Intro & Thesis

I initiated coverage of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) in January 2024 with a "Buy" rating, highlighting the company's long-term growth potential through the synergistic effect of combining traditional finance and banking activities with fintech innovation. Since my initial bullish thesis, the stock is up more than 17%, half the gain of the S&P 500 (SP500) (SPX) over the same period (amid a higher volatility due to a significant beta). Also, since my latest updates the stock has shown rather negative dynamics, so my bullish calls regarding SOFI can hardly be called successful so far:

Despite its recent underperformance, I believe that SOFI is still a good candidate for recovery today. Even if we treat SOFI like a regular traditional bank, then if adjusted for the prospective EPS growth rate, the stock doesn't look too expensive to me over the next few years.

Why Do I Think So?

When SoFi reported for Q1 FY2024 in late April 2024, its stock experienced a notable drop of 6.6% following its Q2 guidance, which fell short of analyst expectations despite a robust Q1 earnings beat of almost 196%, according to Seeking Alpha. The company's consolidated sales, which grew by 26% YoY, also exceeded consensus, albeit by a modest 3.8%. Weak mid-range guidance of $560 million for Q2 FY2024 for revenue (vs. consensus of $590.2 million) and mid-range adjusted EBITDA of only $120 million vs. consensus of $135.9 million led to a few earnings revisions that tipped sentiment into negative territory. In my opinion, the post-report decline in the stock and the continuation of this downtrend is therefore only due to a change in the company's short-term expectations. It has nothing to do with internal fundamental problems.

Let's take a look under the hood and see what happened in SoFi's individual business areas in the first quarter.

SoFi's Lending segment did indeed have a difficult Q1 2024 with a slight 2% YoY decline in GAAP net revenue to $330.5 million, and I suspect this may be the reason for the growing negativity towards SoFi because a) this is the first QoQ and YoY decline in revenue in recent memory and b) this segment accounts for nearly 57% of the company's total consolidated revenue. Despite that, loan volume grew strongly, reaching $4.37 billion (+22% YoY), which "was driven by an 11% increase in personal loans to $3.28 billion, a 43% increase in student loans to $751.7 million and a notable 274% increase in home loans to $336.1 million." However, the profit contribution fell by 1% to $207.7 million due to cautious lending strategies in times of economic uncertainty.

The Technology Platform segment kept doing relatively well, recording impressive growth in Q1: net sales increased by 21% YoY to $94.4 million with "strong customer acquisition and successful business in Latin America contributing to this growth." The contribution margin more than doubled, increasing by 107% to $30.7 million, resulting in a margin of about 33%, which looks quite robust to me. As the press release disclosed, SoFi's number of enabled client accounts in this segment increased by 20% year-on-year to 151 million, demonstrating SoFi's ability to leverage its tech capabilities and expand its market presence.

What really stood out in Q1 was SoFi's Financial Services segment, with net revenue increasing to a record $150.6 million (+86% YoY), driven by "a significant increase in interchange income and net interest income." The segment generated a profit of $37.2 million, a remarkable turnaround from the loss of -$24.2 million in the same period last year. Key products such as SoFi Money, SoFi Relay, and SoFi Invest recorded significant growth, as the management commented - the increase in debit transaction volumes and higher deposit growth solidified the segment's important role in SoFi's diversified revenue streams as far as I can see it.

In my opinion, the difficulties in the Lending segment that we have seen in Q1 were caused by management conservatism rather than the existence of real problems. As Morningstar analyst Michael Miller wrote (proprietary source), in the face of rising credit costs and interest rate uncertainty, SoFi has decided to be more conservative with its balance sheet in 2024, resulting in origination volume being flat compared to last quarter and around $1.9 billion in loan sales. In a recent conversation with Mizuho's Dan Dolev, the CFO Chris Lapointe made some comments that clarified the company's position on future near-term growth strategies for SoFi's lending. As I understood it, SoFi plans to strengthen its home loan business, particularly following the acquisition of Wyndham Capital to improve back-end capabilities, and expects significant growth in this area despite the current interest rate environment. In student loans, there's also potential for growth, while student loan refinancing could pick up after the elections and as interest rates fall. Growth in personal loans is being managed conservatively, but given the high credit quality of borrowers, there's still considerable scope for expansion, he added.

