The PIMCO Access Income Fund (NYSE:PAXS) is a closed-end fund, or CEF, that income-focused investors can employ in pursuit of their goals of generating a high level of current income from the assets in their portfolios. As is the case with most PIMCO closed-end funds, the PIMCO Access Income Fund primarily achieves this goal by investing in fixed-income securities such as bonds. This can be a good thing for a few reasons:

Bonds usually have higher yields than common stocks, which allows them to generate a higher level of income from a given investment.

Bonds are less volatile than common stocks, so investors who are particularly risk-averse may find it easier to sleep at night.

Unfortunately, bonds do have a few big problems. Perhaps the most important of these right now is that bonds do not inherently provide any protection against inflation. Indeed, the latest inflation data puts the consumer price index at 3.27% year-over-year so if an investor is in the highest tax bracket, then the United States 10-Year Bond Yield (US10Y) (currently yielding 4.24%) has a negative after-tax real yield. Thus, unless inflation rapidly comes down and stays low for the next decade, investors will actually lose purchasing power by purchasing long-dated bonds. Obviously, this is not particularly good for any income-focused investor, since it means that the income received from bonds will not allow an investor to maintain their purchasing power over time.

Fortunately, the PIMCO Access Income Fund does manage to do much better than U.S. Treasury securities in terms of yield, as the fund has an 11.33% distribution yield at the current price. PIMCO funds usually compare pretty well with their peers in terms of yield, so let us see how this one stacks up:

Fund Name Morningstar Classification Distribution Yield PIMCO Access Income Fund Fixed Income-Taxable-Multi-Sector 11.33% BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (BIT) Fixed Income-Taxable-Multi-Sector 10.22% DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (DLY) Fixed Income-Taxable-Multi-Sector 9.00% Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund (GOF) Fixed Income-Taxable-Multi-Sector 14.92% Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund (VGI) Fixed Income-Taxable-Multi-Sector 12.77% Western Asset Diversified Income Fund (WDI) Fixed Income-Taxable-Multi-Sector 11.82% Click to enlarge

Surprisingly, the PIMCO Access Income Fund is not the highest one on the list. In fact, it is in the bottom half of its peer group in terms of yield. That is unusual for a PIMCO fund, as many of these funds tend to be a bit more aggressive than their peers in their use of leverage, which allows them to sport higher yields. This one is clearly an exception to that general rule. However, this might be because this fund has outperformed most of its peers year-to-date:

As we can clearly see, shares of the PIMCO Access Income Fund have outperformed all but one of the funds shown on the list above on a year-to-date basis. Everyone reading this is likely very well aware that yield decreases as share price increases, so the strong price appreciation that this fund has delivered relative to its peers might be partially responsible for its lower relative yield.

As regular readers can likely remember, we previously discussed the PIMCO Access Income Fund in mid-December 2023. The bond market has been rather weak since that time, as the market's expectations of interest rate cuts continue to be dashed by stubbornly high inflation and strong economic performance. However, the PIMCO Access Income Fund has somehow managed to deliver a strong performance in the face of such market weakness. As we can see here, shares of the PIMCO Access Income Fund are up 13.07% since my previous article on the fund was published:

Seeking Alpha

As we can see, shares of the PIMCO Access Income Fund managed to outperform both the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (AGG) and the SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (JNK). These two indices track domestic investment-grade and junk bonds. The two indices were actually down over the period in question, but the PIMCO Access Income Fund was up. While the PIMCO Access Income Fund is not exclusively a domestic bond fund, this still seems like something that could be worth investigating, as it is quite possible that shares of the fund have gotten ahead of themselves.

Investors in the PIMCO Access Income Fund actually realized a higher return than the chart above shows. As I stated in a recent article:

A simple look at a closed-end fund's price performance does not necessarily provide an accurate picture of how investors in the fund did during a given period. This is because these funds tend to pay out all of their net investment profits to the shareholders, rather than relying on the capital appreciation of their share price to provide a return. This is the reason why the yields of these funds tend to be much higher than the yield of index funds or most other market assets.

We should, therefore, include the distributions that the fund paid over the past six months in any analysis of its performance. When we do that, we get this chart that should more accurately portray the actual return that was received by investors in the fund over the period:

Seeking Alpha

As we can immediately see, the distributions that were paid out by domestic investment-grade and junk bonds over the past six months were sufficient to push those two indices into positive territory for the six-month period, albeit barely. However, the distributions that were paid by the PIMCO Access Income Fund pushed that fund's total return to a whopping 19.83%, which once again beat both indices by quite a lot. This is a performance that is almost certainly going to appeal to most investors, assuming that the fund can actually sustain it. The performance of the fund's portfolio over the same period was nowhere near as good as its share price, which could suggest problems in this area.

