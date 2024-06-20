baona/iStock via Getty Images

Unitrend Is Growing, But Risks Are Many

Unitrend Entertainment Group Limited (INHI) has filed to raise $5.6 million in an IPO of its Class A ordinary shares, according to an SEC F-1 registration statement.

Unitrend provides television program distribution and advertising placement services in China.

Given the company's high valuation expectations and all of the risks associated with its operations and structure, my outlook on the IPO is Neutral (Hold).

What Does Unitrend Do?

Beijing, China-based Unitrend Entertainment Group Limited was founded to act as a 'bridge' in the Chinese entertainment industry, by connecting show producers with media platforms as well as selling ad placement slots for television stations in China.

Management is headed by founder, Chairman and CEO Mr. Bin Feng, who has been with the firm since its inception in 2010 and was previously General Manager of Beijing Dayou Tonghe Advertising Co.

The company's primary offerings include the following:

Television program distribution.

Advertisement placement.

As of December 31, 2023, Unitrend has booked fair market value investment of $8.2 million from investors, including Jetsen Holdings Ltd. and others

The company targets television production companies and potential advertisers for TV ad inventory spots.

The firm is also seeking to develop an online trading platform that 'allows content production companies to list their content online if it has not been distributed to a specific platform.

Selling expenses as a percentage of total revenue have declined as revenues have grown, as the figures below indicate:

Selling Expenses vs. Revenue Period Percentage Year Ended Dec. 31, 2023 2.5% Year Ended Dec. 31, 2022 3.3% Click to enlarge

The Selling efficiency multiple, defined as how many dollars of additional new revenue are generated by each dollar of Selling expense, was a fairly strong 9.2x in the most recent reporting period. (Source - SEC).

What Is Unitrend's Market?

According to a 2022 market research report by GlobalData, the Chinese market for TV advertisements was approximately $14 billion in 2021.

This represented only a 3% sequential growth rate.

The market declined significantly during the pandemic as businesses reduced their spending.

Also, the Chinese TV advertising market had previously been declining as companies transitioned their spending to digital platforms, as shown in the chart below.

However, the rise of connected TV, or CTV products, enables advertisers to better target their ad spending.

According to a report in AdExchanger, global advertising revenue grew 5.8% in 2023. CTV revenue growth was 10.9% in 2023 and is expected to rise by 13.8% in 2024.

Major competitive industry participants include multi-channel networks and in-house solutions by various larger players.

Unitrend Entertainment Group's Recent Financial Results

The company's recent financial results can be summarized as follows:

Growing topline revenue from a small base.

Increasing gross profit.

Dropping gross margin.

Growing operating profit.

A swing to cash flow from operations.

Below are relevant financial results derived from the firm's registration statement:

Total Revenue Period Total Revenue % Variance vs. Prior Year Ended Dec. 31, 2023 $21,032,972 30.4% Year Ended Dec. 31, 2022 $16,131,132 Gross Profit (Loss) Period Gross Profit (Loss) % Variance vs. Prior Year Ended Dec. 31, 2023 $5,955,151 15.6% Year Ended Dec. 31, 2022 $5,151,627 Gross Margin Period Gross Margin % Variance vs. Prior Year Ended Dec. 31, 2023 28.31% -11.3% Year Ended Dec. 31, 2022 31.94% Operating Profit (Loss) Period Operating Profit (Loss) Operating Margin Year Ended Dec. 31, 2023 $3,019,732 14.4% Year Ended Dec. 31, 2022 $937,086 5.8% Comprehensive Income (Loss) Period Comprehensive Income (Loss) Net Margin Year Ended Dec. 31, 2023 $3,089,491 14.7% Year Ended Dec. 31, 2022 $265,253 1.6% Cash Flow From Operations Period Cash Flow From Operations Year Ended Dec. 31, 2023 $2,869,190 Year Ended Dec. 31, 2022 $ (739,309) (Glossary Of Terms) Click to enlarge

As of December 31, 2023, Unitrend had $2.4 million in cash and $32.9 million in total liabilities.

