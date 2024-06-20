EPI: Sticking To The Fundamentals Pays Off In India

JP Research profile picture
JP Research
4.95K Followers

Summary

  • Despite some surprises, India's election has yielded a status quo outcome.
  • Region-leading economic and earnings growth are still on the cards.
  • Fundamentals-based EPI is a prime candidate to ride out any post-election uncertainties.

Zoom In The India Night

urzine/iStock via Getty Images

India's election results are out, and although the incumbent government has seen its majority reduced, Prime Minister Modi's coalition government has still won a record third term. As I highlighted in my prior coverage of WisdomTree's 'all-cap' factor ETF, the India

This article was written by

JP Research profile picture
JP Research
4.95K Followers
Private investor

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About EPI ETF

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate
Yield
Assets (AUM)
Compare to Peers

More on EPI

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
EPI
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News