I think investors have little to worry about SoFi's loan book, as its loans are high-yield, short-term, and given to borrowers with excellent credit scores (above 740) and high incomes (average salary over $160,000). This contrasts sharply with the lower-yielding, long-duration MBS and CRE loans that many other institutions hold. In my opinion, potential investors should not focus on Q2 or Q3, but on the longer term. We have to accept the fact that SoFi is deliberately taking a conservative approach to developing its core segment, but at the same time actively investing in and developing the other two segments, which are growing more than solidly.

Even if we're not talking about the next 3-5 years, but focusing on the end of 2024, we also see here that the company is actually raising its expectations. As per the press release, SOFI expects fiscal 2024 adjusted net revenue of $2.41 billion in the mid-range (vs. consensus of $2.38 billion) and adjusted EBITDA of $595 million, which is ~1.6% above consensus at the time of publication. In addition, TBV is expected to keep soaring amid the total capital ratio exceeding 16%:

Management now expects growth in tangible book value of approximately $800 million to $1 billion for the year versus previous guidance of $300 to $500 million, given the benefits of the recent convertible debt exchange along with the effects of new convertible issuance. We now expect to end the year with a total capital ratio of over 16%, due to those transactions versus our previous guidance of 14%. We continue to expect to add at least 2.3 million new members in 2024, which represents 30% growth.

Now let's talk a little about the valuation of the company, which is always a source of heated debate between bulls and bears. I have no objection to the arguments of other analysts who prefer to align SOFI's TBV with the usual accounting practices of traditional banks, because, in fact, such an approach to valuing SOFI makes sense, as its business is still mainly about the traditional banking activity. However, I suggest focusing on EPS and the implied price-to-earnings ratio, as I believe this is exactly what market participants will have to look at first in the future. If management's approach to growing business continues to bear fruit in the form of EPS expansion (there's plenty of scope for this in my opinion, and the recent changes to the FY2024 guidance speak best of all), then the current consensus forecasts may actually be close to the truth. Assuming that this is true not only for SOFI, but also for the other companies in the industry, I suggest we look at what P/E multiple the market expects SOFI to achieve relative to other peers in the industry, and at what EPS CAGR.

Seeking Alpha data, the author's work

As you can see, of the selected peers, SOFI appears to be the fastest-growing fintech company in the sample (based on consensus estimates). Moreover, its implied P/E multiple in FY2028 does not imply an overvaluation compared to the industry averages.

In my opinion, SOFI can easily trade at 20x P/E by the end of 2028 as the projected 5-year earnings per share growth after 2028 exceeds 12.7% (annual CAGR). If the consensus is correct with EPS of $0.83 for FY2028, the stock will be at $16.6 in 5 years, giving a potential CAGR of ~21%. My very optimistic conclusions are confirmed by Morningstar's fair value model, which calculates SOFI's fair value at $13/sh, well above the current stock price.

Although Wall Street currently seems to hate SOFI, I've decided to reiterate my buy recommendation.

Where Could I Be Wrong?

Again, I have to agree with IP Banking Research, whose article I quoted above and whose focus is on the banking sector, so their opinion sounds more thorough than mine. In a severe economic downturn, SoFi could face significant risks, including the reversal of $607 million in mark-to-market gains and accelerated credit losses, which would lead to a sharp decline in its stock price. Although SoFi has high FICO scores and a strong CET1 ratio of 17%, these buffers may not be enough: Adjusted for accounting treatments and expected credit losses, the CET1 ratio could fall to around 9%, which may be too low for the focus on unsecured retail loans and may result in market or regulatory action. So it's very important to be aware of this risk when purchasing SOFI stock today.

There is also a risk that SOFI's growth will continue to slow faster than the consensus suggests - which would throw my calculations of the stock's growth potential out of kilter.

I am also puzzled by the fact that some large institutional investors such as the Qatar Investment Authority keep dumping their SOFI stakes - perhaps they know something that retail investors are not aware of.

The Verdict

Despite a notable 35.5% YTD drop in SoFi's stock and the continuation of weak performance following the Q1 FY2024 earnings report, my "Buy" rating remains unchanged. I believe the stock decline was primarily due to short-term guidance falling below analyst expectations, not fundamental issues within the company. SoFi's Lending segment faced slight revenue declines due to conservative strategies, but loan volumes grew significantly. Also, the Technology Platform and Financial Services segments performed exceptionally well, showing robust growth and profitability. Based on my calculations, SOFI's projected 5-year EPS growth after 2028 exceeds 12.7%, so it should trade at ~20x by FY2028, resulting in a potential CAGR of ~21% in SoFi's stock price growth over the next 5 years. For all these reasons and despite the existing risks, I urge my readers to ignore the market's pessimism and buy SOFI for the long term.

