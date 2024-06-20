VOO: AI-Fueled Growth Puts The S&P 500 21x Earnings, Implied Correlation Hits New Lows

Fabrice Cabaud

June 20 may be the first day of summer in the Northern Hemisphere, but stocks have been hot ever since mid-April, when AI euphoria went into overdrive. The Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) is now up 16% total return so far in 2024, with a significant chunk of those gains coming in just the last two months. The most the bears could muster was a modest 4% correction from late March through mid-April - hardly a blip in the bull market's chart. In fact, the Nasdaq 100 ETF is now up about double from its October 2022 nadir.

Ahead of what has been among the S&P 500 best months historically, I reiterate a buy rating on VOO. In this round-up of current market charts, I will outline upside and downside macro risks and when it might be time to book profits in what has been a powerful bull market with low volatility so far on the year.

S&P 500 Up More than 55% From Its October 2022 Nadir

Stockcharts.com

VOO tracks the S&P 500 index, and its current assets under management has swelled to $1.14 trillion as of June 19, 2024. For a quick quantitative update, its share-price momentum ETF Grade by Seeking Alpha continues to show an "A" rating. The fund's low 0.03% annual expense ratio is very cheap for long-term investors, and the current dividend yield is historically low at 1.27%.

Indicative of just how calm the market has been in the past eight months, VOO's Risk rating is a perfect A+ despite its now-concentrated portfolio, with the top three positions making up about 20% of the allocation. Liquidity is also solid with VOO.

S&P 500 Dividend Yield Declines, Not Far From All-Time Lows

GuruFocus

What's different about today's investing environment is that not only is volatility absent from markets, but implied correlations among stocks has reached lows not seen in decades. The VIX chart gets passed around constantly, but one equally revealing graph is the snapshot of how stocks within the S&P 500 index are moving with one another. Covariance is statistical jargon, but when some equities are zigging while others are zagging, it has the effect of reducing overall volatility.

The CBOE 3-Month Implied Correlation Index is currently printing lows for the cycle. This is great for diversified investors, or those just parking all of their money in the SPX. But it also presents a risk.

US Stocks' Implied Correlation Drops to the Lowest in Decades

TradingView

It's said that "risk happens fast" in markets, and we've already seen volatility kick up in the currency markets following surprising results in French parliamentary elections. The EURUSD pair was sleepy for much of the year before macro developments across the pond earlier this month.

EURUSD Volatility Surges Following Surprise Election Results

BofA Global Research

With more elections poised to rattle markets, at least in the near term, I encourage investors to take time mid-year for a financial health checkup - assessing their ability, willingness, and need to take risk compared with the potential volatility jump we could see as we get closer to the US general election November.

40% of the Global Population Heads to the Polls in 2024

BofA Global Research

Bear in mind that the VIX typically spikes above 20 each year, with the average drawdown being about 13% in the S&P 500 annually.

The S&P 500 Usually Falls by Double Digits in Any Given Year

JPM

As it stands, the S&P 500 trades at 21 times forward earnings estimates. While that is two full turns cheaper compared with the high from 2020 and about 1.5 handles lower than when equities peaked in late 2021 and early 2022, the interest rate environment is much different today.

Both short-term and long-term borrowing costs are much higher, and that means a higher discount rate when performing net present value analysis. So, one could argue that today's P/E multiple is more expensive given the level of rates.

S&P 500 Now Trades 21x Earnings, Highest Since Early 2022

FactSet

That doesn't capture the full valuation story, however. The AI boom is, in fact, so strong that double-digit EPS growth is expected over the second half of 2024. What's more, profit growth could be even stronger among cyclical stocks (the S&P 493) and small caps (the Russell 2000).

Optimistic EPS Growth Trends Ahead

Goldman Sachs

SPX 500 ex-Mag 7 EPS Growth Forecast to Jump by Q4

JPM

Small Cap Earnings Growth Expected to Outpace SPX EPS Growth in 2H

BofA Global Research

Risk: New Lows Rising

Bloomberg

The point? So long as earnings growth expectations verify, then the low-20s earnings multiple on something like VOO is within reason. But what could take the S&P 500 off its bullish guardrails? It might be something as simple as seasonal trends. Let's double-click on that.

Readers know that I believe it's important to consider calendar effects. According to Seeking Alpha, August and September tend to see an uptick in volatility and downside price action. We saw it play out that way in both 2022 and 2023. Will we get a third consecutive year of Q3 weakness? It might all depend on how price action plays out in July.

The seventh month of the year has turned into a very bullish period for stocks. In the last 10 years, VOO has traded higher in nine Julys with the average gain being 3.2%. VOO has been down since July 2014. Interestingly, the Nasdaq 100 ETF (QQQ) has been up for 16 Julys running. My contention? A strong July is likely, and if we see a melt-up in US large caps over the next five weeks, taking profits ahead of, say, the Federal Reserve's Jackson Hole meeting would seem to make sense.

VOO: Up 9 Julys Running

Seeking Alpha

QQQ: Up 16 Julys In A Row, Average Gain 4.6%

Stockcharts.com

The Bottom Line

I reiterate a buy rating on VOO. I see further upside ahead given optimistic earnings growth expectations and ongoing low intra-market correlations. Volatility could increase during the second half of the third quarter, though, and taking profits ahead of that typically precarious point on the calendar is a portfolio play to consider.