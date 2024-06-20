ilbusca

Industry scenario and how the company is positioned

It would be highly unwise to begin unraveling Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) and my investment thesis in the company without first introducing the environment in which the restaurant industry and especially the QSR sector is going through.

In the first quarter of 2024, the industry seemed to understand the real reason behind the decrease in restaurant traffic. While many still blamed the weather in January, as time passed, they came to a common conclusion. The reduction in traffic was intrinsically linked to the decrease in visits from guests with lower incomes. And that was to be expected. In the last decade, restaurants (and in particular QSRs) have increased their prices by an average of 60% in the last ten years. This is almost double the American inflation recorded in the period!

McDonald's (MCD), according to FinanceBuzz research, raised its prices more than three times inflation during this period. According to this same survey, restaurants that are part of the RBI (such as Burger King and Popeyes) showed varying increases, with Burger King showing a 55% increase (about 24% above inflation) and Popeyes increasing 86% (approximately 55 % above inflation).

FinanceBuzz

With a view to maximizing the utility of resources, consumers are naturally looking for alternatives that generate greater cost-benefit, such as cooking at home or eating ready-made meals from grocery stores. And a clear sign that this is happening is that as food prices decrease at retail, players like Walmart (WMT) are experiencing an increase in their sales resulting from guests frustrated with restaurant prices. Walmart recorded an increase in SSS of 3.8% in the first quarter, and this was one of the catalysts. The view that prices are high enough seems to be valid not only among lower-income guests, however, these are the ones most affected by the price increase and consequently maintain demand that is highly sensitive to marginal increases. A Lending Tree survey found that approximately 8 in 10 Americans think prices at QSRs are too high.

Even in the first half of the year, restaurants that were still successful in maintaining a positive SSS tried to compensate for traffic through an increase in the average check per guest. And here we have two types of winners: those who know how to use cross-selling and up-selling and those who maintain a value proposition that allows price increases without affecting the SSS. Because it depends on experimentation and perceived value, casual dining has benefited in this group, as its demand is not as elastic as that of QSRs. In any case, companies that could only guarantee themselves through price increases are already suffering from the lack of traffic and are changing their strategy.

An example of this is BJ's Restaurants (BJRI), which after a round of price increases in the first quarter shifted its focus to increasing the average check through indirect strategies such as happy hour and Daily Brewhouse Specials. However, even this group that was more focused on value turned to promotional environments in the so-called "Restaurant Value War". The same BJ's that was raising its prices in January is running a half-price pizza promotion on Mondays, and Pizookies for $5. In my last analysis I focused on two types of restaurant groups - those that were focused on value and sought to maintain their premium pricing and those that dove head first into promotional environments - that fine line seems to get thinner with each passing day. Note that in addition to the indirect strategies to increase the average check, BJ's is trying to increase the park on traditionally empty days and tries to attract low-income guests through promotional prices, which were strategies a few months ago of companies like Wendy's (WEN).

Another example is Starbucks (SBUX). The company that previously declared that it would not enter promotional environments to maintain its premium pricing appears to have gone back on this strategy. The company is launching 'Menu Pairings', where the guest can choose a coffee or tea with a butter croissant for a price of $5, and can modify this food option increasing up to $7, giving the customer the option to order a Double Smoked Bacon Sandwich, acting in both cross-selling and up-selling.

Other companies like Chuy's (CHUY) and First Watch (FWRG) are two examples of companies that still maintain their position and do not intend to enter promotional environments. Despite this, these two make this decision for two very different reasons. While Chuy's has a considerably low price and fears that it will not be able to sustain itself in an environment where it will need to move towards even lower prices, First Watch intends to maintain its premium pricing. However, in the case of First Watch there is also an attempt to operate the park at alternative times, such as at breakfast.

Now talking specifically about QSRs, we saw these being the most affected by promotional environments, always being at the center of the "Value War" battles, representing the most volatile and troubled scenario. Still within this equation, we have the figure of increases in labor costs that are increasing at a much greater speed than food and beverage costs at this moment, increasing the potential for margin compression.

I identified some standards that QSR restaurant chains and the industry as a whole are adopting to cut costs and increase profitability in this context. Let's contextualize these industry paradigms with developments presented by RBI.

