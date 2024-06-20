Accenture plc (ACN) Q3 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Q3 2024 Earnings Call Transcript June 20, 2024 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Katie O'Conor - Managing Director, Head of Investor Relations
Julie Sweet - Chair and Chief Executive Officer
KC McClure - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Tien-Tsin Huang - JPMorgan
Dave Koning - Baird
Bryan Keane - Deutsche Bank
Rod Bourgeois - DeepDive Equity Research
Bryan Bergin - TD Cowen
James Faucette - Morgan Stanley
Keith Bachman - BMO

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by. Welcome to Accenture's Third Quarter Fiscal 2024 Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. Later, we will conduct a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.

I would now like to turn the conference over to your host, Managing Director, Head of Investor Relations, Katie O'Conor. Please go ahead.

Katie O'Conor

Thank you, operator, and thanks everyone for joining us today on our third quarter fiscal 2024 earnings announcement. As the operator just mentioned, I'm Katie O'Conor, Managing Director, Head of Investor Relations. On today's call, you will hear from Julie Sweet, our Chair and Chief Executive Officer and KC McClure, our Chief Financial Officer. We hope you've had an opportunity to review the news release we issued a short-time ago.

Let me quickly outline the agenda for today's call. Julie will begin with an overview of our results. KC will take you through the financial details, including the income statement and balance sheet, along with some key operational metrics for the third quarter. Julie will then provide a brief update on our market positioning before KC provides our business outlook for the fourth quarter and full fiscal year 2024. We will then take your questions before Julie provides a wrap up at the end of the call.

