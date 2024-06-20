SoFi: Ignore The Market's Pessimism

Jun. 20, 2024 3:44 PM ETSoFi Technologies, Inc. (SOFI) Stock1 Comment
Danil Sereda profile picture
Danil Sereda
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • We saw a notable 35.5% YTD drop in SoFi's stock and the continuation of weak performance following the Q1 FY2024 earnings report. But I remain bullish.
  • I believe the stock decline was primarily due to short-term guidance falling below analyst expectations, not fundamental issues within the company.
  • SoFi's Lending segment faced slight revenue declines due to conservative strategies, but loan volumes grew significantly. Also, the Technology Platform and Financial Services segments performed exceptionally well.
  • Based on my calculations, SOFI stock should expand at a CAGR of around 21% for the next 5 years.
  • Despite the existing risks, I urge my readers to ignore the market's pessimism and buy SOFI for the long term.
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of Beyond the Wall Investing get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »

NEOBANK писать на липкие заметки изолированы на офисном столе.

syahrir maulana/iStock via Getty Images

Intro & Thesis

I initiated coverage of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) in January 2024 with a "Buy" rating, highlighting the company's long-term growth potential through the synergistic effect of combining traditional finance and banking activities with

Hold On! Can't find the equity research you've been looking for?

Now you can get access to the latest and highest-quality analysis of recent Wall Street buying and selling ideas with just one subscription to Beyond the Wall Investing! There is a free trial and a special discount of 10% for you. Join us today!

This article was written by

Danil Sereda profile picture
Danil Sereda
9.91K Followers
Daniel Sereda is chief investment analyst at a family office whose investments span continents and diverse asset classes. This requires him to navigate through a plethora of information on a daily basis. His expertise is in filtering this wealth of data to extract the most critical ideas. He runs the investing group Beyond the Wall Investing in which he provides access to the same information that institutional market participants prioritize in their analysis. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in SOFI over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About SOFI Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on SOFI

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
SOFI
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News