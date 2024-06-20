Love Employee

Today, we put Prime Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRME) in the spotlight for the first time. The stock was upgraded to a Buy at Citigroup a month ago based on valuation and the company's pipeline. Therefore, it seemed a good time to see what this recent clinical-stage gene therapy has in development and whether the stock merits investment consideration. An analysis follows below.

Prime Medicine is headquartered just outside of Boston in Cambridge, MA. The company is developing pipeline candidates using its proprietary Prime Editing platform and technology. This platform allows Prime Medicine to find the precise place in the genome to edit and then replaces the segment of faulty DNA with a correct copy of DNA. It is a similar approach used by numerous companies in this space, although management's vision is to develop the only technology platform that can target any tissue. The stock currently trades just over six bucks a share and sports an approximate market capitalization of $725 million.

As you can see below, Prime Medicine has a lot of potential gene editing targets in pre-clinical research.

As far as moving candidates outside the clinic, just under two months ago, the FDA approved the company's first asset for clinical research. Gene therapy candidate PM359 will now advance into a Phase 1/2 study to evaluate it to treat a rare inherited disorder called chronic granulomatous disease or CGD. "Initial" data from this trial will be out sometime in 2025. CGD is a serious, life-threatening disease that presents in childhood. PM359 has both Orphan Drug and Pediatric Disease designation for this indication, it should be noted. Management has noted that it plans to file another

IND and/or clinical trial application [CTA] in the second half of 2025 or first half of 2026" for one of the three liver diseases it is currently studying.

Analyst Commentary & Balance Sheet:

The analyst community is positive on the company's prospects currently, despite no clinical stage study data being available yet. Since Prime Medicine posted its Q1 results on May 10th, four other analyst firms apart from Citigroup have reissued Buy ratings on the stock. These included J.P. Morgan and BMO Capital. Price targets proffered range from $10 to $20 a share.

The company ended the first quarter with nearly $225 million worth of cash and marketable securities on its balance sheet after posting a net loss of $45.8 million for the quarter. Prime Medicine raised approximately $125 million in additional capital in mid-February of this year via a secondary offering. Three beneficial owners of the stock added $9.6 million to their stakes collectively via this offer. There has been no insider selling in the shares since June of last year.

Conclusion:

Prime Medicine has been public now for just over 18 months and was founded in 2019. However, the company's pipeline remains quite early-stage and is many, many years (and most likely at least a couple of capital raises) away from any potential commercialization. In addition, development has proceeded at a glacial pace across the gene editing sector to this point. I recently highlighted gene editing brethren Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NTLA) which has an advanced pipeline compared to many in this space. It is the only gene editing concern I currently own (via covered call positions) and if all goes well it will garner its first FDA approval..........sometime in 2027.

Therefore, Prime Medicine is only for the most patient and risk tolerant investor. It also should be noted that approximately 20% of the outstanding float in the shares are currently held short. Given how much shareholder value has been destroyed since PRME went public, that has been the right play to this point during the company's public history.

Therefore, I am passing on making any investment recommendation around Prime Medicine. This is likely a name I revisit in 2026 when the company has produced some trial data from its CGD efforts and has at least one other candidate in clinical stage development.