More efficient and attractive expansion projects ("2028 Expansion Project")

Firstly, there is a pressing need to establish and implement realistic expansion projects, based on strategies and prototypes that allow reaching different markets and developing capillarity in the domestic market. This need is not exclusive to QSR, as since 2021 Bloomin' (BLMN) has benefited from 'Joey' units. These lean units proved to be efficient and adaptable, especially when we consider that none of the Outback units in Brazil of the Joey model have closed in recent years, differing from the rest of the larger units. Just this month we saw Portillo's (PTLO) announcing that it would be developing a leaner unit for $1.5 million less, bringing a shorter payback period of two years in specific cases.

RBI's expansion project involves reaching the target of 40,000 stores and $60 billion in worldwide sales by the end of 2028. To reach this number of units, RBI will need to open around 1,800 restaurants per year, a growth of approximately 5.7% per year considering the more than 31,000 units in operation. In line with Wendy's, RBI sees most of this growth going to the international segment (along the lines of the "70/30 Expansion Project"). However, this does not mean that the American market is saturated with the brand, despite the intense competition and threats arising from the general context of the industry. Joshua Kobza, the CEO of Restaurant Brand's said at the last conference that the company's brands grew an average of 30% in 2023 in the American market, with Burger King growing 50% more than in 2022.

And this information is corroborated when we analyze the company's growth data. Revenue grew by around 7.93% in the last twelve months, more than 200% than the industry median. Other important metrics such as EBITDA, EBIT and EPS growth were 9.15%, 9.64% and 18.65%, all exceeding the industry median by more than 150%.

When it comes to updating restaurant models, the company seems to have moved ahead of the rest of the industry. Remodeling has been a priority at least at Burger King since the beginning of 2023 through its "Reclaim the Flame" program. In its "Program 2028", RBI has set a target of having at least 90% of all Burger King units upgraded. Meanwhile, the focus for Popeyes is on overhauling kitchens and menu engineering. In this way, RBI seeks to simplify operational processes to ensure more agility and minimize waste (of time, ingredients and labor).

Another strategy within the RBI brand portfolio concerns Tim Hortons, which is already a dominant coffee shop in Canada and plans to increase its operations in the United States. Hortons appears to be using the same strategy as Dutch Bros (BROS) and targeting a portion of younger guests by offering cold drinks in the afternoon (as well as Dutch's protein drinks). Even with strong competitors like Starbucks and Dutch Bros, Hortons plans to reach 1,000 units in the United States in 2018. Last but not least, the "2028 Expansion Project" plans to reach 800 units for Firehouse Subs.

Promotional environments, off-premise sales and park turnover

As I said earlier, the entire industry is focused on value as a way to re-attract low-income guests. Wendy's is one of several examples we can cite here. The company reported a 30% increase in its digital sales due to 'March Madness' promotions (Dave's Single for $1 or a Dave's Double for $2 to anyone who redeemed on the Wendy's app), while increasing park turnover in the period in the morning offering options starting at $3 for breakfast. And we can't forget the Biggie Bag, where for $5 guests can enjoy one of three sandwich options, four-piece chicken nuggets, jr. fry and a small soft drink. Another example is McDonald's. The company will launch an LTO on June 25th, which will last approximately one month, consisting of a McChicken or McDouble with four-piece chicken McNuggets, fries and a drink for $5.

RBI has been positioning Burger King on the same path, especially when we talk about connectivity with the online environment. With the motto "Eat Like a King", the company has been seeking to attract low-income guests with its $5 promotion since the conception of the marketing campaign. This specific promotion has three varieties of sandwiches - Chicken Jr., Whopper Jr. or Bacon Cheeseburger - fries, nuggets and drink. The difference between this Burger King promotion and McDonalds's is that unlike its competitor, Burger King plans to maintain it for the entire year 2024. This was stated by Tom Curtis, President of Burger King US and Canada in a letter to the press recently.

Note that this is a pattern that is repeated and will tend to be followed by the majority of QSRs: focused promotions (mainly driven by applications where companies can personalize the offers offered according to the guest), expansion of alternative forms of revenue (offering meals that differentiate the portfolio and attract the public due to their practicality) and efficient use of the park at relatively underutilized times (combination of the two previous techniques adjusted for different periods and focused on off-premise sales).

I really look favorably on Burger King in relation to the industry. Firstly, we must consider the time horizon for which low-income consumers will still prioritize value meals. In my opinion, this is a trend that should last for some time and the sooner companies adapt, the greater the competitive advantage and loyalty opportunities will be. Despite all the reservations from names like Philip Kotler regarding promotions and promotional environments in general, I believe there is no escape at the moment. Prices have increased a lot in recent years and with the advent of social networks and decentralization of information, guests are much more aware and demanding in relation to value.

