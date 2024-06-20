Poca Wander Stock

Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK) has delivered a positive operating performance in recent months and its valuation is clearly attractive, remaining an interesting growth play in the insurance sector.

As I’ve covered in previous articles, Prudential plc is an insurance company with interesting long-term growth prospects due to its exposure to Asia and Africa, having a different profile than most other relatively large insurance companies based in Europe.

Considering that I’ve not covered Prudential for some months, I think now is a good time to analyze its most recent financial performance and investment case, to see if it remains an interesting growth play in the European insurance sector.

Prudential plc Financial Performance

Prudential reported a positive operating momentum in 2023, following a tough year during 2022 when its businesses in China and Hong Kong were substantially hit by Covid-related restrictions. During the last year, restrictions were removed and Prudential’s business rebounded to more ‘normal’ levels.

Indeed, its Annual Premium Equivalent (APE) sales increased by 37% YoY to $5.9 billion, and its new business profits were up by 45% YoY. Of its total 22 markets, Prudential was able to report higher new business profit growth in 17, which is a very good outcome. It was able to report double-digit growth rates in twelve markets, showing that business growth was broad-based, and not only related to China and Hong Kong.

New business profit

On top of higher sales, Prudential was also able to improve its business margins, up by four percentage points compared to the previous year, and its reported net income for the year was $2.9 billion, up by 8% YoY.

This strong operational performance was mainly driven by its operations in Hong Kong, which benefited from the border opening, leading to market share gains both in domestic clients and also Chinese mainland visitors. Its business reported strong growth both in the agency channel and bancassurance network, leading to new business profit of $1.4 billion in 2023, compared to just $400 million in the previous year.

In China, Prudential repositioned its operations to take into account regulatory changes in the life segment, changing its product mix to adapt to new rules that require higher capital levels. Despite good progress in the bancassurance segment in the country, its new business profit in China was only $200 million in 2023, a drop of 40% compared to the previous year, showing that its product repositioning will take some time to bear fruit.

In other Asian countries, it also reported positive growth in several key markets, including Malaysia, Singapore, and Indonesia, which were also important support for the company’s APE sales and new business profit growth during the past year. In its asset management business, operating profit increased by 8% YoY to $280 million, boosted by positive capital markets which led to higher assets under management and management fees during the year.

Due to its distribution model through agents and banking agreements, Prudential has a relatively low-cost operation, with annual expenses of only $230 million, representing an annual decline of 16%, which is a very good outcome considering the inflationary environment.

Regarding its capital position, Prudential had an excess capital position of about $16 billion at the end of 2023, representing a cover ratio of 295%, which means it has a very comfortable capital position and does not need to retain much earnings in the near future. Moreover, its leverage position is also quite conservative, measured by its debt ratio of around 20%, which is in-line with its long-term goal, and thus Prudential can provide an attractive shareholder remuneration policy over the long term.

However, its dividend policy is somewhat conservative, and its goal is to provide a growing dividend over the long term, targeting annual growth between 7-9%. Its annual dividend related to 2023 earnings was $0.26 per share, an increase of 9% from the previous year. Its dividend payout ratio based on its reported profit in 2023 was only 33%, which is quite low compared to other insurance companies, which means its dividend is clearly sustainable.

At its current share price, Prudential offers a dividend yield of about 2.3%, which is not particularly impressive and makes Prudential’s investment case clearly more geared to growth rather than income.

During the first quarter of 2024, Prudential maintained a positive operating performance with new business profit growing by 11% compared to the same period of last year, to $810 million in the quarter. Its APE sales were up by 7% YoY to more than $1.5 billion, supported by resilient consumer demand across its Asian operations.

By market, it reported some growth in Hong Kong, with APE sales increasing by 1% YoY, while stronger growth was achieved in Singapore and Malaysia, which were the major drivers of growth in the last quarter. On the other hand, Prudential continued to report relatively weak operating trends in China, given that APE sales decreased by 17% YoY, but were above its sales in the last quarter of 2023. The company continues to push for a different product mix in China, towards long-term savings, annuities and health and protection.

While on a quarterly basis, the company only reports a trading update and does not disclose other important metrics, such as net profit or its capital ratio, its guidance for the next few years remains unchanged, aiming to grow new business profit by 15-20% annually from 2022-27. Its growth strategy is mainly focused on organic growth, as the company is well exposed to several growth markets, aiming to gain market share by offering a better customer service, investing in technology, improving its operating efficiency, and continue to expand its distribution network through agents and bancassurance agreements.

Regarding its valuation, Prudential is currently trading at 1.38x book value, which is much lower than its historical average of about 2.1x over the past five years. While Prudential operating momentum has deteriorated in recent years due to headwinds in Hong Kong and China, this seems to be harsh, and it’s a sign that its shares are currently undervalued.

Moreover, compared to its closest peer AIA Group (OTCPK:AAGIY), which is an insurance company that is also highly exposed to Asian countries, Prudential also seems to be undervalued, given that its peer is currently trading at 2x book value. This means Prudential is trading at a significant discount to AIA Group, which doesn’t seem to be justified, as the profitability level of both companies is similar, and growth prospects are also comparable due to the geographical overlap of their businesses.

Conclusion

Prudential has improved its operating performance in recent quarters, after a tough period due to Covid-related restrictions in Hong Kong and China. Its business is again on a solid growth path and its financial targets for the next few years seem to be achievable. Despite this, its valuation is nowadays much lower than it was when I last covered Prudential, and thus it clearly remains an interesting growth play for long-term investors within the insurance sector.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.