XLY: Consumer Discretionary Dashboard For June

AdrianHancu

This monthly article series shows a dashboard with aggregate subsector metrics in Consumer Discretionary. It is also a top-down analysis of sector ETFs like The Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR® Fund ETF (NYSEARCA:XLY), Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (FDIS) and Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (VCR), whose largest holdings are used to calculate these metrics.

Shortcut

The next two paragraphs in italic describe the dashboard methodology. They are necessary for new readers to understand the metrics. If you are used to this series or if you are short of time, you can skip them and go to the charts.

Base metrics

I calculate the median value of five fundamental ratios for each subsector: Earnings Yield ("EY"), Sales Yield ("SY"), Free Cash Flow Yield ("FY"), Return on Equity ("ROE"), Gross Margin ("GM"). The reference universe includes large companies in the U.S. stock market. The five base metrics are calculated on trailing 12 months. For all of them, higher is better. EY, SY and FY are medians of the inverse of Price/Earnings, Price/Sales and Price/Free Cash Flow. They are better for statistical studies than price-to-something ratios, which are unusable or non-available when the "something" is close to zero or negative (for example, companies with negative earnings). I also look at two momentum metrics for each group: the median monthly return (RetM) and the median annual return (RetY).

I prefer medians to averages because a median splits a set in a good half and a bad half. A capital-weighted average is skewed by extreme values and the largest companies. My metrics are designed for stock-picking rather than index investing.

Value and quality scores

I calculate historical baselines for all metrics. They are noted respectively EYh, SYh, FYh, ROEh, GMh, and they are calculated as the averages on a look-back period of 11 years. For example, the value of EYh for retailing in the table below is the 11-year average of the median Earnings Yield in retail companies.

The Value Score ("VS") is defined as the average difference in % between the three valuation ratios (EY, SY, FY) and their baselines (EYh, SYh, FYh). In the same way, the Quality Score ("QS") is the average difference between the two quality ratios (ROE, GM) and their baselines (ROEh, GMh).

The scores are in percentage points. VS may be interpreted as the percentage of undervaluation or overvaluation relative to the baseline (positive is good, negative is bad). This interpretation must be taken with caution: the baseline is an arbitrary reference, not a supposed fair value. The formula assumes that the three valuation metrics are of equal importance. A floor of -100 is set for VS and QS when the calculation goes below this value. It may happen when metrics in a subsector are very bad.

Current data

The next table shows the metrics and scores as of writing. Columns stand for all the data defined above.

VS QS EY SY FY ROE GM EYh SYh FYh ROEh GMh RetM RetY Auto + Components -3.06 -26.58 0.0638 1.2390 0.0370 10.44 20.10 0.0600 1.3903 0.0388 18.24 22.42 -6.18% -13.13% Durables + Apparel 14.13 17.73 0.0611 0.5595 0.0518 27.22 41.59 0.0532 0.7149 0.0347 18.91 45.47 -2.26% 25.42% Retailing -10.73 6.07 0.0528 0.5396 0.0356 30.29 34.95 0.0488 0.8065 0.0384 26.35 35.97 -2.98% 20.84% Services 25.09 100* 0.0428 0.3533 0.0284 46.71 43.71 0.0304 0.3912 0.0197 14.87 35.89 2.07% 7.18% Click to enlarge

* capped for convenience.

Value and quality chart

The next chart plots the Value and Quality Scores by subsector (higher is better).

Value and quality in consumer discretionary. (Chart: author; data: Portfolio123)

Evolution since last month

The quality score has materially improved in consumer services.

Variations in value and quality (Chart: author; data: Portfolio123)

Momentum

The next chart plots momentum scores based on median returns.

Momentum in consumer discretionary (Chart: author; data: Portfolio123)

Interpretation

Based on my S&P 500 dashboard, the consumer discretionary sector is close to 11-year averages regarding valuation. The durables/apparel and consumer services subsectors are undervalued by 14% and 25% relative to their baseline. Additionally, consumer services show an excellent quality score. Using the same metrics, retailing and auto/components are overvalued by about 11% and 3%, respectively. The latter looks quite unattractive, as quality is also significantly below the baseline.

Fast facts on XLY

The Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR® Fund ETF (XLY) started investing operations on 12/16/1998 and tracks the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector Index. It has 52 holdings and a total expense ratio of 0.09%, similar to those of other capital-weighted sector ETFs like VCR (0.10%) and FDIS (0.08%). The fund is well-balanced across three major industries: broadline retail (24.9% of asset value), specialty retail (23.6%) and hotels, restaurants & leisure (23.1%).

Industry breakdown (Chart: author; data: SSGA)

The next table lists the top 10 holdings with some fundamental ratios. The portfolio is very concentrated: their aggregate weight is 70.2% of the fund’s asset value, with 37.7% in the top two names, Amazon and Tesla.

Ticker Name Weight% EPS growth %TTM P/E TTM P/E fwd Yield% AMZN Amazon.com, Inc. 23.89 763.59 51.34 39.98 0 TSLA Tesla, Inc. 13.77 15.14 47.24 76.73 0 HD The Home Depot, Inc. 9.47 -9.19 23.74 23.16 2.54 MCD McDonald's Corp. 3.85 26.35 21.30 20.55 2.66 BKNG Booking Holdings, Inc. 3.83 30.75 29.80 22.55 0.88 LOW Lowe's Companies, Inc. 3.61 21.29 18.29 18.71 2.02 TJX The TJX Cos., Inc. 3.47 24.26 27.35 26.69 1.36 NKE NIKE, Inc. 3.18 -1.93 27.88 25.60 1.56 CMG Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. 2.60 26.75 73.16 61.48 0 SBUX Starbucks Corp. 2.51 17.72 22.08 22.30 2.84 Click to enlarge

Ratios by Portfolio123.

XLY has outperformed the S&P 500 (represented hereafter by SPY) by 1.35% in annualized return since January 1999. Despite a higher risk measured in drawdown and standard deviation of monthly returns (“volatility” in the next table), XLY has a marginally better risk-adjusted performance (Sharpe ratio).

Total Return Annual. Return Drawdown Sharpe Volatility XLY 696.46% 8.85% -59.05% 0.46 19.27% SPY 486.08% 7.50% -55.19% 0.44 15.40% Click to enlarge

Data calculated with Portfolio123.

However, XLY is lagging SPY by 14.4% in 2024 to date.

XLY vs. SPY, year-to-date (Seeking Alpha)

In summary, XLY is a fund with cheap management fees for investors seeking capital-weighted exposure to consumer cyclicals. FDIS and VCR have similar fees, but XLY has much higher trading volumes, making it a better instrument for trading and tactical allocation. Investors who are concerned by the heavy weight of Amazon and Tesla may prefer Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (RSPD).

Dashboard list

I use the first table to calculate value and quality scores. It may also be used in a stock-picking process to check how companies stand among their peers. For example, the EY column tells us that a retail company with an Earnings Yield above 0.0528 (or price/earnings below 18.94) is in the better half of the industry regarding this metric. A Dashboard List is sent every month to our subscribers, with the most profitable companies standing in the better half among their peers regarding the three valuation metrics at the same time. The stocks below are part of the list sent to subscribers a few weeks ago.

GES Guess?, Inc. CRI Carter's, Inc. CAL Caleres, Inc. GPS Gap, Inc. HIBB Hibbett, Inc. EXPE Expedia Group, Inc. BYD Boyd Gaming Corp. CNK Cinemark Holdings, Inc. SBH Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. Click to enlarge

It is a rotational model with a statistical bias toward excess returns on the long-term, not the result of an analysis of each stock.