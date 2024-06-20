Wall Street Lunch: Building Elon's AI Startup

janiecbros/E+ via Getty Images

Dell (DELL) and Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) got a boost after Elon Musk said the duo would provide servers for the supercomputer that his artificial intelligence startup xAI is building.

Musk's xAI raised $6 billion in funding last month from a number of different investors, including venture capital firms Andreessen Horowitz and Sequoia Capital, and others like Fidelity and Prince Alwaleed Bin Talal. The company made some headlines earlier this month when Musk directed some Nvidia (NVDA) GPUs to go there instead of to Tesla (TSLA).

Speaking of Nvidia, shares of the AI chip darling continue to rise. Tigress Financial boosted its price target on the stock to $170, which would tack on more than 20% to current levels.

The share price is also likely benefiting from a shift in weighting by the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK), which happens Friday. Nvidia will move up to the second-largest holding, replacing Apple (AAPL).

XLK is the second-largest tech ETF by assets. It is raising its allocation of NVDA to more than 20% from about 5%, while Apple (AAPL) goes down to 5% from 21%. According to Bloomberg, that means the fund needs to buy $10 billion of NVDA shares and shed about $11 billion in AAPL.

NVDA is now ahead in the three-horse race between Microsoft (MSFT) and Apple (AAPL) to a $4 trillion market cap, according to Wedbush Securities analyst Dan Ives.

He says: "The AI Revolution starts with Nvidia, and in our view, the AI party is just getting started as it's 9 p.m. in a party going till 4 a.m. With the rest of the tech world now joining, it's all about the pace of data center AI-driven spending as the only game in town for GPUs to run generative AI applications all go through Nvidia."

Looking to the economy. May housing starts dropped to an annual rate of 1.277 million, well below the 1.373 million consensus and down from 1.352 million in April. Single-family housing starts in May ran at a rate of 982,000, or 5.2% below the revised April figure.

Building permits declined 3.8% to 1.386 million, missing the 1.450M consensus.

Pantheon Macro economist Oliver Allen says: "We think today’s numbers point to a genuine softening in residential construction in Q2, reflecting the rebound in long-term interest rates and weak housing demand. Even if June housing starts to reverse the May drop, they would still fall at an annualized rate of about 20% in Q2."

Manufacturing data was also weak. The June Philly Fed index unexpectedly fell to 1.3 from 4.5 in May. The consensus was for a rise to 4.8.

And weekly initial jobless claims retreated from a nine-month high, down 5,000 to 238,000. But that was still ahead of the consensus of 235,000. The 4-week moving average rose to 232,750.

J.P. Morgan global strategist Marko Kolanovic says: "If the U.S. weekly initial jobless claims fail to go back down below the 230k mark and instead they continue to drift upwards, then U.S. recession fears will likely re-emerge, unsettling risk markets."

“Very little” expectations for a contraction are currently priced in across risk assets, he said.

The most recent BofA Fund Manager Survey showed only 5% of those polled now expect a hard landing for the U.S. economy. That’s fueling the most bullish sentiment among money managers in 2-1/2 years.

Among active stocks in today’s session. Kroger (KR) topped fiscal Q1 estimates and said identical-store sales excluding fuel rose 0.5% during the quarter, ahead of the consensus for a rise of 0.3%. Gross margin was 22.4% of sales during the quarter to match expectations.

Looking ahead, Kroger still sees full-year EPS of $4.30 to $4.50 vs. $4.43 consensus.

KeyBanc Capital Markets reiterated its Overweight rating on Meta Platforms (META) and boosted its price target, citing a "meaningful uptick" in ad prices.

Analyst Justin Patterson said: “The increase in ad prices is likely due to artificial intelligence-linked progress, with engagement, ad relevance, and advertiser return all being boosted. He upped his price target to $540 from $475.

Darden Restaurants (DRI) reported better-than-expected FQ4 profits that offset underwhelming guidance. The parent company of Olive Garden, Ruth’s Chris Steak House, and Longhorn Steakhouse reported an adjusted profit of $2.65 per share, up from $2.58 a year ago and 4 cents above expectations.

For the full year, total restaurant sales are expected to be between $11.8 billion and $11.9 billion. That’s up from $11.4 billion in fiscal ‘24, but below the consensus estimate of $11.94 billion. Same-restaurant sales growth is expected to be up 1% to 2%.

And Accenture's (ACN) jumped after it revised its revenue outlook for fiscal year 2024 and provided revenue guidance for the fourth quarter, which was seen above estimates.

For fiscal 2024, the company now expects revenue growth to be in the range of 1.5% to 2.5% in local currency, compared to 1% to 3% previously. The consensus revenue estimate is $65.16 billion, with year-over-year growth of 1.64%.

And in the Wall Street Research Corner. UBS’ equity strategist Jonathan Golub sees potential for mid- to high-single-digit outperformance for small caps (IWM) over the near term.

Over the past year, small-cap stocks have outperformed when Treasury yields declined and underperformed as they rose. Golub says that when this correlation became disconnected, it quickly reverted.

Since May 30, large-caps have outperformed by 6.2% “despite falling interest rates, a much larger disconnect than the one experienced earlier in the year,” he said. “This represents the potential for mid- to high-single-digit small cap outperformance over the near term.”