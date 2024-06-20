It's Time For Gold To Move Higher

Bet_Noire

Finally, gold is having an excellent year. Gold has surged by about 35% from its low point of around $1,824 last October to its recent high above $2,450 in May. In my previous article, I outlined my bullish thesis regarding gold and remain constructive on gold here. While we've seen increased volatility and consolidation recently, the encouraging news is that gold is setting up for another move higher.

Gold 1-Year

Gold (StockCharts.com)

Gold's recent surge to new ATHs over $2,400 made it significantly overbought. The RSI nearly reached 90, and other technical gauges started flashing red. However, the ongoing consolidation phase for almost three months is a positive sign. Despite volatility, gold has held above the critical $2,280-$2,300 support level. The full stochastic and other key technical indicators are moderating, indicating improving momentum and suggesting further upside potential.

In addition to the improving technical factors, the fundamental backdrop remains highly favorable for gold. Gold should continue to benefit as the Fed moves closer to cutting and eventually lowers rates. The ten-year and other crucial bond rates should decline as the Fed decreases the benchmark. This dynamic is highly favorable for gold as bonds are a competing asset class, and lower rates should increase demand for gold.

Moreover, a more accessible monetary policy equates to monetary expansion, which inflates the money supply, providing more incentive to own gold as an inflation hedge and a hedge against increased 'money printing.' We could see increased government and institutional interest in gold as the U.S. and other major economies return to easing policies.

This dynamic, which should enable gold to move much higher in the coming years, is a source of inspiration for the gold market. Due to the bullish dynamic surrounding gold, I am raising my year-end gold price target to $2,600 (previous $2,550).

Is 3% Inflation The "New Normal?"

They say that 3% inflation is not the new normal, but that may depend on which inflation gauge you use. Regarding the CPI, 3% may be an appropriate inflation read now.

5-Year CPI Inflation

CPI inflation (tradingeconomics.com)

CPI inflation was trending around 2% before the coronavirus crash and subsequent monetary expansion period. The Fed "tolerated" higher inflation, and the CPI surged to a multi-decade high of over 9%. While we witnessed a steady decrease, CPI inflation has been floating around 3%. Now, the economy needs lower rates, and it may be challenging to keep CPI inflation around 2% with the coming rate cuts. Therefore, the "new normal" could be 3% or higher if we look at CPI inflation. This dynamic is bullish for gold, as higher general inflation is positive for the yellow metal, and we will likely see much higher prices as we advance.

Core-CPI Inflation

Core CPI (Investing.com)

The core PCE is the Fed's "preferred" inflation gauge. So, when the Fed discusses its 2% target rate, it refers to the core PCE. The core PCE trended well below 2% before the coronavirus monetary expansion cycle, but it surged to over 5%. While the core PCE has decreased considerably, bringing it down below 2% has proven challenging.

Truflation Inflation

Truflation inflation (truflation.com)

Finally, my favorite inflation gauge is the independent, non-government, real-time Truflation inflation. Truflation inflation is around 2%, close to the Fed's inflation target. Truflation could be the most accurate representation of inflation and suggests that other inflation gauges could play catch-up to Truflation inflation, achieving lower levels in future months. This dynamic also implies that the Fed could begin cutting interest rates soon.

The Fed - Likely To Cut In September

Rate probabilities (CMEGroup.com)

There is now a 64% chance that the Fed will cut the benchmark by 25 or 50 Bps on or by the September FOMC meeting. Moreover, the rate cut odds should increase if we continue getting worsening economic readings, and inflation could continue moderating as we advance. Therefore, the Fed will probably cut rates soon, which is a highly constructive dynamic for gold. We may see gold rising as the Fed approaches the rate-cut cycle. Moreover, we should see follow-through gains in gold because of future QE prospects and general monetary expansion in the coming years.

Gold's Lost Decade

Gold 30-year chart (goldprice.org)

Gold's incredible bull market began in the early 2000s, starting at about $200 and peaking at around $1,900 in 2011. After this stellar run, gold went through a brutal bear market and only recently made new ATHs. Gold lost a decade, underperforming many other assets during this time. However, the time has come for gold to shine, and it can outperform moving forward.

It's also crucial to point out that gold's performance is intricately linked to the Federal Reserve's balance sheet and the monetary supply. When the Fed increases its balance sheet, the money supply increases, and gold goes up. Gold performed exceptionally well leading up to and during the initial stages of QE. The primary reason why gold sold off and had a massive bear market following the 2011-2012 peak period was because the market believed the Fed would soak up the excess liquidity, eventually unloading its balance sheet.

In 2012, the Fed's balance sheet was around $2.8T, but now it's around $7.2T. It's become clear that the Fed probably won't unload its balance sheet completely. Instead, it can reduce it during tightening periods but will likely expand further during monetary easing times. The Fed is close to easing again, and its balance sheet could grow further, providing a solid catalyst for gold to move much higher in future years. Due to this bullish gold dynamic, gold could hit $5,000 in the next 2-3 years.