Justin Sullivan

After a short buy-in period with the stock, it is time to sell Nvidia Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). The company continues to make new highs on the backs of incredible financial results that toppled already-aggressive expectations. The company is clearly the runaway leader in generative AI, having a notable lead ahead of its closest competitor. Yet, I am reminded by the brutal hangovers of the pandemic darlings, in which growth rates decelerated far more rapidly than expected. NVDA appears to be benefiting from an unsustainable pull-forward in demand as customers rushed to upgrade existing infrastructure. At some point, that dynamic should play itself out when investors might be disappointed by the true recurring run rate of the data center business. It might not feel great, but it may pay off to close out positions amidst the incredible optimism.

NVDA Stock Price

I last covered NVDA in September, when I explained why I was upgrading the stock to “buy” as I viewed it as having an “Apple to BlackBerry” moment. The stock has delivered returns beyond my wildest imagination, and I must acknowledge the heavy impact of luck.

Data by YCharts

Nvidia Corporation stock has run too far, and too fast, creating a poor setup for future returns.

NVDA Stock Key Metrics

In its most recent quarter, NVDA delivered 262% YoY revenue growth and 461% YoY growth in non-GAAP EPS. The company’s 18% sequential revenue growth rate would be an annual rate that most companies would kill for.

FY25 Q1 Presentation

Growth was obviously led by the data center segment, which saw revenues grow 427% YoY to $22.6 billion. As illustrated by the chart below, the comparables are set to get much harder moving forward.

FY25 Q1 Presentation

The company ended the quarter with $21.6 billion in net cash, spending $7.7 billion on share repurchases.

FY25 Q1 Presentation

Looking ahead, management has guided for the second quarter to see $28 billion in revenue (consensus estimates have since recalibrated to expect $28.4 billion), representing 107% YoY growth.

FY25 Q1 Presentation

Consensus estimates have been too conservative over the past many quarters, explaining the hyperbolic stock price movement. We can see below that consensus estimates for this year’s revenue have risen by over 100% over the past 12 months.

Seeking Alpha

On the conference call, management estimated that for “every $1 spent on NVIDIA AI infrastructure, cloud providers have an opportunity to earn $5 in GPU instant hosting revenue over four years.” Management believes that inference remains an important growth story, with the potential for continued growth as more applications and use cases emerge. Management noted that inference constituted approximately 40% of trailing twelve months data center revenues.

Is NVDA Stock A Buy, Sell, or Hold?

The issue facing Nvidia stock is a mismatch of investor expectations. The stock recently traded at a nosebleed 50x earnings. Some investors might call this cheap given the implied 0.46x price to earnings growth ratio ("PEG Ratio"), but I think that this is a poor application of that metric as it is more suitable to apply the long term sustainable growth rate.

Seeking Alpha

Consensus estimates call for revenues to essentially double, after already jumping 126% last year. But I found it most curious that consensus estimates also call for 30% revenue growth in the following year.

Seeking Alpha

Consensus estimates might be underestimating the amount of revenues tied to upgrading existing infrastructure, a phenomenon which management alluded to last year when the stock began to become widely known as a generative AI winner. I view that phenomenon as being similar to what we saw at Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (ZM) during the pandemic, when the company saw revenue growth accelerate to 325% in 2020, followed by 55% growth in 2021. Growth then decelerated sharply to 7% in 2022 and has been more or less elusive ever since.

Seeking Alpha

While it is possible for data center revenues to grow at a 20% to 30% clip on a sustainable basis in the next few years, I would expect that to be based on the normalized revenue run rate excluding the accelerated upgrades to existing infrastructure (which is unfortunately not disclosed). That growth rate may eventually slow as competition from Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD) catches up.

But even if we assume that NVDA meets consensus estimates over the next 3 years, it’s still trading at around 26x 2027 estimates. I could see the stock supporting a 30x earnings multiple as a solid balance between the company’s dominant positioning and the cyclicality of the business. That implies around 4.9% annual returns over the next 3 years (or 7% inclusive of the earnings yield). For reference, assuming a 40x earnings multiple would instead imply 15.4% annual returns (17% inclusive of the earnings yield). These prospective returns look insufficient given the aggressive assumptions backing them.

NVDA Stock Conclusion

NVDA is trading at levels which appear to require continued and large beats to already aggressive consensus estimates. This is a setup that has worked phenomenally in the past, but I believe that the party must eventually end as they did for ZM following the pandemic. The stock is offering just modest return upside using aggressive assumptions, and may be subject to disappointing downside if it fails to meet consensus estimates. I am downgrading Nvidia Corporation stock to “hold,” representing a neutral rating and the close of my prior bullish position.