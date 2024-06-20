Etsy: The Competitive Landscape Has Shifted (Rating Downgrade)

Jun. 20, 2024 1:24 PM ETEtsy, Inc. (ETSY) Stock2 Comments
WideAlpha profile picture
WideAlpha
5.12K Followers

Summary

  • Etsy is struggling with increased competition from platforms like Temu, resulting in potential brand dilution and alienation of core customers.
  • Elliott Management has acquired a significant stake in ETSY, reflecting investor concerns and potential for increased pressure on management to improve efficiency.
  • Etsy's revenue growth has stalled, market share is declining, and recent acquisitions have not met expectations, casting doubt on the company's strategy and long-term competitiveness.

Online Retailers - Amazon, Temu, eBay, Target, Walmart and Etsy.

Kenneth Cheung

Last year we downgraded our rating of Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) because it was clear that growth was stalling, and the company did not have a coherent strategy to reignite revenue expansion. In hindsight, we should have been even more

Fin-tech startup leveraging machine learning technology to discover investing opportunities and to generate growth-optimal portfolios. Publisher of the WideAlpha AI-Selected Index, which has markedly outperformed its benchmark.

