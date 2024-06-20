manassanant pamai

Elevator Pitch

ITOCHU Corporation (OTCPK:ITOCF) (OTCPK:ITOCY) [8001:JP] is rated as a Buy.

My earlier January 3, 2024 initiation article touched on Itochu's capital allocation approach. This update draws attention to ITOCF's recent corporate developments relating to a potential stock split and the latest acquisition of licensing rights for an apparel brand.

A potential stock split will likely enlarge and broaden Itochu's investor base. On the other hand, securing the licensing rights for the FRUIT OF THE LOOM brand indicates that ITOCF is making good progress in expanding its consumer-related businesses. I have a favorable opinion of Itochu's latest developments, and the stock is attractively valued. Hence, I have decided to upgrade my rating for Itochu to a Buy.

The company's shares can be bought or sold on the OTC (Over-The-Counter) market and the Japanese equity market. Itochu's shares listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange boasted a pretty high average daily trading value of $150 million (source: S&P Capital IQ) for the past three months. In comparison, the three-month mean daily trading value for the company's OTC shares was reasonably decent at $2 million as per S&P Capital IQ data. Itochu's relatively more liquid Japan-listed shares can be traded with US brokerages like Interactive Brokers.

Potential Stock Split Could Attract New Investors

In the earlier part of this month, Itochu issued an announcement disclosing that the company "will carefully consider the possibility of lowering the minimum value of investment units" with the aim of "increasing share liquidity." This seems to indicate that Itochu is contemplating a potential stock split.

As it stands now, investors have to invest at least $4,600 to own Itochu's Japan-listed shares. This takes into account the last traded share price of JPY7,336 as of June 19, 2024 for the company's Japanese shares, and the board lot size of 100 shares for the Tokyo Stock Exchange. It is natural to assume that younger and less wealthy Japanese investors will opt for Japanese stocks with relatively lower minimum investment amounts.

As such, Itochu's valuation re-rating potential is currently limited by the fact that certain investor groups aren't considering the stock as a potential investment due to the high minimum investment cost.

According to a prior July 11, 2023 news commentary published in The Japan Times, "more than half of Japanese companies conducting stock splits" between January and early-July last year "outperformed the (benchmark) Topix index a month after announcing the move." Therefore, it is likely that Itochu's shares will outperform going forward, if the company does announce a stock split to reduce "the minimum value of investment units" as per its early-June 2024 disclosure.

Latest Intellectual Property Acquisition Is Aligned With New Strategy

ITOCF recently published a media release on June 7, 2024 revealing that it "has acquired master licensing rights" for the "U.S. apparel and underwear brand", FRUIT OF THE LOOM in Asia.

Previously, Itochu highlighted at its FY 2025 (YE March 31, 2025) management plan presentation in April this year that the company's new strategic focus is on "downstream businesses that are closer to consumers [my emphasis]." In other words, ITOCF intends to place a strong emphasis on consumer and retail businesses as part of the company's growth strategy.

Separately, one of ITOCF's key businesses is the company's convenience store chain operations, branded as FamilyMart. At its FY 2024 analyst briefing in May, Itochu indicated that it intends to "roll out the expertise cultivated in FamilyMart" to "other retail businesses (my emphasis)." On its corporate website, ITOCF highlighted that FamilyMart has "16,600 stores in Japan where they come in contact with over 450 million customers each month" which could act as a key distribution and marketing channel for brands like FRUIT OF THE LOOM.

Itochu has the intention to leverage on its most recent intellectual property acquisition to grow in the apparel industry. In specific terms, ITOCF is targeting to "achieve sales of 20 billion yen on a retail sales basis in five years" with the FRUIT OF THE LOOM licensing rights, as per its June 7 announcement. It is reasonable to think that ITOCF will continue to expand its presence in the retail and consumer industries, judging by its latest move, which will be positive for the company's overall growth outlook.

Updated Valuation Analysis

In my January 2024 initiation article, I calculated Itochu's "fair P/B metric" by "dividing [ROE minus the Perpetuity Growth Rate] by [Cost Of Equity minus the Perpetuity Growth Rate]" as per the "Gordon Growth Model."

My updated ROE, Perpetuity Growth Rate, and Cost of Equity assumptions for ITOCF are 16%, +3%, and 8%, respectively.

I have left my ROE assumption of 16% unchanged, as this is the same as the company's ROE target outlined in its FY 2025 management plan presentation.

My Perpetuity Growth Rate is revised from 0% earlier to +3% now. I have greater confidence in Itochu's long-term growth prospects. This considers the company's focus on consumer-related businesses which will have synergies with its convenience store business FamilyMart.

Also, I have lowered my Cost of Equity assumption for ITOCF from 10% previously to 8% currently. My view is that Itochu has become more shareholder friendly, which warrants a lower discount rate. Apart from the potential stock split, the company has guided for a +25% increase in dividend per share and +50% growth in the amount of share buybacks for the new fiscal year (as compared to FY 2024) as per its FY 2025 management plan.

As such, my new target P/B ratio for Itochu is 2.6 times, and this is +34% higher than the stock's current trailing P/B multiple of 1.94 times (source: S&P Capital IQ).

Key Downside Risks

There are two key risk factors worthy of attention.

The first key risk is that Itochu turns out to be less shareholder friendly than what the market expects. The company might not go ahead with its planned stock split, and its actual shareholder capital return could be much more modest than its guidance.

The second key risk is that ITOCF doesn't execute well on its plans to grow its consumer and retail businesses. Itochu could possibly overpay for acquisitions, or venture into specific consumer sub-segments which are less promising.

Closing Thoughts

I have turned bullish on ITOCF. Itochu is undervalued based on my updated Gordon Growth Model valuation analysis, and I have a favorable view of the company's recent corporate developments.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.