When life gives you lemons, make lemonade. If promotional environments are inevitable from a QSR's point of view, the ideal would be to develop strategies that both build a positive relationship with guests who stayed away or occasional guests and create a customizable experience within the app, increasing the number of visits per guest.

In June, another RBI brand also joined the "Value War". Popeyes has reintroduced the 'Big Box', featuring two hand-battered fried chicken pieces, choice of side and a lentil biscuit for $6.99. The Big Box, despite presenting a value option to the Popeyes menu, is still more expensive than last year, when it cost $6.

Invariably, to withstand the impact of promotional environments for a long time, companies need to have high or at least satisfactory profit margins. This is the first 'test of strength'. In this regard, both Restaurant Brands and McDonald's appear to be ready to put up with some loss of profits in exchange for a more comfortable position in the market. With 33.94% EBITDA margin and a net margin of 17.17%, RBI remains in the first quartile when it comes to profitability, as does its main competitor.

However, there are some issues related to Restaurant Brands' need for liquidity and operating cash flow 'anomie' that I will address later in this article. However, I go ahead and reveal that I do not identify structural problems (which does not resolve the stagnation of the OCF), but I believe that these factors are remediable in the short term through a tightening of credit policies and inventory management.

Investment thesis

My "Buy" thesis for Restaurant Brands is based on a few points that I consider crucial when trying to navigate turbulent environments like we are seeing in the industry:

The company is well positioned within the promotional environment. With attractive offers and consciously value-oriented marketing (especially at Burger King), the company has been anticipating McDonald's (launching the $5 promotions at Burger King first and declaring that these will continue throughout 2024) and continues to demonstrate constant adaptability and growth; RBI has an expansion project with a credible growth rate and following the paradigm of lean units and reformulations into more maneuverable units. The "2028 Expansion Project" prioritizes international growth, which I consider positive; Operational robustness capable of withstanding possible shocks and margin compressions; The company appears undervalued using the DCF method, presenting a buying opportunity at current levels with significant upside.

But it's not all sunshine and roses. We have to highlight some points of attention that do not concern me yet, but may require some concern in the future if they are not remedied. In the last two years we have seen an increasing need for liquidity due to the accumulation of operational accounts. Technical terms will be discussed next. However, there are some concerns regarding the cash conversion cycle (and how to finance the escalation of operating accounts) and profitability indices, especially those involving operating cash flow.

High need for liquidity and affected profitability? I can't see any big problems for now.

It is worth demystifying some narratives that have been gaining strength in the market, which together with the current panorama of the restaurant industry have been weighing on RBI's share price. The first is that changes in operational assets are stagnating the operational cash flow and seriously affecting the company's cash cycle and consequently the ability to finance operational assets through sources of operational resources. This is partially true.

The RBI has been showing an accumulation of operating accounts that are stagnating its operating cash flow, and you can see this in the cash flow statement. As the company generates a considerable net profit that has been growing every year, this problem regarding the increase in operating accounts could be resolved over time and the operating cash flow could grow again.

But what about operational funding sources? How can the RBI respond to this if it is on the verge of showing a positive cash conversion cycle? I still believe that this factor is being overestimated, given the ability to use other types of interest-free operating accounts, which is allowing the RBI not to enter into a short-term debt spiral.

Anyway, in addition to liquidity, other narratives revolve around profitability on total investment and I will show how goodwill can distort some metrics. For this I will use both ROFA and ROCE. In any case, the problem related to operational cash flow is still evident when we use metrics that look at the return in cash. This problem is closely related to the stagnation of the OCF and will dissipate as the operating accounts adjust, but it is still the most worrying factor as it risks dissipating over a longer period of time.

Finally, many still claim that the deleveraging process could affect the financing of operational accounts. However, I will show you that the financing of operational accounts through non-current resources is minimal when compared to the amount of operational resources held in financial assets. For this analysis, let's start by looking at RBI's capital structure:

Author

Restaurant Brands finances around 80% of all its assets from debt capital, with almost 70% from long-term debt. These long-term debts (part of non-current resources) have grown by 7.7% since 2019. The company is in the first quartile of the industry when it comes to debt. Therefore, it is essential for our thesis to verify the risks inherent in the company's operations. The first of these is Economic Risk, materialized through an inability to bear the explicit costs of third-party capital. The second is Financial Risk, which is invariably intrinsic to leveraged companies such as Restaurant Brands and is intensified if Economic Risk is verified.

