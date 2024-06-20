JHVEPhoto

Thesis

Stantec (NYSE:STN) is a leading professional services firm providing a variety of services to the built environment. Cyclical tailwinds in the industry have driven the share price higher amid growing revenues and a large order book. With the forward PE now standing at 26x, I believe the time is appropriate to understand if Stantec is worthy of an investment at the current valuation.

Acquisitions in Q1 have increased headcount by over 2,700 skilled workers in the first 4 months of 2024.

Introduction

In their Q1 2024 earnings, Stantec announced revenue growth of 12% YoY and reported a 23% increase in EPS to $0.90 per share. Revenue growth comprised 7% organic growth, with a further 6% related to acquisitions.

Stantec acquired three businesses in early 2024 and increased its headcount by over 2,700 skilled workers in the first 4 months of 2024. The acquisitions of ZETCON and Morrison Hershfield which closed in Q1 are expected to expand Stantec's offerings in these geographic regions through these complementary acquisitions.

In addition, Hydrock was acquired at the beginning of May. Hydrock is a UK-based consultancy firm specializing in integrated engineering design, energy and sustainability services. This acquisition expands Stantec's UK headcount by over 30% and broadens the scope of services available to the UK market, particularly for Infrastructure, Healthcare, Energy, Education, Logistics and Public Works.

Consolidation has been a key driver of growth in the specialist advisory sector not only by Stantec but its competitors are also frequently acquiring smaller competitors. The shortage of available skilled labor has created the need for targeted acquisitions of complementary businesses, this strategy can be a somewhat expensive method of acqui-hiring the required skills to expand the business offerings, however capturing market share in this competitive business through acquisitions enables Stantec to continue their market leadership providing a diverse array of services across geographic regions.

Business Progress

2024 has begun with record revenues for Stantec, achieving 7% organic growth across all business units and acquisition growth adding 6% topline growth. Two key standout business units are Water Services and Buildings, both are growing organically in mid-teen percentages.

Margins across the group were 15.5% in Q1 2024 improving 90 basis points year over year.

Following the acquisitions of ZETCON and Morrison Hershfield net debt to adjusted EBITDA stands at 1.5x ratio at the end of Q1 2024, although this is a YoY increase this ratio is within the business target range of 1x to 2x.

The Water segment is experiencing high growth, with a 16% YoY increase. Water infrastructure services typically operate on long-term contracts funded by local and state governments, which ensures a stable flow of projects that are typically phased over multiple years.

Competitors

While most of Stantec's competitors are not listed companies, they nevertheless provide similar services such as Design, Engineering, Construction Consulting and Environmental services and compete to win the same projects. Below is a non-exhaustive list of some direct competitors:

WSP Global (OTCPK:WSPOF)

Burns & McDonnell

AtkinsRealis Group (OTCPK:SNCAF)

AECOM (ACM)

Each of these built environment specialist firms competes across their various offerings, with labor often moving between companies in search of better opportunities, be it higher wages or better projects, depending on which company is performing and winning new projects.

Shareholder Returns

Stantec's total returns over 5 years is an impressive 263% outpacing its closest peers by a significant margin. With a forward PE of 26x and organic growth expected to be 7% over the next three years, shares price appreciation could be limited, however factoring in acquisition growth should help support the share price.

Although Stantec's dividend yield is quite low at 0.78% yield, the 6.4% dividend growth CAGR over 10 years has almost doubled the dividend amount for shareholders. The low payout ratio of 20.79% allows plenty of room for dividend increases when combined with a growing EPS and revenues. I believe there is little risk to the dividend, but it is unlikely those who are investing in Stantec are focusing on the dividend given the low yield.

Opportunities / Outlook

At the end of the first quarter, the order book backlog amounted to $7 billion, the highest recorded backlog for the business. The strong order book should help drive positive results for the remainder of the year. I believe this order backlog will continue to grow as the IIJA continues to roll out its infrastructure projects. Stantec noted in the Q1 earnings call that the IIJA has released the first $400 billion of funding for its initial phase of projects. I expect Stantec will be a major beneficiary from these new projects, particularly their design and engineering services focusing on infrastructure, which is one of their key areas of expertise, the environmental arm of the business is already involved in many Infrastructure projects such as transit, bridge and highway projects funded by the IIJA which are underway across the US.

