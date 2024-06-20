JHVEPhoto

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited 'CTC' - listed on the TSX under the ticker, (CTC.A:CA) is a Canadian group of companies that includes a Retail segment, a Financial Services division and a REIT, (CRT.UN:CA) The flagship retail business dates back to 1922 and provides Canadians with products for life in Canada across its Living, Playing, Fixing, Automotive and Seasonal & Gardening divisions. Party City, PartSource and Gas+ are key parts of the Canadian Tire network. The Retail segment also includes Mark's, a leading source for casual and industrial wear; Pro Hockey Life, a hockey specialty store catering to elite players; and SportChek, Hockey Experts, Sports Experts and Atmosphere, which offer the best active wear brands. Canadian Tire is a strong player in Canada, competing with the likes of Walmart (WMT) and Home Depot (HD).

I last wrote about CTC back in December 2023 with more details about the company. In a nutshell, I was positive about CTC as a stable stock with a well-covered dividend, strong branding with Canadian consumers and strong balance sheet.

While growth expectations were modest, the investments that the company has made in omnichannel sales, and its loyalty programme seemed well-placed to secure low to mid-single digit earnings growth.

At the time, CTC was trading at a discount to fair value, and offered a 4.8% dividend.

However, given the headwinds to the Canadian economy from high-interest rates and a wave of mortgage rate resets for its customers, I felt that the business would continue to face flat to declining revenues, and the share-price should fall further into 2024. I rated CTC as a 'hold' in anticipation of some share price erosion, and the dividend yield moving to over 5%.

That thesis has played out pretty well, with the CTC price dropping close to 6% at the time of writing, an 11% under-performance to the TSX. At the recent low, in April, CTC shares had dropped nearly 12%.

In this article, I will run through the business performance in 2024 to date, reviewing the Q1 financial results, which were released in May, and the outlook for the company. I will review my recommendation, and share my action plan.

Q1 Results

Retail

As expected, the Q1 results clearly showed the impact of consumer belt tightening, with comparable sales reducing by 1.6% for the quarter, compared to Q1 2023. The Sportchek brand, which has the highest component of discretionary spending, was hit with a 6.5% drop in sales. Poor winter conditions probably impacted the ski-wear sales in addition to the belt tightening.

Financial Services

With high economic sensitivity, the financial services division was hit with higher loan impairment charges, and increases in funding costs, which reduced IBT by 19.3% year on year. Financing costs alone increased by 24% YOY for the quarter.

The segment grew revenues by around 5% which partially offset the negative items. This is one area which I think needs close watching, as consumer credit impairments can be expected to rise with economic contraction.

CT REIT

The REIT performed well with Net Operating Income up 5.5% and AFFO up 4.8%. The REIT shareholders received a 3% dividend raise.

Consolidated revenues dropped by 5% year on year.

However, a positive surprise came in the retail sales margin (excluding gas sales) which improved by nearly 2% to 37.1%. This was the result of reductions in freight rates and warehousing costs, as well as a shift in sales mix to higher margin lines. Overall, the consolidated operating margin improved by 0.4% to 6%.

Consolidated Income Before Tax (IBT) was actually up over 80% compared to Q1 2023, but Q1 2023 was hit by a one off large fire. Normalising for the costs of this, IBT was down by 9%.

The net income and normalisation impact is shown in the following tables:

Firstly, GAAP net income.

And the income IBT normalisation impact.

All in all, the results played out as expected, with a stronger impact of margin improvement.

Earnings Call

There's usually valuable insights from the earnings call, both in terms of the questions (what's on analysts minds) and the answers (what's the outlook, and how confident is management).

Insights from the Q1 call:

Improving traction with the loyalty programme. Now more loyalty linked sales than non loyalty linked.

Improvements in Distribution Centre sales.

Progress on inventory drawdown.

AI support for Tire sales, to be expanded into other products.

Sales suppressed by dealers drawing down their own inventories, a cautious approach to restocking until consumer demand improves.

15th straight quarter of increased sales in auto segment.

Strategic review of the Financial Services business - potential for a transaction.

All in all, I found the tone of the call factual, and with an overall cautious bias. Management does not give guidance, but also seemed unwilling to extrapolate from the Q1 figures.

The market responded with a 5.5% drop in the share price following earnings. Some of this follows a soft period for the TSX overall, but as the chart below shows, CTC has continued to underperform the TSX.

In Canada, a large number of mortgages have fixed interest rates, with resets every five years. Mortgage costs have a huge impact on consumer behaviour, and arguably represent the greatest headwind for retailers like CTC.

This useful exhibit from the Bank Of Canada shows the impending cliff of mortgage reset dates. As can be seen while some rate increases have filtered through by end 2023 (about 43%), much of the pain will come in 2024 and 2025.

Bank Of Canada

Offsetting this, the BOC pulled the trigger on interest rates with a 0.25% cut in June. Two or three more cuts are expected by the end of the year.

Where Is The Bottom For CTC ?

At the risk of disappointing readers, I am not going to try to pick a bottom for CTC. The price action over the last six months shows a near term low of around $127, with some volatility after that, but a generally constructive profile.

Q1 results, as discussed above, had some positive surprises. The BOC rate decision will certainly help.

According to Interactive Brokers, the consensus among the analysts is a Hold rating. This is three buys, six holds, and two sell ratings, with a price target of $150, 11% increase on current pricing, with a range from $120 to $190. Over the last two months, the analyst ratings have dropped slightly.

With the backdrop of the mortgage reset, and managements cautious tone on consumer demand, as well as whether the margin improvement in Q1 can be repeated in Q2 and beyond, I don't think that CTC is out of the woods yet.

Valuation

While WMT and HD are not perfect comparisons, CT looks cheap on a price to earnings ratio basis.

At 6.5 x free cash flow, CTC shows an even bigger value differential.

The ten-year revenue growth rates have CTC neck and neck with HD, while both lag WMT.

So CTC offers a pretty reasonable valuation. The dividend yield at the time of writing is 5.11%. This now enters the range I indicated would bring it into the buy zone.

Conclusion - How I Will Play It

CTC is a high quality franchise.

Management seems to be doing well in improving margins.

Performance is vulnerable to the Canadian economy.

The current price level is relatively and absolutely cheap.

There isn't enough evidence for me to rate CTC as a clear Buy.

However, my own trading strategy is influenced by my personal situation. I held CTC previously, and sold out at around $200. I am building a Canadian dividend growth portfolio and with a 5.11% well-covered dividend, and projected long-term growth, CTC belongs in my portfolio.

I will, for my own account, re-enter CTC with a partial position. While generally options premiums are depressed, CTC has some volatility. The December 2023 $125 puts for example currently trade at around 6% annualised yield. I have some $125 July puts which I will seek to roll out.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.