Let us investigate the fund further and see if it makes any sense to purchase its shares today.

About The Fund

According to the fund's website, the PIMCO Access Income Fund has the primary objective of providing its investors with a high level of current income. This makes a lot of sense given the strategy that the fund's management intends to employ to achieve this objective. The website explains its strategy pretty well:

The fund uses an opportunistic approach to pursue high conviction income-generating ideas across global credit markets to seek current income as a primary objective and capital appreciation as a secondary objective. In managing the fund, PIMCO will employ an active approach to allocation among multiple fixed income sectors based on, among other things, market conditions, valuation assessments, economic outlook, credit market trends and other economic factors. With PIMCO's macroeconomic analysis as the basis for top-down investment decisions, including geographic and credit sector emphasis, PIMCO will manage the fund with a focus on seeking income-generating investment ideas across fixed income sectors, including opportunities in developed and multiple emerging global credit markets. PIMCO may choose to focus on particular countries/regions, asset classes, industries, and sectors to the exclusion of others at any time and from time-to-time based on market conditions and other factors. The relative value assessment within fixed income sectors will draw on PIMCO's regional and sector specialist insights. The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objectives by utilizing a dynamic asset allocation strategy among multiple sectors in the global public and private credit markets, including corporate debt, mortgage-related and other asset-backed instruments, government and sovereign debt, taxable municipal bonds and other fixed-, variable- and floating-rate income-producing securities of U.S. and foreign issuers, including emerging market issuers and real estate-related investments. The Fund may invest without limitation in investment-grade debt securities and below investment-grade debt securities, including securities of stressed, distressed or defaulted issuers.

This description makes it apparent that the PIMCO Access Income Fund is investing its assets exclusively in debt securities. I have pointed out in numerous previous articles that bonds deliver all of their net investment return over their lifetimes in the form of direct coupon payments made to their owners. These coupon payments serve as a source of income for the owners of the bonds, so the fund's primary objective makes a lot of sense.

The above description of the fund's strategy makes it clear that the PIMCO Access Income Fund can purchase bonds issued by entities located anywhere in the world. This is something that could prove advantageous to investors today because domestic bonds have been underperforming the rest of the world over the past several months. As we saw in the introduction, both domestic investment-grade and domestic junk bonds are down year-to-date. This is mostly because investors have begun to realize that the Federal Reserve will not be cutting interest rates anytime soon, so domestic bonds were wildly overpriced at the start of this year. That was the basic thesis that I presented in the previous article on this fund and so far, it has proven to be correct.

However, take a look at the performance of the Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (BNDW) and the iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (EMB) year-to-date:

Seeking Alpha

As we can see, emerging markets bonds are actually up slightly year-to-date. The Vanguard World Bond Index is down, but it is still beating investment-grade corporates. The Vanguard World Bond Index consists of 51.60% domestic bonds and 48.40% foreign bonds:

Vanguard

The fact that this index is beating domestic investment-grade bonds year-to-date despite having more than half of its portfolio invested in those very same assets strongly suggests that foreign bonds must be outperforming domestic bonds. The Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (BNDX) is only down 0.82% year-to-date, which reinforces this conclusion.

However, we can still see that the only real source of strength in the bond market year-to-date has been emerging market bonds. However, the PIMCO Access Income Fund is not particularly heavily invested in emerging market bonds. In fact, issuers in the United States account for the overwhelming majority of its portfolio:

PIMCO

As we can see, 76.81% of the fund's assets are invested in securities issued by entities in the United States. These are mostly a mix of junk bonds and asset-backed securities:

PIMCO

There is nothing here that accounts for more than 50% of the portfolio's market value. However, non-agency mortgage-backed securities and commercial mortgage-backed securities account for 45.76% of the portfolio. If we add the junk bonds to this value, we get 67.07% of the portfolio. Mortgage-backed securities are a form of asset-backed security, so we can immediately see that my statement is correct.

It appears that the fund's current asset allocation is very different from what it had at the start of the year. The fund's semi-annual report states that it had the following asset allocation on December 31, 2023:

Asset Type % of Net Assets Loan Participations and Assignments 27.1% Corporate Bonds and Notes 28.5% Municipal Bonds and Notes 2.9% Non-Agency Mortgage-Backed Securities 56.8% Asset-Backed Securities 33.0% Sovereign Debt 0.9% Common Stock 7.6% Warrants 0.0% Preferred Stock 0.1% Real Estate Investment Trust Common Stock 0.5% United States Treasury Bills 1.6% Money Market Funds 14.1% Click to enlarge

For the most part, the asset-backed securities listed in the semi-annual report appear to be commercial mortgage-backed securities. These securities have names such as BNC Mortgage Loan Trust, Countrywide Asset-Backed Certificates Trust, First Franklin Mortgage Loan Trust, and Home Equity Mortgage Loan Asset-Backed Trust. However, there are also things on the list that are clearly pools of auto loans and private student loans. The remainder of the asset-backed securities are difficult to discern, as the names of the trusts that issued the bonds are not at all descriptive. It is difficult to tell exactly what loans are backing an entity called "Securitized Asset-Backed Receivables LLC Trust," for example.

