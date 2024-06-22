The purpose of this series is to review the real investment portfolios of my retirees John and Jane to gain perspective on how their portfolio is
Jane's May 2024 Retirement Income Update: Eliminating Digital Realty From The Portfolio
Summary
- May saw record high balances in both Jane's Traditional and Roth IRAs, with income for the month of May up 19.85% year-over-year.
- Digital Realty offers extremely limited upside, and I discuss the history that strongly suggests this will not be a strong investment moving forward.
- We saw only one company in Jane's Retirement Accounts pay an increased dividend during the month of May.
- Jane's trade history shows that we are continuing to execute with the strategy of reducing exposure to high-cost shares.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ADM, AMT, AVGO, AVNT, CCI, ETN, HON, LUMN, LYB, MAIN, MMM, SOLV, TROW, VZ either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
This article reflects my own personal views and I am not giving any specific or general advice. All advice that is given is done so without prejudice and it is highly recommended that you do your own research. This article was written on my own and does not reflect the views or opinions of my employer.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.
Recommended For You
Related Stocks
|Symbol
|Last Price
|% Chg
|DLR
|-
|-
|Digital Realty Trust, Inc.