Canadian Tire: Not Out Of The Woods Yet

Far Horizon profile picture
Far Horizon
519 Followers

Summary

  • Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited is a Canadian group of companies with a Retail segment, Financial Services division, and REIT.
  • Q1 results showed a drop in retail sales, but positive performance in the REIT segment and improvements in margins.
  • Analyst consensus is a Hold rating with a price target of $150, reflecting uncertainty in the Canadian economy and the potential for further share price erosion.
  • In this update, I will examine developments since my previous article and update my rating. I will also share how I intend to play it.

Canadian Tire storefront in Richmond Hill, Ontario, Canada. C

JHVEPhoto

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited 'CTC' - listed on the TSX under the ticker, (CTC.A:CA) is a Canadian group of companies that includes a Retail segment, a Financial Services division and a REIT, (CRT.UN:CA) The flagship retail

This article was written by

Far Horizon profile picture
Far Horizon
519 Followers
The author has an honours degree in economics and politics with a focus on economic development. With 36 years of experience in executive management he has extensive knowledge of insurance/reinsurance, Global and Asia Pacific markets, climate change and ESG. He invests in his personal capacity.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of CTC.A:CA either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

The author is not an investment advisor, and offers no advice. He presents his analysis solely for the interest of readers.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About CDNAF Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on CDNAF

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
CDNAF
--
CTC.A:CA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News