value. Despite this phase 1 study only being started in the 1st half of 2024, it won't be long for data to come out of this program.

It is expected that data from this early-stage study, using CNTY-101 to treat this patient population will be released in the 2nd half of 2024. Lastly, the company is ideally not going to wait for initial proof of concept to begin other studies targeting autoimmune disorders. It is already in the process of looking to file other multiple INDs to begin phase 1 studies for other target indications in this space. The main premise of this biotech is to use its ALLO-Evasion technology to improve outcomes for patients receiving cell therapies for their disorders. Plus, what also adds to its allogenic iPSC-derived technology would be the acquisition of Clade Therapeutics, which brings about further potential to be unlocked. With positive data already being achieved using CNTY-101 for r/r NHL, plus a few catalysts expected in 2024, I believe that investors could benefit from any potential gains made.

CNTY-101 For The Treatment Of Patients With Relapsed Or Refractory Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma

CNTY-101 is an allogeneic induced pluripotent stem cell [iPSC] derived natural killer therapy being developed for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory non-Hodgkin lymphoma. The use of this therapy is being developed in the ongoing phase 1 ELiPSE-1 study. Before going over the data released from this early-stage study, it is first important to go over what Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma is and what the possible market opportunity for it could be. Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma [NHL] is a type of cancer that forms in the lymph system of a patient. This is bad as it is a type of cancer, of course, but even more problematic than that is that it affects the immune system. The immune system is responsible for fighting germs, bacteria, and viruses. Thus, with the immune system being affected, it limits a person's ability to fight off other infections. White blood cells [also known as lymphocytes] become abnormal and start to form tumors in the body. The global non-Hodgkin Lymphoma market is expected to surge to $11 billion by 2029. Some symptoms that these patients with non-Hodgkin Lymphoma experience are as follows:

Abdominal pain.

Swollen lymph nodes.

Unexplained weight loss.

Persistent fatigue.

Coughing.

Chest pain.

There are several subtypes of NHL, but this type of cancer can begin in the B-cells, T-cells, and natural killer [NK] cells. Century is focused on targeting B-cell malignancies, but that is not a major issue. Why is that? That's because between 85% to 90% of NHL cases are B-cell derived.

The whole premise of using iPSC-derived Natural killer cell therapy targeting CD19 is to help treat patients with cancers like NHL. This is accomplished with the ability to obtain iPSC stem cells from one healthy donor, which could then be reproduced in an unlimited fashion. From there, it gets a lot more interesting because CRISPR-mediated HDR [MAD7] technology is used to make proper genetic edits at points necessary to enhance safety/efficacy. Most importantly, if there is anything of importance to learn about Century's technology is the ability to incorporate Allo-Evasion into its iPSCs. The purpose of modifying such iPSC-derived NK cells to have this is to allow for the ability to avoid unwanted systemic or toxic side effects, especially with a Switch being implemented in it as well. Primarily to avoid graft-versus-host disease [GvHD] and rejection of the immune system itself. Thus, the end game goal is to allow for repeat dosing, which in turn means an improved clinical threshold to drive durable responses. Allo-Evasion could be the reason why lymphodepletion may not be necessary in subsequent cycles of therapy.

The phase 1 ELiPSE-1 study is to recruit a total of 75 patients with relapsed or refractory CD19-positive B-cell Malignancies. The hope is that this company can continue to achieve success in advancing the use of CNTY-101 for the treatment of this patient population. That's because such an allogeneic iPSC-derived NK cell therapy such as this could be used to solve two major drawbacks with autologous cell therapies already approved to treat patients with hematological malignancies. The first of which would be poor treatment outcomes. Again, this is mainly due to the fact that host rejection of the body or other side effects doesn't allow for repeat dosing. Secondly, with autologous therapy, the cells have to be derived from the patient themselves. This leads to limited supply, plus a huge turnaround time before the patient can be treated for their disease. The patients in the study were treated with different dose levels of CNTY-101 as follows:

Dose level 1 - 100 million cells.

Dose level 2 - 300 million cells.

Dose level 3 - 1 billion cells.

