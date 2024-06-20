HeliRy

Headquartered in Belgium, Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) operates a fleet of crude oil tankers and is one of the largest companies in the sector. The company has recently sold 24 tankers to Frontline (FRO), and with CMB’s purchase of Frontline’s shares and the more recent Euronav’s acquisition of CMB.TECH, the company’s future looks to be guided towards more sustainable energy solutions driven by CMB including a shift into dry-bulk and other fleet. With a battle for the company’s assets, Euronav stock has seen its fair share of volatility in the past year.

1Y Stock Chart (Seeking Alpha)

The Saga Between Frontline and CMB Has Ended

Euronav’s recent history on the stock market has been turbulent. With significant prior disputes between two tanker families well outlined by The Scepticist’s article on Euronav and Frontline, a potential breakup of Euronav including a sale of 24 VLCC tankers to Frontline for $2.35 billion and an $18.43 per share acquisition of Euronav from CMB was announced on the 5th of October 2023. Euronav’s stock started trading near the suggested takeover price, as the final agreement was reached on the 9th of October.

On the 22nd of November, Frontline was announced to have sold its stake in Euronav to CMB. The tanker sale and takeover bid were commenced to go through, and CMB communicated intent to not launch a squeeze-out bid for the remaining traded shares. The tanker sales were completed to Frontline in Q4, and cash for the transactions was received in Q4 and Q1. Later, CMB launched the takeover bid on the 14th of February, with a month-long period to accept the bid until the 15th of March. The takeover bid clearly exceeded the market’s valuation of the company, as shares plummeted nearly 20% from the 14th of March to the 20th.

The CMB.TECH Acquisition Drives Growth in Sustainable Energy Fleet

In other significant news, Euronav acquired CMB.TECH NV, a hydrogen and ammonia -powered fleet manufacturer and operator, as was first announced in December 2023. The acquisition was completed in February 2024 for a cash consideration of $1.15 billion, financed by the tanker sales to Frontline. As the transaction is being completed, Euronav’s name will be changed into CMB.TECH on the stock market.

A capital markets day was held about the acquisition in January, where CMB.TECH was described in more detail. The company’s dry-bulk vessels, mostly still new building orders and not in operation yet, account for the most of the acquisition’s value.

CMB.TECH's Fleet (Euronav 2024 CMD Presentation)

With the acquisition, the combined company is estimated to have a $6.9 billion marine asset fair market value. The combined vessels add up to 101 operating vessels at the time of the presentation and 53 new vessels being built. Euronav’s fleet accounts for the combined company’s older oil tankers powered by conventional energy sources, whereas the CMB.TECH acquisition brings dry-bulk vessels and other vessels powered increasingly by sustainable energy sources into the fleet.

Euronav 2024 CMD Presentation

The combined company is targeted to bring growth in the industry with CMB.TECH’s sustainable energy fleet solutions, especially as EU and other regulation pushes for more sustainable energy solutions in the industry.

FourWorld Opposes CMB’s Control

A shareholder in Euronav, FourWorld Capital Management, later filed a complaint against the bid in the United States and Belgium, which CMB successfully defended itself against in both the U.S. and Belgium, successfully closing the bid on the 15th.

FourWorld has since filed another request, revealed in Euronav’s press release on the 8th of April, to void the completed takeover bid and Euronav’s completed acquisition of CMB.TECH – FourWorld seems to be strongly against the company’s operative direction going forward, and CMB’s strong control over the company as the company now owns a controlling share of Euronav. The previous requests have already been denied, and I believe that it makes the more recent request also unlikely to go through as similar requests are being made.

Freight Price Volatility Drives Earnings Trends

The company’s Q1 earnings followed on Euronav’s short-term revenue declines, with -29.3% year-over-year as freight prices fluctuate and the company’s backlog changes. Year-over-year, the company’s VLCC tankers’ spot rate declined from $51.4 thousand per day to $41.7 thousand, and the average Suezmax spot rate declined from $70.6 thousand to $58.0 thousand, with both tanker categories seeing a slightly lower charter time in the quarter. CMB.TECH’s revenue contribution in the quarter was minimal.

Author's Calculation Using TIKR Data

Going forward, Euronav sees favorable trends in tankers and dry-bulk vessels as oil demand is still growing and vessel order books are below long-term averages with an aging global fleet of tankers – tankers’ earnings have grown above long-term averages in past quarters. Similar economics are seen for dry-bulk vessels. The Q1 operating income of $102.4 million makes for annualized income of around $409.6 million, above the company’s long-term average at $238.3 million from 2019 to 2023.

With CMB.TECH’s growing fleet slowly being added into operations, the earnings look to have excellent upside depending on the volatile charter prices. Euronav is looking to increase its contract backlog to $3 billion during 2024 with contract backlogs combining to $1935 million in Q1 excluding dry-bulk vessels.

Euronav’s Stock Valuation Seems to Be Fair

Discounting Stable Cash Flow Growth Implies a Fair Valuation

I usually value companies through an annual discounted cash flow [DCF] model, but with the industry’s often fluctuating earnings and cash flows, I believe that a different approach suits the investment better – I instead extrapolate estimated 2024 earnings into stable future cash flow growth which I discount.

In the case of Euronav, I estimate stably growing cash flows from 2024 forward at a perpetual rate of 3.5%, representing the CMB.TECH acquisition’s growing fleet and long-term growth potential fairly in my opinion. I expect the growing fleet to require a good number of investments and estimate a long-term cash flow conversion of 80% from net income. The $1.43 EPS is analysts’ current estimate for 2024.

When adding the estimated cash of $2.35 per share after the May dividend, and discounted with an 11.46% cost of equity, Euronav’s fair value estimate stands at $17.22. The estimate is 11% above the stock price at the time of writing – the stock seems to be valued roughly fairly with the given estimates. As freight prices fluctuate and the CMB.TECH acquisition’s long-term potential starts to be revealed more, the estimates could be due for significant changes, though.

Valuation (Author's Calculation)

To estimate the cost of equity of 11.46% used in the valuation, I use the United States’ 10-year bond yield of 4.26% as the risk-free rate. The equity risk premium of 5.48% is Professor Aswath Damodaran’s latest estimate for Belgium, updated on the 5th of January. Aswath Damodaran estimates the transportation industry’s beta at 1.26, which I use in the model. Finally, I add a liquidity premium of 0.3%, creating the used cost of equity.

Current Price/Book Is In Line With Peers

Also speaking for a balanced valuation, Euronav’s tangible P/B trades in line with most peers – the current P/B of 1.55 is in line with Golar’s (GLNG), International Seaways’ (INSW), TORM’s (TRMD), Teekay Tankers’ (TNK), and Frontline’s average of 1.67.

Peers' P/B Comparison (Seeking Alpha)

Takeaway

The Euronav investment case has seen its fair share of changes in the recent past, but the dispute between Frontline and CMB seems to now have been resolved. The investment case is still changing, though, as the recent CMB.TECH acquisition looks to drive notable growth in the company’s sustainable energy fleet. While FourWorld has opposed CMB’s increasing control over the company, the transactions have gone through so far and two of FourWorld's three requests have already been denied. The company’s earnings potential is due to fluctuate largely as freight trends shift, but currently, the valuation seems to price in fair expectations in line with the industry’s average valuation. Due to the reasonable valuation, I initiate Euronav NV at Hold.