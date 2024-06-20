PM Images/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Investors often describe a love-hate relationship with diversification. Some suspect it is a bad idea but do it anyway. Some express regret for over-diversifying and not maximizing gains on the big winners. Some believe it is fundamental to good investing and practice it diligently. Others completely ignore it until it is too late.

On the surface, diversification appears to be well-understood and broadly accepted as good practice by the investment community. Indeed, portfolio diversification is foundational material that is taught and reinforced early on in undergraduate courses on investment topics. In practice, however, diversification is rarely taken seriously, even by professional investors. How often do portfolio managers get fired for failing to adequately diversify? And when was the last time a portfolio manager was paid a huge bonus for good risk management?

In fact, professional investors regularly suffer outsized losses due to concentrated positions. However, the blame is usually placed on making the wrong investment (picking the wrong stock) and not getting out in time (selling at the peak) rather than failing to observe good risk management (diversification).

Book Smart Versus Street Smart?

For some, diversification is regarded as a disciplined and scientific approach to portfolio risk management that seeks to minimize firm-specific/idiosyncratic risk. However, for others, diversification is treated with contempt and sometimes labelled as just another word for incompetence.

Indeed, Warren Buffett once commented:

Diversification is a protection against ignorance. I mean, if you want to make sure that nothing bad happens to you relative to the market… There's nothing wrong with that. That's a perfectly sound approach for somebody who does not feel they know how to analyze businesses.

Using basketball as an analogy, Buffett explained:

If it's your game, diversification doesn't make sense. If you have Lebron James on your team, don't take him out of the game just to make room for someone else… It's crazy to put money into your 20th choice rather than your first choice.

The logic behind Buffett's comments is sound, assuming certain preconditions are satisfied. Indeed, a skilled investor would perform much better by investing in a handful of high-conviction ideas rather than a diversified basket of mediocre ones. Given that most retail investors neither have the time nor the resources to thoroughly analyze thousands of companies to generate a diversified list of good ideas, perhaps they are better off sticking to investing in a handful of high-conviction ideas.

The key precondition here, however, is that we assume the investor truly possesses stock-picking skills that parallel Wall Street legends such as Buffett himself. The other precondition is that we assume the small subset of companies that an individual investor can realistically analyze is, by random chance, a pretty decent group to stick with. With thousands of stocks to choose from, an individual investor can only realistically analyze up to a hundred companies each year (and even that is a stretch). This problem becomes even more complicated if we attempt to further distinguish between dumb luck and skill.

Don't get us wrong. We are not questioning Buffett's ability to pick stocks, given his long and consistent track record. But for a regular investor, there is little reason to believe that simply concentrating our bets on a handful of high-conviction ideas will bring instant success. That only leaves us with more questions than answers.

Ultimately, the question of whether diversification is a good or bad thing boils down to whether one prefers scientific and data-backed methods (book smart) or real-world experiments and quick thinking (street smart). Needless to say, many amateur investors prefer the latter approach because it is the more exciting option.

To avoid attracting a tsunami of hate comments from readers, we shall not elaborate further on why we think the latter approach is flawed and almost certain to fail for most investors. Instead, we shall simply argue why we think diversification has become ever more critical for investors, especially given the investing environment today.

Why Diversify, Why Diversification Is Difficult, And Why Diversify Now

For the newly initiated investors, let us first discuss how diversification actually works. The core idea behind diversification is that firm-specific risk can be reduced substantially simply by investing in a large portfolio of uncorrelated stocks. So when one stock goes down, other stocks in the portfolio are expected to move independently, potentially offsetting losers with winners. Over time, firm-specific risks are neutralized by offsetting moves within a large portfolio of stocks, allowing the portfolio to generate a market return (systematic/market risk) that is less volatile and less risky compared to a concentrated position on an individual stock.

Stratos Capital Partners

Stratos Capital Partners

The two diagrams above demonstrate how diversification works using two simulated assets with a negative correlation. Both Asset A and Asset B start at the same value of $1,000 and finish at the same point. Therefore, the two assets generate the same return individually. If we combined the two assets to create a portfolio of two stocks, the return on the portfolio would still be the same as investing in either of the assets alone.

However, notice in the second diagram that the combined portfolio's volatility is essentially halved and that the performance is much smoother without sacrificing returns. Although this is a simulated performance meant to demonstrate the effectiveness of diversification, in reality, diversification works in the same way. Investors can effectively minimize idiosyncratic risks by adding uncorrelated assets into a portfolio. Even if investors combine assets that are correlated, so long as those assets do not exhibit a perfectly positive correlation, the investor will still benefit from reduced volatility.

So, if diversification is such a simple and effective idea for reducing risk, why is it so difficult for many investors to be diligent about it? We believe the reasons are more psychological in nature than simply ignorance.

Success Stories Do Not Come From Diversification

What would be your answer if someone asked you, "What defines a successful investor?". Most amateur investors would identify "market-beating returns" as the key distinguishing factor. Others may define success more strictly as "delivering superior and consistent returns". Investment veterans would perhaps define success as "superior risk-adjusted returns". But practically no one will define successful investing as "well-diversified returns" or "superior risk management".

That makes sense. There is nothing special or worth bragging about when a portfolio manager constructs a well-diversified portfolio that delivers benchmark returns. No one ever celebrates the performance of indexed exchange-traded funds (ETFs). Besides, almost anyone can build a diversified portfolio of stocks. No special talent or special skills are required.