Free cash flow during the twelve months ended December 31, 2023, was $2.8 million.

Unitrend's IPO Details

Unitrend intends to raise $5.6 million in gross proceeds from an IPO of its Class A ordinary shares, offering 1.25 million shares at a proposed midpoint price of $4.50.

Assuming a successful IPO, the company's enterprise value at IPO would approximate $143 million, excluding the effects of underwriter over-allotment options.

The float to outstanding shares ratio (excluding underwriter over-allotments) will be approximately 3.87%, so the stock will be considered a 'low-float' stock subject to the potential for significant volatility.

Existing shareholders have also registered to sell 1.25 million shares in a different prospectus.

If these shares were sold in a short period of time on the open market, the negative effect on price due to the low float could be significant.

Management says it will use the net proceeds from the IPO as follows:

Leadership's presentation of the company roadshow is not available.

Regarding outstanding legal proceedings, the company is involved in various legal claims, but management believes that, taken together, they would not amount to having a material adverse effect on its financial condition or operations.

The only listed bookrunner of the IPO is Revere Securities.

Valuation Metrics For Unitrend

Below is a table of relevant capitalization and valuation figures for the company:

Measure [TTM] Amount Market Capitalization at IPO $145,252,350 Enterprise Value $142,883,638 Price / Sales 6.91 EV / Revenue 6.79 EV / EBITDA 47.32 Earnings Per Share $0.10 Operating Margin 14.36% Net Margin 14.69% Float To Outstanding Shares Ratio 3.87% Proposed IPO Midpoint Price per Share $4.50 Capital Expenditures -$42,316 Free Cash Flow Yield Per Share 1.95% Revenue Growth Rate 30.39% (Glossary Of Terms) Click to enlarge

Unitrend Is Growing, But Risks Abound

INHI is seeking U.S. capital market investment to fund its general corporate growth efforts.

The firm's financials have produced increasing topline revenue from a small base, growing gross profit but reduced gross margin, higher operating profit, and positive cash flow from operations.

Free cash flow for the twelve months ended December 31, 2023, was $2.8 million.

Selling expenses as a percentage of total revenue have dropped as revenue has risen; its selling efficiency multiple was 9.2x in the most recent calendar year.

The firm currently plans to pay no dividends and is subject to numerous jurisdictions that may restrict its ability to pay dividends in the future. Management intends to retain any earnings to reinvest back into the firm's working capital and expansion requirements.

INHI's recent capital spending indicates it has spent lightly on capital expenditures as a function of its operating cash flow.

The market opportunity for television advertising in China is in a state of change, although Connected TV advertising represents potential opportunities for the industry.

However, the risks of such an investment are numerous.

As a foreign private issuer, the company can take advantage of reduced, delayed, or exempted financial and senior officer disclosure requirements.

The company is also an 'emerging growth company' as defined by the 2012 JOBS Act and may elect reduced reporting requirements; shareholders would receive less information in the IPO or as a publicly-held company.

The pricing of the IPO, at a proposed midpoint of $4.50, is also typical of IPOs that are aimed primarily at retail investors and cannot obtain institutional investor interest.

Many such IPO stocks have performed poorly post-IPO.

Also, it is common for Asia-based companies to communicate with shareholders only at a minimum level, and even then, in a perfunctory or surface-level manner.

INHI also operates within a VIE structure or Variable Interest Entity. Investors would only have shares in an offshore firm with changeable contractual rights to the underlying operating entity in China but would not own any underlying assets.

Management can change the terms of the contractual agreement, or the Chinese government may alter the legality of such arrangements unilaterally and without advance notice.

Additionally, the firm operates Wholly Foreign Owned Entities or WFOEs. Restrictions on the transfer of funds between subsidiaries within China and its parent in the Cayman Islands may be significant, adding to investor risk.

As to valuation, management is seeking an Enterprise Value/EBITDA multiple of approximately 47.3x, an extremely high multiple on a small revenue base.

Given the company's high valuation expectations and all of the risks associated with its operations and structure, my outlook on the IPO is Neutral (Hold).

Expected IPO Pricing Date: To be announced.