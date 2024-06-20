JHVEPhoto

Article Thesis

Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) is a data storage company that has seen its shares rally massively over the last year on the back of an overall tech, chips, and AI hype. But Western Digital Corporation's 2024 will likely be weak, and it remains to be seen whether the company can get on a long-term growth track going forward. I believe that the stock is not especially attractive right here.

Past Coverage

I wrote about Western Digital Corporation in 2018, but have not covered the company since then. I was moderately bullish back then, and shares have returned a little more than 50% since my article was published. Many things have changed since then, both on a company basis and in the broader tech investment universe, which is why it is more than time to cover the company again.

Western Digital: A Weak 2024

The tech industry can be cyclical, and that is especially true for Western Digital Corporation and its peers. The company has always been moving between strong profits during some years, and steep losses during other years. While fiscal 2022 was a relatively strong year for the company, with earnings per share coming in at more than $8, 2023 was a pretty weak year for the data storage company. The company recorded substantial losses, and 2024 didn't start much better, with the company losing more than $1.80 per share so far this fiscal year, with one more quarterly report to go -- the fiscal year-end in June. While the analyst community expects a positive bottom-line number for Western Digital's fiscal fourth quarter, it is highly likely that the net result for the current year will still be negative.

The losses that Western Digital recorded in fiscal 2023 and that it will most likely record in fiscal 2024 result from weak margins, as we can see in the following chart:

Data by YCharts

The company is impacted by pricing trends for its offerings, as it sells rather commodities products that experience substantial price swings. Gross margins have been as high as 30% and as low as 10% over the last couple of years. This is in stark contrast to other tech companies with much stronger business models and deeper moats -- Microsoft (MSFT), for example, does not only have a way higher gross margin, at almost 70%, but its gross margin is also way more stable (and keeps growing):

Data by YCharts

This indicates that Western Digital's business model is of considerably lower quality, and that it does not deserve a valuation that is as high as that of Microsoft and other deep-moat tech companies with strong and reliable margins.

Of course, Western Digital could still be a good investment as long as one buys the stock at a low-enough price. After all, even a lower-quality stock is attractive at some point -- although, of course, not at every price.

Western Digital: Valuation And Shareholder Returns

Today, Western Digital Corporation is trading at an earnings multiple of infinite, as the company is not forecasted to generate any profits this year. We can look at the enterprise value to EBITDA multiple, however, as EBITDA is forecasted to be positive this year. Enterprise value also accounts for debt and cash on the balance sheet, which makes it a good metric to value companies with a growing or declining debt load.

Data by YCharts

The current reading, based on estimates for this year, stands at 37, which is very high in absolute terms. Compared to the 5-year and 10-year median EV to EBITDA multiples, this also represents a huge premium, as Western Digital mostly was valued at a single-digit enterprise value to EBITDA ratio. For a cyclical company with rather weak margins, that seems appropriate.

One could argue that Western Digital is still moving out of a cyclical trough this year, and that the 2024 numbers are thus not very telling. We can look at estimates for next fiscal year instead, which are substantially higher. Western Digital is forecasted to earn $8.00 per share next year, although such estimates should be taken with a grain of salt. Not only is a forecast more than one year in the future rather uncertain per se, but a highly cyclical company such as Western Digital is especially difficult to forecast. When we take the estimate for next year at face value, Western Digital trades at 10x net profits today -- which seems way more reasonable than the reading for the current fiscal year.

On the other hand, fiscal 2025 will be a cyclical top, at least according to the analyst community: The consensus estimate sees declines in both fiscal 2026 and fiscal 2027, at 13% and 4%, respectively (see link above).

Shareholder returns are a meaningful driver of a company's total returns, and Western Digital, at times, has been retuning a lot of cash to its owners. In the recent past, however, that has not been the case, as we can see in the following table:

WDC shareholder returns (Seeking Alpha)

We see that the company stopped making dividend payments a couple of years ago, while share repurchases have also dropped to close to zero over the last couple of years. In fiscal 2019, Western Digital still returned $1.3 billion to its owners, with a similar amount in the previous year, but that number has dropped to just $80 million as of the last twelve months. With Western Digital being valued at $26 billion today, that makes for a shareholder yield of just 0.3%, which is pretty low compared to the broad market and compared to many other tech companies.

During better times, Western Digital could resume its dividend payments and might start to repurchase shares at a more meaningful pace once again, but there is no guarantee for that. At least for now, the shareholder return program is not attractive.

Western Digital As An AI Beneficiary?

Many tech companies have benefitted from a broad AI hype in the last year or so. This includes software and services giants as well as tech hardware companies. But not every company in the tech space will experience Nvidia-like (NVDA) tailwinds from the ongoing AI theme. With Western Digital having rallied by a little more than 100% over the last year, it looks like some investors are seeing AI tailwinds here, too.

But at least according to current estimates for this year and the following years, Western Digital will not experience long-lasting tailwinds -- its earnings are forecasted to rise substantially next year, but profits are expected to pull back in the following two years. This is in stark contrast to companies such as Microsoft or Nvidia with clear AI tailwinds that are expected to see ongoing profit growth for many years.

Is Western Digital A Good Investment?

Fiscal 2023 was abysmal for the company, while fiscal 2024 will be a pretty weak year as well. Fiscal 2025 should be better, but that will, at least according to Wall Street analysts, be the top, and weaker results are forecasted for the following years. Overall, it does not look like Western Digital will cease being a cyclical company any time soon -- results will continue to see big swings, which isn't very attractive, especially for those seeking a sleep well at night investment.

While cyclical companies can be solid investments when bought at the right time, Western Digital has now experienced gains of more than 100% over the last year -- the expected recovery seems to be priced into the stock already. Shareholder returns are weak as well, which is why I, overall, believe that Western Digital is not a very attractive investment at current prices. I give the company a Neutral / "Stay on the sidelines" rating right here. For those that bought into WDC at the cyclical lows in the low $30s a year ago, things have worked out well, of course, but that doesn't mean that buying Western Digital Corporation stock right here will be a good idea.