Debt Risk analysis (Author)

Author

Note that Restaurant Brands has undergone a deleveraging process in recent years, reducing the DFL by approximately 20%, thus reducing the variability of the return on equity. This corroborates the decrease in Debt Efficiency, since 2021 the Cost of Debt has increased by 1.13%, forcing the company to increase the proportion of resources coming from equity to resolve the effects of leverage and consequently Financial Risk. Naturally, there is still a very large gap between the Return on Debt and its respective cost, which indicates that the Economic Risk is still small. We can summarize this situation in a movement to minimize the Financial Risk arising from the increase in the cost of debt.

In the literature, this movement is known as ' Strategic Deleveraging' and of course, it has some setbacks. The first and most important is the increase in the weighted cost of capital, moving the company further and further away from the optimal capital structure. This can and should affect certain investments, as there has been an increase in the cost of financing. The second is the tax deductibility of third-party capital, which would also impact cash flow and capital availability. However, as third-party capital has an explicit upward cost, differentiating it from equity capital - which is well balanced with the reduction of risk and its non-requirement nature (as we can see through the data collected) - I see it as a positive way to protect shareholders from Financial Risk, which could increase as the industry environment spirals into promotional environments and significantly affects margins.

Nominal interest expenses have increased by almost 25% since 2021, which means they are growing in a similar way to revenue. In this way, the company defines an objective strategy, with the first goal being to reduce the cost of debt and increase the profitability of its operations in the medium term.

Now, I want you to notice something else very interesting. Even going through the deleveraging process, the company has a reduced operating cash flow year after year due to an accumulation of operating accounts. This is a subject we will talk about later, but I wanted to point it out now because we can see complementary debt solvency indices from these resources showing some weakness:

Other indicators concerning debt and solvency (Author)

Here I would like to draw attention to two specific points. One point is positive and the other is negative:

Naturally, as we have seen the OCF reduce in recent years due to an accumulation of operating accounts, we have noticed a deterioration in its coverage of interest expenses and also in coverage of the debt principal. The latter is interesting, because as we have already said, due to the deleveraging process the company has reduced its principal since 2021, which shows that Restaurant Brands continues to present a small OCF, even with a net profit that has been growing; The positive point is that Restaurant Brands maintained a healthy free cash flow by reducing its expenses with stable Capex and moderate investments. Here I except 2021, when Restaurant Brands made its last major acquisition of Firehouse Restaurant Group Inc. for $1 billion. This way, the company maintains healthy ratios by comparing FCF with interest expenses as well as principal, since its FCF is very similar to OCF.

Returning to the subject that concerns me. We are seeing that the company is facing some problems with its cash flow stagnating due to the accumulation of operating accounts. This is the material and measurable consequence, but we must go further and consider the consequences that cannot be seen and measured, as the famous economist and journalist Frédéric Bastiat rightly postulates.

The reality is that if Restaurant Brands is unable to finance this increase in operational assets from operational resources, the company will need this extrinsic, often remunerated, source of resources.

Author

We can see from the image above that Restaurant Brands does not tie up current resources, having around $147 million in non-current resources from its long-term debts to finance its total working capital needs. We found that the total working capital need is $167 million when we compare its operational capital sources with its applications of this same nature. This means that even though Restaurant Brands is unable to finance all of its operational needs through its operational liabilities, it is partially successful in using non-current resources to meet it. This remaining $20 million needs to be financed through other current resources. As I said previously, the company is using both accrued expenses and other temporary sources to manage its working capital needs. These accounts that preserve RBI's liquidity are operational accounts (Internal Financing Operational Liabilities), however they do not impact the cash conversion cycle, and it is up to us to analyze this issue separately.

In addition, RBI has been maintaining the remainder of these operational liabilities unused as working capital in the form of cash and equivalents, maintaining these current resources in their most liquid form both to repay these operational sources when necessary and for emergency situations. Looking from this point of view, there are definitely no liquidity problems, even with the escalation of the need for working capital and operational accounts.

Naturally, despite not being traditional operational liabilities (with direct impact on the cash conversion cycle), items such as accrued expenses and unearned revenues are cost-free sources of short-term financing. This protects the RBI from entering into a short-term line of credit (financial liabilities) on NWC insufficiency and saves the company from paying interest. Note that the discussion that many talk about sustaining RBI's liquidity is independent only of accounts of an intrinsic operational nature (accounts that have a direct relationship with the cash conversion cycle), but concerns other distinct intrinsic aspects of the company. This is what causes the different understandings on this topic of liquidity, since the Orthodox analysis model is still in force in modern accounting.

