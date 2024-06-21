Black_Kira/iStock via Getty Images

This monthly article series shows a dashboard with aggregate industry metrics in utilities. It is also a top-down analysis of sector ETFs like Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLU) and The Utilities Select Sector SPDR® Fund ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU), whose largest holdings are used to calculate these metrics.

Shortcut

The next two paragraphs in italic describe the dashboard methodology. They are necessary for new readers to understand the metrics. If you are used to this series or if you are short of time, you can skip them and go to the charts.

Base Metrics

I calculate the median value of five fundamental ratios for each industry: Earnings Yield ("EY"), Sales Yield ("SY"), Free Cash Flow Yield ("FY"), Return on Equity ("ROE"), Gross Margin ("GM"). The reference universe includes large companies in the U.S. stock market. The five base metrics are calculated on trailing 12 months. For all of them, higher is better. EY, SY and FY are medians of the inverse of Price/Earnings, Price/Sales and Price/Free Cash Flow. They are better for statistical studies than price-to-something ratios, which are unusable or non-available when the "something" is close to zero or negative (for example, companies with negative earnings). I also look at two momentum metrics for each group: the median monthly return (RetM) and the median annual return (RetY).

I prefer medians to averages because a median splits a set in a good half and a bad half. A capital-weighted average is skewed by extreme values and the largest companies. My metrics are designed for stock-picking rather than index investing.

Value and Quality Scores

I calculate historical baselines for all metrics. They are noted respectively EYh, SYh, FYh, ROEh, GMh, and they are calculated as the averages on a look-back period of 11 years. For example, the value of EYh for hardware in the table below is the 11-year average of the median Earnings Yield in hardware companies.

The Value Score ("VS") is defined as the average difference in % between two valuation ratios ((EY, SY)) and their baselines (EYh, SYh). FY is reported for consistency with other sector dashboards, but it is ignored in utilities’ score to avoid some inconsistencies. In the same way, the Quality Score ("QS") is the average difference between the two quality ratios ((ROE, GM)) and their baselines (ROEh, GMh).

The scores are in percentage points. VS may be interpreted as the percentage of undervaluation or overvaluation relative to the baseline (positive is good, negative is bad). This interpretation must be taken with caution: the baseline is an arbitrary reference, not a supposed fair value. The formula assumes that the two valuation ratios are of equal importance.

Current data

The next table shows the metrics and scores as of writing. Columns stand for all the data defined above.

VS QS EY SY FY ROE GM EYh SYh FYh ROEh GMh RetM RetY Gas 5.09 7.37 0.0637 0.4365 -0.0721 9.11 42.70 0.0477 0.5695 -0.0612 9.20 36.90 -5.21% -3.36% Water 5.28 3.89 0.0456 0.1871 -0.0697 9.84 59.72 0.0358 0.2249 -0.0341 9.78 55.72 -9.44% -17.18% Electricity and Multi 1.69 9.58 0.0547 0.4566 -0.0805 10.62 43.26 0.0502 0.4836 -0.0558 9.76 39.23 -5.20% -1.23% Click to enlarge

Value and Quality chart

The next chart plots the Value and Quality Scores by industry. Higher is better.

Value and Quality in utilities (Chart: author; data: Portfolio123)

Evolution since last month

The value score has materially improved for water utilities, and to a lesser extent for electricity and multi utilities.

Score variations (Chart: author; data: Portfolio123)

Momentum

The next chart plots median returns by subsector.

Momentum in utilities (Chart: author; data: Portfolio123)

Interpretation

The three subsectors are close to 11-year averages regarding valuation and quality metrics. In fact, they are marginally undervalued relative to the historical baseline. Recent downward price action has been favorable to valuation metrics, and water utilities have improved the most in this regard.

Focus on IDU

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF began investing operations on 6/12/2000 and tracks the Russell 1000 Utilities RIC 22.5/45 Capped Index. The expense ratio is significantly higher than for XLU (0.40% vs. 0.09%), which tracks another index with a higher market capitalization threshold.

As of writing, the fund is invested in 45 companies. The next table lists the top 10 holdings, which represent 54.7% of asset value. Exposure to risks related to some companies are significant: the 4 heaviest positions are between 6% and 12%. However, The fund is a bit less concentrated than XLU, where the top 10 holdings weigh 59.3% and the same top name is worth 13.8% of assets.

Ticker Name Weight% EPS growth %TTM P/E TTM P/E fwd Yield% NEE NextEra Energy, Inc. 11.75 9.21 19.19 20.67 2.92 SO The Southern Co. 6.90 25.10 20.16 19.39 3.70 WM Waste Management, Inc. 6.87 11.86 33.99 28.38 1.44 DUK Duke Energy Corp. 6.27 26.81 24.20 16.76 4.10 CEG Constellation Energy Corp. 5.76 1545.21 29.43 28.62 0.64 SRE Sempra 3.85 16.49 16.63 15.63 3.30 AEP American Electric Power Co., Inc. 3.75 39.43 16.28 15.59 4.02 D Dominion Energy, Inc. 3.36 33.80 26.02 17.66 5.40 RSG Republic Services, Inc. 3.22 18.81 33.70 31.70 1.12 PEG Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc. 2.96 -22.07 20.27 19.94 3.27 Click to enlarge

IDU is very close to XLU regarding return and risk metrics since inception in June 2000. The gap in annualized return is only 2 bps, which is insignificant.

Total Return Annual. Return Drawdown Sharpe ratio Volatility IDU 440.08% 7.28% -53.88% 0.46 15.18% XLU 437.91% 7.26% -53.01% 0.47 14.95% Click to enlarge

Data calculated with Portfolio123.

In summary, IDU is very similar to XLU in performance and volatility, despite a larger number of holdings. IDU has a higher expense ratio and a lower liquidity, so there is no incentive to use it instead of XLU. Exposure to the top names, especially NextEra Energy, is high in both funds. Investors seeking a more balanced portfolio may prefer Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (RSPU).

Dashboard List

I use the first table to calculate value and quality scores. It may also be used in a stock-picking process to check how companies stand among their peers. For example, the EY column tells us that an electricity company with an Earnings Yield above 0.0547 (or price/earnings below 18.28) is in the better half of the industry regarding this metric. A Dashboard List is sent every month to our subscribers with the most profitable companies standing in the better half among their peers regarding the three valuation metrics at the same time. The stocks below are part of the list sent to subscribers a few weeks ago.

NRG NRG Energy, Inc. BKH Black Hills Corp. ALE ALLETE, Inc. UTL UNITIL Corp. PCG PG&E Corp. XEL Xcel Energy, Inc. EXC Exelon Corp. PNW Pinnacle West Capital Corp. ETR Entergy Corp. CWT California Water Service Group Click to enlarge

It is a rotational model with a statistical bias toward excess returns on the long-term, not the result of an analysis of each stock.