Bank Of England Hints That The First Rate Cut Is Drawing Nearer

Jun. 20, 2024 3:45 PM ETEWU, EWUS, FKU, FLGB, FXB, GBBEF
ING Economic and Financial Analysis profile picture
ING Economic and Financial Analysis
3.84K Followers

Summary

  • The Bank of England kept rates on hold this month.
  • Comments in the statement and minutes suggest officials are getting closer to cutting interest rates despite some recent unwelcome services inflation figures.
  • The risks of sterling weakness emerging over coming months should largely be witnessed in GBP/USD, which we expect to trade back under 1.25.

Bank of England headquarters - City of London

georgeclerk

The latest post-meeting statement is slightly dovish

The Bank of England has voted 7-2 in favour of keeping rates at 5.25% for another month. No surprises there, but in the limited comments we got from the Bank today, this is a statement

This article was written by

ING Economic and Financial Analysis profile picture
ING Economic and Financial Analysis
3.84K Followers
From Trump to trade, FX to Brexit, ING’s global economists have it covered. Go to ING.com/THINK to stay a step ahead. We’re sorry we can’t reply to individuals' comments.Content disclaimer: The information in the publication is not an investment recommendation and it is not investment, legal or tax advice or an offer or solicitation to purchase or sell any financial instrument.This publication has been prepared by ING solely for information purposes without regard to any particular user's investment objectives, financial situation, or means. For our full disclaimer please click here.

Recommended For You

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
EWU--
iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF
EWUS--
iShares MSCI United Kingdom Small-Cap ETF
FKU--
First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX® Fund ETF
FLGB--
Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF
FXB--
Invesco CurrencyShares® British Pound Sterling Trust ETF
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News