Management of working capital (Author)

By increasing the deleveraging process, RBI will be able to allocate increasingly more non-current resources for immobilization, while maintaining operational resources in current assets, thus maintaining a parameterization related to the realization period/liquidity of these accounts. However, this does not change the cash cycle. Notice below how the RBI has been losing this flexibility in the convertibility of traditional operating accounts:

Author

Despite still maintaining a negative cash cycle, we see that since last year, RBI has been experiencing some problems mainly concerning receivables management, which caused dependence on the maintenance of NWC. and optimizing the management of financial liabilities to finance the need for upward working capital.

Returning to the first question that surrounds our analysis, we can answer the following: despite the RBI presenting a need for upward liquidity, management was successful in directing part of its non-current resources to meet this need. Furthermore, part of the working capital need not be met through the NWC is being filled by current resources that do not suffer from an explicit cost, saving the company's already stagnant cash flow. The sum of these factors makes me diagnose that there are no liquidity problems for RBI, at least not while the company still has unchanged sources of financing.

For the second question - which concerns profitability - I already have a tough prediction if the OCF remains stagnant due to operational accounts. As we saw previously, due to the escalation of investment in operational assets, the OCF remained stagnant for more than two years. This fact will show us below that the 'cash return' indicators will be weak compared to their peers. Faced with this situation, we have two sides that were affected by the high investment in operational assets. The first is that the RBI did not invest all of its non-current resources in fixed assets, which in non-anomalous circumstances yield above all investments in current assets. The other consequence is that as the company maintains a high investment in operational assets, there is a difficulty in converting this amount into cash, which is evident in the OCF.

It is a two-pronged impact, while the first is due to the opportunity cost of investing in other more profitable forms of assets, the other appears to be materially hindering the operational cash flow due to the difficulty in convertibility.

Let's start by analyzing the return indicators based on net profit:

ROA, ROCE and ROFA (Author)

Note that if there is any impact in relation to profitability when we consider the opportunity cost of investing in fixed assets, it is resolved by the individualities of its peers and ends up not generating a disparity. However, it is worth mentioning here an individuality of RBI that often affects the profitability metrics linked to its asset (we will see in a moment that RBI's CROIC suffers from the same problems). As the company has a high goodwill value due to its acquisition strategy, there will be some distortions when we relate profit to total assets. This is due to a series of factors that are not directly related to the profit itself. An example of this that is not available in the table above is asset turnover. RBI has an asset turnover of 0.31x, 68% lower than the industry median.

Making this reservation regarding indices that use total assets, I consider RBI's profitability metrics to be quite satisfactory, especially when we look at ROFA and ROCE. In these two metrics we see how the company is operating its fixed assets (and in the case of RBI also its net working capital) in generating a return through its operations. And here is the importance of looking beyond the classic ROA. Looking at ROCE, for example, we saw that RBI is second only to Yum! Brands.

Now let's look at CROIC, FCFROIC, CROCE and CROFA:

CROIC, FCFROIC, CROCE and CROFA (Author)

As you can see in the image above, RBI's cash return under certain metrics such as CROIC and CROCE were affected by a weaker OCF for the reasons I mentioned earlier. To give you a more complete idea, OCF growth in the last twelve months was 1.85%, approximately 90% lower than the restaurant industry median. For the next twelve months, the expectation is that it will grow 9.84%, which is still 14% lower than the industry median, but it is already a considerable development.

Regarding FCFROIC, as we already know that the company does not make intensive use of capital for investments (except when it acquires another company as in 2021), using at least 4.5% of its OCF for investments in normal years, the slow growth of this metric is caused by the stagnation of the OCF, rather than the increase in investment activities. However, even using this metric we can infer that the company is at the top of the second quartile of the industry.

When analyzing CROFA, as well as ROFA, we obtained impressive results, with Restaurant Brands in the first quartile of the industry. Here we exclude the effects arising from goodwill and other assets that may distort some profitability metrics, but are still invested capital (as you can see in CROIC).

Valuation

Let's start our valuation process by taking a look at multiples. We will use the following companies as a comparative basis: McDonald's, Yum! Brands, Domino's Pizza (DPZ), Starbucks and Wendy's. We will use two types of ratios: Equity and Enterprise.

Let's start by taking a look at Equity. RBI currently has a P/E of 17.75, in line with the industry median. However, as we want to use predictive metrics, it will be smarter to use the P/E (FWD), as well as the other metrics used in our 'Comps Valuation'. Therefore, we obtained an average P/E of 23.56 within our comparison group. This means that the RBI price based on this cutoff would be $79.87. This is approximately 16% higher than the market value of the share.

