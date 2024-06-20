Capgemini: Competitive Company With Growth Potential And Low Valuation

Jun. 20, 2024 11:56 AM ETCapgemini SE (CAPMF) Stock, CGEMY Stock
Gulzhan Musaeva profile picture
Gulzhan Musaeva
464 Followers

Summary

  • The European IT consultant's revenue contracted in key markets.
  • The outlook for 2024 is achievable and includes a return to growth.
  • For what Capgemini offers, the stock is an attractively priced opportunity.

Capgemini head office building in Issy-les-Moulineaux, France

Jean-Luc Ichard/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Capgemini SE (OTCPK:OTCPK:CAPMF) (OTCPK:OTCPK:CGEMY) is coming off the back of a pretty rough quarter. The usually supportive home markets in Europe (which bring more than 60% of total revenues) have inverted, while North America (30%) has suffered

This article was written by

Gulzhan Musaeva profile picture
Gulzhan Musaeva
464 Followers
I mostly cover overlooked companies in two areas: (1) green investing opportunities globally; and (2) growth stocks at reasonable prices across emerging and other non-US markets.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About CAPMF Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on CAPMF

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
CAPMF
--
CGEMY
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News