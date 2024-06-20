Prudential: A Mispriced Growth Play In The Insurance Sector

Jun. 20, 2024 12:58 PM ETPrudential plc (PUK) StockAAGIY, AAIGF, PUKPF
Labutes IR profile picture
Labutes IR
3.63K Followers

Summary

  • Prudential plc has delivered positive operating performance, with APE sales up 37% YoY and new business profits up 45% YoY in 2023.
  • The company's strong growth was driven by operations in Hong Kong, with improved margins and net income, while China saw a drop in new business profits.
  • Prudential's valuation is currently at 1.38x book value, lower than its historical average, making it an attractive growth play in the insurance sector.
Businessman using laptop with AI tech auto insurance service concept, travel insurance data management, fast solve problem, service, digital transformation, protection, digital application.

Poca Wander Stock

Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK) has delivered a positive operating performance in recent months and its valuation is clearly attractive, remaining an interesting growth play in the insurance sector.

As I’ve covered in previous articles, Prudential plc is an insurance company with

This article was written by

Labutes IR profile picture
Labutes IR
3.63K Followers
Labutes IR is an Fund Manager specialized in the financial sector, with more than 15 years' of experience in the financial markets. Under my coverage is mainly the Financial sector, including Banks, Insurance, Real Estate, and FinTechs both in the European and U.S. markets. For my personal investments, I also invest on 'Income' stocks across several sectors as I'm building a portfolio for retirement, being my goal to retire in about 20 years. Associated with the existing author The Outsider.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About PUK Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on PUK

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
PUK
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News