Hiring has continued at record levels in 2024 in order to meet the staffing requirements for the order backlog as well as existing contracts. Notably, there has been good retention of existing staff, which is a positive sign for company culture.

A recent example of the projects that Stantec is currently staffing include the British Columbia BC Hydro and Power Authority, for which Stantec is providing project management, and transmission & distribution engineering services over a 7-year master service agreement valued at $186 million. These long-duration MSAs are highly coveted amongst competitors due to the stable and consistent revenues generated, as well as the expertise gained, which can be leveraged to win future projects.

Government-funded PFAS projects are expected to be a very strong contributor to the water business following the EPA's new regulations setting the standard for drinking water in the US, which are expected to create water infrastructure upgrade projects across the country.

Looking ahead, expectations are for 7% organic growth over the next three years; however, I expect this target may increase once the recent acquisitions are absorbed into the business and cost synergies are rolled out.

Due to Stantec's large order backlog, going forward, project/client selection is expected to be more selective, targeting those clients with high margin projects and minimal operational headaches. By reducing exposure to those difficult-to-work-with clients who are late, non-paying, or litigious inclined, this should enable higher levels of productivity and stronger operating margins.

Healthcare remains one of Stantec's most important sectors in the building segment, where they are highly regarded as industry leaders. Additionally, data centers are becoming more important, with new project wins amid a building boom in the space.

Risks

The competitive consulting business in which Stantec operates is highly fragmented, with local specialists and large multinational consulting firms all targeting the same contracts. Government contracts typically operate on a competitive tender submission model with both quantitative and qualitative criteria, enabling Stantec to stand above the competition through their experienced teams and multiple service offerings. Small operators can compete aggressively in price; however, Stantec's resources mean quality of service forms a greater part of selection, as does being an established service provider to those clients globally.

Labor challenges remain an operational risk for Stantec. With the largest order backlog on record, the need for additional skilled labor to staff these projects means headcount needs to grow. Acquisitions have added 2,700 additional headcounts so far in 2024, which equates to approximately 9% of the group headcount. However, the construction industry is facing difficulties with declining numbers of new entrants into the industry, meaning competition for the best talent is very high, which in turn is fueling labor cost increases.

Government-funded projects form a large part of Stantec's projects; these projects can be lucrative, with long-duration programs highly coveted by Stantec and their competitors. However, Government work has a history of delays and cancellations for a variety of reasons, such as changes in administration. Should a change in policy occur, the proposed capital expenditures could easily be postponed or even canceled, affecting professional services. For reference, the IIJA program was signed into law in November 2021, yet funding is only now starting to be issued.

Conclusion

Stantec's Q1 results show the business continues to perform well, both organically and through M&A. Employee count has increased, and geographic expansion is underway through new acquisitions in efforts to meet the demand for their services. The order backlog, standing at a record $7 billion, provides a robust supply of projects for the remainder of 2024 and into 2025. In addition, the planned infrastructure projects from the IIJA will be a key area of growth. I believe Stantec will be a beneficiary of this influx of government-funded projects.

The competitive landscape remains highly challenging; however, Stantec has not only maintained their strong position in the market; they have been consistently growing the top line while managing to achieve strong operating earnings.

Would I buy shares of Stantec at this price? I will not be adding shares at these prices. I believe the current valuation is unappealing, with a low margin of safety at a forward PE of 26x. Furthermore, I believe that continued M&A will be critical in order for Stantec to maintain the current valuation, as organic growth at 7% simply cannot justify the current valuation, so I will be watching for upcoming M&A transactions.

I rate the shares a Hold due to the valuation; however, I believe Stantec is performing very well, and I believe this should continue due to tailwinds in the industry.

