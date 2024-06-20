Vladimir_Timofeev/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

Contract manufacturer, Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL), reported their Q3 FY24 earnings today. The company reported Q3 earnings that beat consensus estimates on the top and bottom lines. Heading into its Q3 earnings report, the bar had already been lowered for Jabil to outperform, as revisions to its Q3 estimates had been lowered per trends.

The St. Petersburg, FL-headquartered company has been enduring a bumpy few months that saw the completion of their Mobility business being divested for $2.2 billion in December, followed by an abrupt shake-up in the CEO's chair and the company eventually withdrawing their FY25 guidance.

Over the past year, much of the volatility can be noticed in the stock's performance versus the broader markets, as observed in Exhibit A below.

Exhibit A: Jabil's stock performance versus the markets on a trailing one year basis (SA)

With the divestiture complete and reorganizations in the rearview mirror, Jabil has a clear path ahead to transition into the data center business, but headwinds and uncertainty complicate the outlook.

I believe investors would benefit from staying neutral currently, given the volume of uncertainty that still exists that makes the risk/reward look not too appealing. For now, I recommend a Hold on Jabil.

Q3 Recap: Repositioning for the AI cloud

In Jabil's third-quarter earnings report for FY24, the company reported total sales worth $6.8 billion, down 20% compared to the previous year. Jabil's reported sales surpassed consensus estimates of $6.53 by 3.7%. The company's newly instated CEO, Michael Dastoor, reflected on the earnings report, mentioning that it was clear that "Jabil has navigated a period of significant transformation this fiscal year."

On the earnings call to discuss the results, Jabil's management attributed the better-than-expected results to an uptick in end markets such as connected devices and networking & storage.

Jabil's DMS segment (Diversified Manufacturing Services), focused on providing engineering solutions, recorded revenues of $3.4 billion. This segment usually sells to end markets such as material sciences, technologies, and healthcare, with customers in verticals primarily in the automotive and transportation, connected devices, healthcare and packaging, and mobility industries. I had expected this segment to continue to show softness as it laps a whole business cycle post the divestiture of its mobility business in December. Management's estimates had pointed to $300-$400 million of headwinds from the divestiture. The reorganization of this segment would also result in Jabil reducing their dependence on large customers like Apple Inc. (AAPL), which in the past accounted for high-teen percentages of Jabil's revenue.

Exhibit B: Jabil's Q3 revenues, reported by its two segments (Q3 FY24 Investor Presentation, Jabil)

Jabil's EMS segment (Electronics Manufacturing Services), focused on a broad range of IT-focused end markets that include data center products and semi-cap (semiconductor capital equipment), recorded revenues worth $3.4 billion. While there are a few end markets in this segment, such as 5G, which are slowing faster than anticipated, this segment saw a bump in sales from products such as networking and storage, positioning Jabil to steer the company in the direction of capturing the data center value chain.

These results also point to a future where Jabil can transition away from slow-end markets and move towards capturing value in the data center, as technology firms are keenly deploying their capex dollars to scale their data centers in the age of AI. At J.P. Morgan's Global TMC conference, held last month, Jabil's CEO added a lot of detailed context, which accurately describes the vision for Jabil's next stage of re-acceleration:

"Where I[we] will focus from a margin perspective on the networking in store side where we are transitioning out of the lower margin business and into the whole accelerated switching, liquid cooled switches, AI-driven demand, and that will be higher margin. We might have a situation where revenues might be down for a while where we go through that valley and come right back up but as a better company. And our margin profile, I continue to push the organization. We're at 5.6% today. We're not happy with that. We want to be 6% and beyond. I'm not saying we'll be 6% next year but that's the strategy. Let us continue on margin, free cash flow and everything else will take care of itself."

Q3 Recap: Jabil's margin profile cycling through the transition

In the third quarter, Jabil reported adjusted operating income, falling 13.3% y/y mostly due to double-digit revenue declines. The operating income results pointed to an adjusted margin expanding by ~1.1% to 5.2%. Jabil's EMS segment continued to post better margin profiles, with the segment reporting operating margins of 5.7% versus the 4.6% operating margins posted by its DMS segment, on an adjusted basis. In my opinion, these results are also reflective of the CEO's commentary at the TMC conference last month about their strategy to expand on data center networking and related products in the EMS category with a goal to expand margins. On a GAAP basis, that would result in operating income falling ~30% y/y to $261 million.