Perhaps this is exactly why few are taking diversification seriously. Diversification means one will never beat the market by a meaningful margin. Diversification means averaging the performance of your stock picks. So, unless one is a market wizard, the performance of a well-diversified portfolio is, by design, going to look rather mediocre.

With the exception of indexed ETFs, which are mandated to track an index's performance as closely as possible, most portfolio managers are incentivized to beat the market. Their investors pay them fees in exchange for market-beating returns. Some investors would willingly pay fees for exceptionally high returns, not necessarily high risk-adjusted returns. Even the financial media is incentivized to cover the most exciting news and developments to help their readers/subscribers beat the market.

Because success stories do not come from diversification, many investors may be inclined to think that diversification is perhaps something that is good to be aware of, but not the key to success. Diversification is boring advice. In fact, we expect this article to attract only a small number of readers. Nonetheless, we believe in good investment principles, and that is why we are determined to publish this long and boring article.

A Small Loss Is Still A Loss

Another reason diversification is rarely taken seriously is that investor psychology is heavily anchored towards extreme outcomes. Extreme outcomes in the financial markets are the key ingredients for heroic Wall Street stories. The best-selling books on investing and trading also often focus on examples taken during major bull and bear markets and how to profit from big price swings.

Diversification, on the other hand, works by saving the day when one of the positions in a well-diversified portfolio starts to blow up. Instead of the investor losing all of his life savings due to a heavily concentrated position, the investor is saved by diversification and only suffers a manageable loss. No big deal. Diversified portfolios are designed to weather bear markets that way. Nonetheless, a small loss is still a loss, and few investors will be happy with such an outcome. No one celebrates good risk management, no one brags about it, and so no one ever hears about these tiny triumphs.

Diversification Is Even More Critical Today

Diversification has become even more critical for investors, especially given the current investing environment. U.S. equity market concentration has recently reached levels last seen in the 1960s. For the S&P 500 Index (SPX) specifically, the performance of the index is now mostly driven by just a handful of technology stocks (a.k.a. the Magnificent Seven). Concentration levels have become so extreme that we think it is no longer appropriate to rely on SPX's performance as a proxy for the general health of the U.S. economy.

Morgan Stanley - "How Much Is Too Much?" - June 4, 2024

This raises critical questions for passive investors. Should they stay on course and continue to allocate passively to the S&P 500 Index or an indexed ETF? Or does this phenomenon warrant a review of the hidden risks associated with concentrating their U.S. equity exposure on just a handful of technology stocks?

From our perspective, investing in the SPX no longer satisfies the objective of achieving adequate diversification for passive investors. If the original intention of a passive investor was to construct a passive portfolio that will achieve adequate diversification while generating equity returns that broadly reflect the performance of large-cap U.S. corporations over time, then the SPX is no longer an appropriate tool.

To give readers a better picture of how the technology sector alone has been distorting the SPX's performance, we shall compare the performance of all 11 of the Select Sector SPDR ETFs that make up the SPX. Below are the tickers for these 11 ETFs.

State Street Global Advisors, Select Sector SPDRs

The table below shows the 5-year performance of all 11 SPDR ETFs. What is clearly visible is that technology has outperformed all other sectors by a wide margin.

Technology (XLK) has generated 198.4% in returns over the last 5 years, which is an incredible 126 percentage points higher than the second-best performing sector, Communication Services (XLC), which generated 71.7% in returns over the same period.

State Street Global Advisors, Select Sector SPDRs Data by YCharts

What is even more incredible is that some of the largest technology companies on the SPX, including Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) and Meta Platforms, Inc. (META), are classified under Communication Services (XLC) instead of Technology (XLK). This means that the performance gap will be even wider if we specifically compare the Magnificent Seven to the SPX, which we demonstrate below.

Data by YCharts

The chart above shows NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) generating a staggering 3,450% in returns over the last 5 years, which is around 3x that of Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) at 1,130%, 10x that of Apple Inc. (AAPL) at 332%, 15x times that of Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) at 230%, and 39x that of the SPX at 88%.

Another popular way to examine how concentrated the SPX has become is to compare the market capitalization of the Magnificent Seven with that of other members of the SPX. One intuitive way to present this information is using a heat map as shown below. The map shows all 500 members of the SPX, with the size of the boxes representing market capitalization and colors reflecting current forward P/E ratios.

finviz.com

As we can see, the Magnificent Seven's combined market capitalization currently represents around 30% of the entire SPX. Furthermore, the Magnificent Seven are among the most expensive companies by forward P/E multiples.

For several decades, passive investors could afford to keep diversification as simple as investing all their equity allocation in the SPX. However, due to the extremely high concentration of technology names today, investing in the SPX essentially equates to allocating as much as 30% of a portfolio's equity exposure to just a handful of technology companies. Not only does this result in inadequate diversification in terms of stock exposure, but also inadequate diversification in terms of industry exposure.

One simple solution that allows investors to quickly diversify is to switch from a market capitalization-weighted index like the SPX to an equal-weighted index like the Invesco S&P 500® Equal Weight ETF (RSP) or the Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF (EQAL). Interested readers may check out our recently published article, in which we initiated coverage of the RSP with a "Buy" rating.

The other solution is to diversify by investing selectively using the Select Sector SPDR ETFs mentioned earlier in this article. These ETFs give investors the option to customize their equity exposure by investing in sectors that they favor while achieving adequate diversification. This flexibility to mix and match equity exposure could be a huge advantage to investors who prefer a more active investment approach.