It is important to point out that Schedule A is one single infusion of CNTY-101, whereas Schedule B is being incorporated to give three-weekly infusions of this treatment per cycle. Interim data released at the ASCO 2024 Annual Meeting as a poster presentation was highly ideal. It was noted that both NHL patients in Schedule A and Schedule B dosing were able to have a very good safety profile. That is, there were no dose-limiting toxicities [DLTs] and no observation of graft-versus-host disease [GvHD]. This is good safety, but how was this even possible? Quite simply it is because of the Allo-Evasion tech incorporated into CNTY-101, which allowed for repeat dosing. Such repeat dosing doesn't only have an impact on the safety side of things, but also allows for improved durable response rates. This was shown in the data, where the persistence of this allogenic NK cell therapy was able to maintain itself. Consider that 3 out of 4 NHL patients, who received additional cycles of CNTY-101 without lymphodepletion chemotherapy, had positive detection of this cell therapy in their system on Day 3 and beyond. About 8 out of 12 patients received an infusion of CNTY-101 in an outpatient setting. This is important because it just shows the true allogenic nature of this technology. Out of 10 patients, the following efficacy measures were achieved:

Complete response [CR] rate of 30%.

Objective response rate [ORR] of 40%.

This is quite incredible to see, especially when you consider that there were patients who were heavily pretreated before receiving CNTY-101.

Financials

According to the 10-Q SEC Filing, Century Therapeutics had cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities of $249.9 million as of March 31, 2024. Despite this cash on hand, it needed to obtain additional capital to fund its pipeline. This goes back to what I stated at the beginning above, which is that it has plans to advance CNTY-101 for systemic lupus erythematosus [SLE] and other autoimmune disorder indications with IND filings. Having said that, it raised approximately $60 million through a private placement agreement with multiple institutional investors like Bain Capital Life Sciences and others. On the same day as this private placement agreement, it also acquired Clade Therapeutics, which helped it obtain iPSC-derived Ab T cells. These could also be used for CD19-positive B-cell malignancies and/or autoimmune disorders. With the cash on hand it had, plus the private placement raise of $60 million, it believes that it has enough cash on hand to fund its operations into 2026. Its cash burn is approximately $32.1 million per quarter.

Risks To Business

There are several risks that investors should be aware of before investing in Century Therapeutics. The first risk to consider would be with respect to the development of CNTY-101 for the treatment of patients with r/r NHL in the ongoing phase 1 ELiPSE-1 trial. Even though initial CR and ORR data appear to look good, it remains to be seen if additional patients treated in the other cohorts achieve such responses. Thus, this remains a huge risk. However, I believe it is highly encouraging that when 5 patients in Schedule A received the two higher doses of 300 million cells and one billion cells saw increased numbers of CR of 40% and ORR of 60%.

The second risk to consider would be with respect to the development of CNTY-101 for the treatment of patients with autoimmune disorders. The goal is to initiate a phase 1 study using CNTY-101 for the treatment of patients with systemic lupus erythematosus in the 1st half of 2024 and then have some data available for release in the 2nd half of 2024. There is no assurance that data from this phase 1 study will turn out to be positive. Even though CNTY-101 was shown to do well in treating patients with r/r NHL, there is no guarantee that a similar or superior outcome will be achieved in targeting patients with SLE or other autoimmune disorders.

The third and final risk to consider would be in terms of the acquisition of Clade Therapeutics that it had completed back in April of 2024. Century was able to obtain an iPSC-derived Ab T-cell candidate by the name of CLDE-308. This candidate is expected to be used to target BCMA-positive myasthenia gravis patients and solid tumors. If and once there are early-stage studies initiated for either of these indications, there is no guarantee that results from either will turn out to be positive. Nor, that they will cause the stock price to trade higher either.

Conclusion

Century Therapeutics was able to release positive data from its phase 1 ELiPSE-1 study, which used CNTY-101 for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory non-Hodgkin lymphoma [r/r NHL]. Such data was released as a poster presentation at the ASCO 2024 Annual Meeting. The important finding was that despite these cancer patients being heavily pre-treated with prior therapies, they were able to achieve a response when treated with CNTY-101.

This was shown above with the 30% CRR and then the 40% ORR observed with the interim data shown at ASCO 2024. What I believe is important to watch with this biotech would be two items. The first item would be to see if a higher dosing of This allogenic iPSC-derive NK cell therapy allows for an increase in efficacy. The second item to watch would be for initial efficacy from the phase 1 CALiPSO-1 trial, which is using this cell therapy to treat patients with SLE. Why is this important to keep an eye on? That's because if proof-of-concept is established for this indication, then it is possible that it could be used towards other autoimmune disorders.