Is It Time To Sell Yet? - May Dividend Income Report

The Dividend Guy profile picture
The Dividend Guy
31.7K Followers

Summary

  • I sold my shares of Magna and I will never look back.
  • Due to a lack of interesting companies offering a 4%+ yield, I decided to buy more of what really works: National Bank.
  • In my case, the answer to “Is it time to sell yet?” was a resounding yes.

Business Trends Graphs and charts. Dollar sign with rocket

Vertigo3d

In September of 2017, I received slightly over $100K from my former employer, representing the commuted value of my pension plan. I decided to invest 100% of this money in dividend growth stocks.

Each month, I publish my results

This article was written by

The Dividend Guy profile picture
The Dividend Guy
31.7K Followers
My name is Mike and I’m the author of The Dividend Guy Blog & The Dividend Monk along with the owner and portfolio manager here at Dividend Stocks Rock (DSR). I earned my bachelor degree in finance-marketing, own a CFP title along with an MBA in financial services. Besides being a passionate investor, I’m also happily married with three beautiful children. I started my online venture to educate people about investing and to be able to spend more time with my family. I started my career in the financial industry back in 2003. I earned several promotions along with a good pile of diplomas. I had lots of fun working with clients in private banking for half a decade, but thought I could do more with my life. In 2016, I decided to take a leap of faith and left everything behind to travel across North America and Central America with my family. We drove through nine countries and stayed three months in Costa Rica before returning home. This was an eye-opening adventure that led me in 2017 to quit my job in the financial industry and pursue my dream; helping others with their personal finance through my investing websites. You just found the reason why I quit my suit & tie job!

Recommended For You

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
BIPC:CA--
Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation
CNQ:CA--
Canadian Natural Resources Limited
CPX:CA--
Capital Power Corporation
EIF:CA--
Exchange Income Corporation
GWO:CA--
Great-West Lifeco Inc.
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News