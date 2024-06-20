Vectorian

Investment Thesis

Dave Inc. (NASDAQ:DAVE) is not a blemish-free neobank. The core issue with this investment thesis is that its outlook for the remainder of 2024 is fuzzy.

More specifically, it appears that Q1 may have already been as good as it is going to get for 2024. However, despite this consideration, I believe that Dave is a solid investment, and expect this stock to continue to move higher in 2024.

In fact, I argue that paying around 12x this year's EBITDA probably offers investors a better risk-reward than where the stock was this time last year.

Furthermore, the issues with its balance sheet have now been dealt with, and the business is demonstrably profitable. There's a lot to like here.

Rapid Recap

In my previous analysis back in April, I said,

My investment thesis is that, contrary to what many may believe, there's a high possibility that Dave may miss analyst revenue expectations for its Q1 2024 results. And yet, despite this possibility, this stock is still in the bargain basement.

Turns out, I was wrong. Well, partially wrong. Why? Even though Dave did beat its revenue expectations, management did not raise their revenue guidance, and that is the issue that's overhanging the stock. But I get ahead of myself.

Author's work on DAVE

Dave is a stock that I've been bullish on for a while, and the stock is up more than 60% while the S&P 500 (SP500) is up less than 10%. And despite some important blemishes in this investment thesis, I still believe this stock is cheaply valued. So, let's get to it.

Why Dave? Why Now?

Dave is a financial services company that offers innovative financial solutions. Their primary products include the CashAI underwriting engine, which analyzes members' cash flow data to provide short-term cash advances, and DaveGPT, an AI-enabled chatbot that helps reduce member service costs and improve customer satisfaction.

Dave is relatively similar to MoneyLion Inc. (ML) if readers are familiar with ML. While Dave is mostly about short-term cash advances, MoneyLion is a more extensive financial ecosystem, offering a broader range of financial products, including personal loans, credit-builder loans, and investment accounts.

Moving on, in the near term, Dave's growth strategy focuses on efficiently acquiring new members, increasing engagement through their ExtraCash product, and deepening relationships via the Dave Card.

Their prospects have been tied to their efficient member acquisition strategy and improving member retention, which has resulted in increased originations and better credit performance.

Moreover, Dave continues to enhance member engagement and retention through their ExtraCash advances and Dave Card usage. Recently, Dave has originated over $1 billion in ExtraCash advances for the second consecutive quarter and has seen significant improvements in member Net Promoter Scores (although actual numbers weren't provided).

Given this background, let's now discuss its fundamentals.

Revenue Growth Rates Still Point to 25% CAGR

DAVE revenue growth rates

This is what I said about Dave's prospects in my previous analysis (this is from my article in February):

The one aspect that will impact the sort of valuation premium its stock gets is the choppiness of its growth rates. One quarter Dave is delivering more than 40% CAGR rates, then around mid-30s% CAGR, and then, around the mid-10s%.

And this is what I said in my previous analysis in April,

[...] Dave is not a secular growth business. This is very important and shouldn't be glanced over. What you see above is a business that's growing, but also, that it has very strong periods as well as rather more modest growth periods. This aspect shouldn't be too quickly glanced over.

Along these lines, let's discuss the core blemish. Dave's issue stems from management delivering a strong Q1 with revenues up 25% YOY, despite it being the toughest comparable quarter.

At first glance, this seems like terrific news. However, the problem lies in management updating investors on bottom-line progress without raising the outlook for the top line.

Currently, Dave is guiding for an 18% to 25% CAGR for this year. This is a broad range, but the concern is that if growth lands in the middle of this range, it implies decelerating revenue growth rates despite easier comparable quarters. This is problematic because:

Dave's revenue barely exceeds $300 million annually. If growth rates are already slowing, investors won't place a high premium on the stock. Investors are looking for future growth, not just past performance. If the best growth rates are already behind, it diminishes investor confidence.

Last year, Dave reported over 30% year-over-year growth in both Q1 and Q2. In contrast, this year's growth rates are not only lower, but there's also a potential for significant deceleration, even when natural comparables should allow for stronger growth rates. This discrepancy is concerning for investors looking ahead.

Given this context, let's now discuss its valuation.

DAVE Stock Valuation -- 12x EBITDA

Before discussing Dave's valuation, let's discuss what's perhaps the most important aspect of the bull case.

Back in January, Dave repurchased its convertible debt. Presently, Dave carries approximately $20 million of net debt, but crucially, Dave will not need to raise any additional equity to reach its objectives. In other words, a massive overhang on the stock has been removed.

Now, let's revert to its valuation and resume our prior discussion. Indeed, here's an excerpt from the earnings call that echoes the thrust of my contention,

We continue to expect our adjusted EBITDA to remain positive on a quarterly basis going forward though the growth may not be linear

What the market craves is a linear growth story. That's easy to understand and, more importantly, to put a multiple on.

If Dave has already reported $13 million of EBITDA in Q1, but the remaining quarters point to less than $10 million per quarter, if Dave is going to reach the high end of its EBITDA target, this means that the remaining quarters of this year will see less EBITDA per quarter than Q1 has already delivered.

Once again, the issue surfaces, could the best of its prospects already be in the rearview mirror? That's the consideration that looms for investors.

For my part, I argue that despite the uncertainty of its overall path of profitability and growth, the business is priced at 12x EBITDA.

Typically, I would say that for a banking stock, that's about as good as it's going to get. But when you consider that this banking business, is not using debt to grow its transaction, but the cash on its balance sheet, that dramatically changes this equation. In time, I believe it's easy to see Dave being priced at 18x forward EBITDA.

Risk Factors

Like all banking stocks, its prospects are, to a large extent, tied to interest rates. For now, there's an implicit assumption that in 2025 interest rates will come down. But if interest rates don't come down, Dave's growth prospects will struggle.

Another risk factor is whether Dave can meet its origination demand for its business without relying on its debt? Here's an excerpt from the earnings call that reflects this consideration.

It's important to think about this net receivables balance relative to the over $1 billion of origination volume during Q1 as we believe this underscores our ability to grow ExtraCash originations in a capital-efficient manner given the short duration and high velocity of the portfolio. The amount drawn on our credit facility remained at $75 million as of the end of Q1 as we continue to rely on our balance sheet cash during the first quarter to fund ExtraCash originations versus our credit facility given the cost of capital difference compared to the returns on corporate cash.

If the setup quoted above were to change, namely, Dave would rely on its credit facility to grow its originations, this would dramatically change this investment thesis.

The Bottom Line

Paying 12x EBITDA for Dave makes sense despite its uncertain outlook due to several compelling reasons.

First, Dave has addressed critical balance sheet issues and now demonstrates profitability, reducing financial risk.

Second, its innovative AI-driven financial solutions like CashAI and DaveGPT position it for efficient member acquisition and retention, crucial for sustainable growth.

Additionally, even with choppy growth rates, Dave continues to show significant engagement through its ExtraCash advances and Dave Card usage, indicating robust product adoption. Finally, given its current valuation, Dave offers a favorable risk-reward profile, especially compared to last year, making it a solid investment opportunity with the potential for future revaluation to 18x forward EBITDA.