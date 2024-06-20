Euronav: Growing Sustainably With The CMB.TECH Acquisition

Summary

  • Euronav NV's drama including Frontline and CMB has recently ended, with a tanker sale to Frontline and CMB's takeover bid for $18.43 per share for voluntary sellers.
  • The company recently acquired CMB.TECH in February, adding a growing fleet of mainly hydrogen and ammonia -powered vessels.
  • FourWorld opposes CMB's control over Euronav, but with 2/3 of its requests have already been denied in the United States and Belgium.
  • The company is looking to continue turbulent earnings as freight trends fluctuate. In Q1, revenues declined but still earnings stayed healthy, with Euronav anticipating healthy oil tanker and bulk-dry vessel demand.
  • The current valuation seems to price Euronav stock fairly.

Oil Tanker at Sea

HeliRy

Headquartered in Belgium, Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) operates a fleet of crude oil tankers and is one of the largest companies in the sector. The company has recently sold 24 tankers to Frontline (FRO

This article was written by

Caffital Research profile picture
Caffital Research
705 Followers
I write mostly about small cap companies in the United States, focusing on a thorough explanation on valuation. My investment philosophy revolves around the DCF model, and analysis that leads into my assumptions used in the model. The approach doesn't limit my investment philosophy into either growth or traditional value investing - rather, I factor in both into my thesis, revolving my theses on a large-scale picture instead of single catalysts.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