The big thing that we notice though is that the PIMCO Access Income Fund appears to have been holding a much higher percentage of its portfolio in non-agency mortgages at the start of the year than it is now. The fund's allocation to emerging markets may have also increased during the first several months of 2024. The only sovereign bonds that are listed in the fund's Schedule of Investments are Russian government bonds:

Fund Semi-Annual Report

However, the fund now states that it has 5.40% of its assets invested in emerging markets. It does not specify whether the entities backing those bonds are sovereign governments or corporations based in emerging markets, but it still looks like there has probably been an increase in the emerging market bond allocation year-to-date. That is certainly not a bad thing as regular readers know that emerging market bonds are one of the few segments of the bond market that I actually like right now and as such I actually like this change. Honestly, I would like to see the fund's allocation to emerging markets be significantly higher than it currently is, considering that this segment of the bond market is substantially outperforming the segments that the fund is currently holding at higher weights.

Despite the fairly major changes that the above allocation charts seem to show, the PIMCO Access Fund only has a 28% annual turnover. This is not particularly high when compared to other funds that are employing a similar strategy:

Fund Name Annual Turnover PIMCO Access Income Fund 28.00% BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust 28.00% DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund 14.00% Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund 26.00% Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund 57.00% Western Asset Diversified Income Fund 35.00% Click to enlarge

(All figures are as of the most recently completed fiscal year for each fund.)

As we can clearly see here, the PIMCO Access Income Fund has an annual turnover that is either similar to or lower than all except for one fund on the list. This is a sign that the fund is probably not engaging in a significant amount of trading activity, nor is it running up costs by doing so. In the past, PIMCO funds have been known for engaging in a substantial amount of trading activity. For example, the PIMCO Strategic Income Fund (RCS) had a 639% portfolio turnover in the most recent fiscal year, and indeed that fund has had more than 600% turnover in each of the past five years. This has been one of the few ways to earn money from a bond portfolio over most of the past twenty years, so it is perhaps understandable.

It appears that the PIMCO Access Income Fund has never relied much on trading bonds, however. The fund's inception was in January 2022, so it has had one-and-a-half fiscal years (its fiscal year ends in June) since that time. For its first six months of operation, the fund had a 16% turnover, and then it had a 28% turnover during the next twelve-month period. Thus, this fund seems to be relying on a buy-and-hold strategy, despite how significantly it appears to have changed its holdings during the first half of 2024.

Leverage

As is the case with most closed-end funds, the PIMCO Access Income Fund employs leverage as a method of boosting the effective yield that it receives from the assets in its portfolio. I explained how this works in my previous article on this fund:

In short, the fund borrows money and then uses that borrowed money to purchase bonds and similar fixed-income assets. As long as the purchased assets have a higher yield than the interest rate that the fund has to pay on the borrowed money, the strategy works pretty well to boost the effective yield of the portfolio. As this fund is capable of borrowing money at institutional rates, which are considerably lower than retail rates, that will normally be the case. With that said though, this strategy is much less effective today with market rates above 5% than it was three years ago when rates were just barely above 0%. However, the use of debt in this fashion is a double-edged sword. This is because leverage boosts both gains and losses. As such, we want to ensure that the fund is not employing too much leverage since that would expose us to an outsized amount of risk. I generally do not like to see a fund's leverage exceed a third as a percentage of its assets for this reason.

As of the time of writing, the PIMCO Access Income Fund has leveraged assets comprising 43.35% of its total portfolio. This is an incredibly high level of leverage that is far above that of the fund's peers:

Fund Name Leverage Ratio PIMCO Access Income Fund 43.35% BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust 35.30% DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund 19.34% Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund 17.31% Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund 31.19% Western Asset Diversified Income Fund 31.30% Click to enlarge

(All figures from CEF Data.)

This chart confirms that the PIMCO Access Income Fund employs substantially more leverage in the pursuit of its investment strategy than any of its peers. This means that investors in this fund are exposed to substantially more risk than shareholders who opt to purchase a peer fund instead, as investors in the PIMCO Access Income Fund will almost certainly wind up taking more losses than they would feel comfortable with in the event of a bond market correction.