Another comparison that we can use (widely used in companies that are still in the growth phase of the business life cycle, which is not the case here) is Price/Sales, or PSR. This ratio was developed by Kenneth L. Fisher and allows a comparative basis between companies before their actual profitability. Therefore, the selection of companies with the same maturity is extremely important here. That said, our group average was 3.97. When we use this multiple to find a price for RBI we find $90.83, since the revenue per share is $22.89. This corroborates an upside of approximately 30%.

Now let's use Price/Cash Flow. Note that this method is closer to DCF. The more mature the companies we are analyzing with this metric are and the less capital intensive they are, the more accurate this metric will be. Our group is made up of mature companies, with little need for intensive investment. On average, these companies do not exceed the mark of 10% of OCF invested in Capex. That said, let's analyze our group. The average P/CF is 17.30. Since RBI has $4.35 operating cash flow per share, we find a value of $75.23. This represents an upside of 9%.

Now changing our focus a little, consider in the estimated value the weight of RBI's capital structure using EV/EBITDA. Our group average was 17.33. With this, we used RBI's last twelve months' EBITDA, which was $2.434 billion, to arrive at an EV based on our group's average for RBI of $45.195 billion. Reducing the net debt of $13.424 billion we arrive at a projected EV minus the net debt of $28.771 billion. Dividing this by the number of shares outstanding (316.4 million) we get a share price of $90.93.

Using the average of our 'Comps Valuation', we have a price target for Restaurant Brands International of $84.21. This means an upside of approximately 22%. But let's not stop here. Next, we will use the DCF method to bring to light more nuances of the valuation process.

For DCF I considered the growth rate to be in line with the average growth of the last five years for RBI's EBITDA, which is 5.61%. Additionally, I considered a WACC of 7.07% based on the company's capital structure. For the perpetual growth rate I used a standard growth of 2.5% in line with average GDP growth. See the result below:

DCF model (Author)

Note that from the DCF model there is an upside of approximately 30%. This means that all the valuation models used so far have shown us that there is indeed a relevant appreciation potential, regardless of the scenario. To me these are clear signs of undervaluation, presenting a pleasant window for purchase. Let's take a weighted average of the valuation methods we've done to find a definitive target price.

'Football field' chart for defining target price (Author)

Conclusion

To conclude our analysis with a "Buy" rating for Restaurant Brands, let's condense some actionable considerations that guide my investment thesis for the company.

We saw that following the desires of low-income guests - essential to successfully increase traffic and continue to present an upward SSS given the inability to increase prices in a healthy way - Restaurant Brands is positioned to follow a 'value orientation '. This view is corroborated by the CEO's statements that the promotions will last for a long time (at least until the end of the year). If this consumption pattern of low/medium-income guests is a long-term behavioral trend, we are seeing Restaurant Brands show above-average adaptability to the scenario, anticipating the promotions of its biggest competitors in terms of start and duration. It really is an active and self-aware market position.

The "Expansion Project 2028" is another positive point for me. Aiming for a more focused expansion in the international market using the Wendy's "70/30 Expansion Project" models, I see the decision to enter new markets as the right one so as not to be exclusively dependent on American and Canadian guests. Renovations and especially lean units, following the market trend, are essential components for an expansion project that aims at unit-level profitability and faster paybacks (given the high cost of capital, there is a pressing need for investments to be relatively safe and pay off in a shorter time).

I don't see structural problems. The need for working capital may well be met through operational liabilities not related to the cash conversion cycle. This helps the company not depend on financial liabilities and consequently high amounts spent on interest. However, we saw some consequences on profitability, which in some metrics take RBI to the second quartile of the industry. Cash flow stagnation is also not a big problem for me as long as the company maintains relatively low Capex levels.

What do I want to see from now on? Basically some kind of guest traffic response. My curiosity will mainly be in how profitability and margin metrics will respond to promotional environments. Intrinsically for RBI, I would like to see a continuation of the negative cash conversion cycle, with a faster inventory renewal period and a more conservative receivables policy.

In any case, I see a management that does not cower in the face of a fait accompli: QSRs are too expensive for the average guest. In this regard, I really see commitment to bringing these guests and, consequently, gaining market share by anticipating long-term consumer trends. I hope and believe that it will be a small price to pay, otherwise the lack of positioning would take its toll.