Jabil also reported adjusted earnings of $1.89, beating consensus estimates by 4 cents. On a GAAP basis, this resulted in net earnings falling 45% y/y to $129 million, or $1.06 per share.

Exhibit C: Jabil's operating performance in Q3 FY24 (Q3 FY24 Investor Presentation, Jabil)

In terms of cash flows, the company demonstrated some more resilience and efficiency, with operating cash flows growing ~10% y/y to $515 million, resulting in $415 million in free cash after accounting for $100 million in capex. I observed efficiency in the working capital, especially with tighter inventory management, as inventory volume is now falling 15% for the year to $4.4 billion.

I see that management is also using its current downtime of slow growth to navigate their books towards a stronger capital structure. While total debt, including issued notes and other operating liabilities, remains relatively unchanged on a year-to-date basis at $3.3 billion, the company's net cash has surged 36% year-to-date to $2.5 billion. Part of this also includes the sales proceeds of their prior divestiture of assets, as I mentioned earlier.

Management is also using cash to buy back its shares, which is starting to make the company look attractive. On the call, management mentioned that they had repurchased 3.7 million shares, leaving approximately $700 worth of buyback remaining from their original $2.5 billion buyback program.

Exhibit D below does not include the latest share figures, which stand at ~122 million.

Exhibit D: Jabil has been returning cash to shareholders consistently via share buybacks (Company filings via FinBox)

Valuation still indicates some caution

While the company looks to be improving, the guidance was below what I was expecting. Management expects Q4 adjusted EPS to be $2.03-2.43 on revenues worth $6.3-6.9 billion. While revenue expectations came in higher than the $6.5 billion consensus estimates, EPS came in at expectations of ~$2.2 at the midpoint.

Plus, with the heightened activity in the data center chain value market, I was expecting a higher pickup in their networking and storage solutions sub-segment, but so far, that pace does not seem to be matching my expectations as per their guidance.

Jabil's Q4 Earnings expectations (Q3 FY24 Investor Presentation, Jabil)

Also, with all long-term guidance removed, it becomes difficult to value the company as end markets are still slowing down. So I will keep a one-year investment horizon until management can more articulate their outlook or end markets show some signs of improvement.

I do expect some positive single-digit growth (roughly 2%) in the company's revenue in FY25 based on revenue pick-up in the EMS-based end markets. Plus, at the TMC conference, management suggested that their semi-cap business might see some recovery in FY25. At the same time, I will also assume that management can report adjusted operating margins growing from an expected 5.6% in FY24 to 5.8% in FY25. Finally, to be conservative, I will assume the current share base of 123 million while discounting future cash flow based on the assumptions listed here.

Exhibit F: Jabil's valuation shows it is fully priced. (Author)

Therefore, I expect adjusted earnings to rise ~6.2% in FY25, which is lower than the long-term adjusted earnings of the S&P 500. This implies a forward valuation multiple of ~11, showing very little room for upside.

The risks are clear here for the company to trip in case end markets slow down more than expected. For example, management already pointed out at the TMC conference that the semi-cap business was slowing faster than anticipated. They had initially expected recovery towards the end of the year or the start of next year, but that is now pushed out to mid-next year.

On the upside, if management can move quickly to work with their data center partners, such as Dell Technologies Inc. (DELL) and Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO), to sell more into the market, it should be able to boost the outlook.

Takeaway

Jabil's Q3 earnings report cleared some of the uncertainty about how the company can proceed in emerging markets such as the data center and grow revenue while expanding margins. But some doubt still lingers as to the extent of slowdowns in other end-user markets, such as 5G and semi-cap.

This is definitely starting to look like a new company that has shed its baggage from the mobility business, but more improvement needs to happen for me to turn bullish on Jabil Inc. shares. I stay neutral on the stock for now.