With that said, the fund's leverage is a bit lower than it was the last time that we discussed it. In the previous article, I pointed out that the PIMCO Access Income Fund had a leverage ratio of 44.25% at that time. As is usually the case when a fund's leverage ratio decreases, it is caused by an increase in the fund's net asset value. This is clearly shown here:

Barchart

As we can see here, the fund's net asset value has appreciated by 3.08% since the date that my previous article on it was published. Many readers will immediately notice that this is significantly less than the 13.07% price appreciation that the shares have delivered over the same period. This is important as it means that the fund is substantially more expensive today than it was previously based on the actual underlying assets that each share represents. We will discuss the fund's valuation later in this article.

For now, the fact that the fund's net asset value has increased since mid-December means that its leverage now represents a smaller percentage of a larger portfolio than it did several months ago.

Distribution Analysis

The primary objective of the PIMCO Access Income Fund is to provide its investors with a very high level of current income. To that end, the fund pays a monthly distribution of $0.1494 per share ($1.7928 per share annually), which gives it an 11.33% yield at the current price. As we saw in the introduction, this is lower than the yield possessed by many of the fund's peers right now.

The PIMCO Access Income Fund has been remarkably consistent regarding its distribution since its inception:

CEF Connect

As I stated in the previous article:

This stands in stark contrast to the distribution history of most fixed-income funds. After all, the majority of the funds in this sector that are not heavily weighted to floating-rate loans have had to reduce their distributions due to the losses that they took in 2022. The fact that this one has not had to reduce its payout is something that we should therefore investigate, as it seems quite strange that it would be able to pull off a feat that few other funds were able to accomplish.

As of the time of writing, the most recent financial report that is available for the PIMCO Access Income Fund is the semi-annual report that was linked to earlier in this article. This report corresponds to the six-month period that ended on December 31, 2023, so it will unfortunately not include any information about the fund's performance during the first half of this year. However, this is a newer report than the one that was available to us the last time that we discussed this article so it should work reasonably well to provide an update on the fund's performance.

For the six-month period, the PIMCO Access Income Fund received $54.396 million in interest and $1.247 million in dividends from the assets in its portfolio. This gives the fund a total investment income of $55.643 million for the six-month period. The fund paid its expenses out of this amount, which left it with $32.465 million available for shareholders. That was not sufficient to cover the $39.453 million that the fund paid out in distributions to its investors.

The fund was unable to make up the difference via capital gains. For the six-month period, the PIMCO Access Income Fund reported realized capital losses totaling $27.440 million, but it fully offset these with $32.078 million in net unrealized capital gains. However, investment income plus net unrealized capital gains minus net realized losses only totals $37.103 million:

Fund Semi-Annual Report

That was not sufficient to cover the $39.453 million that was paid out in distributions. Overall, the fund's net assets declined by $1.921 million for the period after accounting for all inflows and outflows. Thus, the fund failed to cover its distribution, as was also the case for the full-year period that ended on June 30, 2023.

Fortunately, it does appear that the PIMCO Access Income Fund is covering its distributions so far in 2024, albeit barely. This chart shows the fund's net asset value since December 31, 2023:

Barchart

As we can clearly see, the fund's net asset value per share is up 2.03% since the start of 2024. This tells us that the fund has covered all of its distributions year-to-date and still has a bit of money left over that could be used for other purposes.

It is uncertain whether this fund will truly be able to sustain its distribution going forward. Currently, it seems to be doing okay, and the fact that some developed market central banks (such as the European Central Bank) have started reducing interest rates might help. However, this fund is very heavily weighted to the domestic market and the Federal Reserve's recent comments suggest that the market might still be too optimistic about interest rates and bond prices. For now, though, the fund's distribution is probably okay.

Valuation

Shares of the PIMCO Access Income Fund are currently trading at a 5.31% premium to net asset value. This is quite a bit more expensive than the 4.23% premium that the shares have had on average over the past month. This fund is looking pretty expensive, especially considering that the distribution might be challenged by any market correction.

Conclusion

In conclusion, the PIMCO Access Income Fund is a global debt fund that invests in securities issued by entities all over the world. This could give it an advantage over most domestic bond funds, as a few foreign central banks have become dovish over the past few months, unlike the Federal Reserve. However, the fund's portfolio performance does not appear to justify the market strength that we have seen, as the portfolio itself has barely appreciated and the fund may not be able to cover its distribution in the event of a bond correction. Overall, it is difficult to justify a "buy" rating for this fund, but maintaining my "hold" rating seems to make sense.

