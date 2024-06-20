After The Summit: U.S. Energy, Global Energy - Drivers And Opportunities

metamorworks

After two decades into the shale revolutions, the U.S. hydrocarbon scene and the related infrastructure build out is robust. Global supply and demand fundamentals are creating new opportunities. Firms are adapting models geared for a changing energy landscape. — My characterization of the energy space from 6/18/2024

At a very high level, while much looks the same in oil and gas in some respects, shale 1.0 to 4.0 or wherever the number lands to date, in fact, a lot is happening beneath the surface. Consolidation brings different players into the fold, creating new investment opportunities. And always, the fundamentals drive forward movement's pace. New infrastructure is bringing growth and needed efficiency, which innovation is hoped to address. The post-pandemic global economic environment is shifting producers and consumers around.

The following offers a few follow-up highlights from my Seeking Alpha Investing Summit presentation of June 18, 2024: U.S. and Global Energy: Drivers and Opportunities. The essence of the talk looks at the fundamentals of global energy, related infrastructure and transition-related opportunities.

The macroeconomic environment drives energy demand and supply. In 2024, the U.S. economy is expected to grow 2.7%, which is on trend, varying between developed (1.7%) and developing (4.2%) countries, according to the International Monetary Fund’s April projections.

World GDP Growth (IMF)

Thus global oil demand appears poised upward, with highs in 2024 of ~103 million barrels per day (mbd) and in 2025, approximately 104.5, which are supply records, according to the EIA. Global natural gas demand could reach record highs in 2024 and 2025. Record highs were noted in 2020, the onset of the pandemic, showing gas’ stickiness even during the pandemic, as noted by the Texas Oil and Gas Association.

There's an expected steady growth ramp ahead for natural gas. It’s partly an emerging Asia story: With pipeline imports projected at 4.4% - CAGR - and LNG 5.1% up to 2040, according to a recent Shell LNG analysis. China is the biggest source of growth, in power, industry, buildings, and some transport.

Peak gas demand for various regions around the globe are estimated in the 2030s and 2040s:

U.S. and South America 2030s;

Africa, large economies (Nigeria, S. Africa) 2040s;

Asia: China, India, Indonesia, Russia, the 2040s.

Peaks imply gas demand for decades — globally. The drivers are energy security, its accessibility, baseload properties, LNG needs and increases from tech users, i.e., increased electrons. There's a stickiness to oil demand and supply, their respective inelasticities. But natural gas has more regional volatility for all kinds of reasons, largely concerning infrastructure bottlenecks. In spite of everything—net zero, decarbonization and other clean energy forward-movement—strong price floors exist in oil and gas in the future. In a world with higher costs, post-pandemic, and the inflationary aspects of near-shoring and supply chain shifts, doing more with less is a sensible strategy.

Firms are adapting models geared for a changing energy landscape.

The geopolitical climate is likely to keep a floor under prices and a certain volatility is baked in with OPEC+. Prices being kept upward are budget goals with the main leaders of the pact. China is a big customer in the Middle East, and of Saudi Arabia’s, and they're a large and growing Russia customer in oil and natural gas, with double-digit growth since 2022.

Early signs of consolidation in oil and gas is largely driven by resources and capital efficiency via asset reshuffling that allows for rethinking future value propositions. Large firms and the super majors are optimizing their assets - that includes other opportunities outside of the shale consolidation as well.

There was more than $230+ billion in M&A activity in 2023, and more on the books in 2024. Disruption is happening on the peripheries too.

A few noted mergers are:

Exxon (XOM)/Pioneer, $60 billion acquisition creates largest Permian player. (See “ Merger Mania Overview …")

Diamondback (FANG)/Endeavor, $26 billion acquisition, creates one of the largest independents in Permian. The combined firm offers an approximate $50 billion of enterprise value, with an expected fourth quarter 2024 close; the deal was pushed further out due to regulatory review.

Chesapeake/Southwestern, $12 billion, creates largest natural gas player. Expected to close second half of 2024, with an $24 billion enterprise value. Southwestern adds Haynesville and Appalachia assets.

Chevron (CVX)/Hess ($53 billion); ConocoPhillips (COP)/Marathon (MRO) ($22.5 billion) and many others to include midstream assets and MLPs too.

Increasingly, there's more global gas trade, and this liquidity offers additional investment opportunities. Even the Saudi's Aramco (ARMCO) with its recent public offering is a sign of the times.

Energy and other infrastructure plays

In the presentation, I highlighted that there are many vehicles and funds with respect to infrastructure plays. In the last year or two, announcements from various kinds of asset managers, public and private, have focused on infrastructure investments. Apollo (APO) announced a $11 billion investment in Intel’s (INTC) chip capacity. This infrastructure thematic, discussed in February 2022, has continued and expanded. The difference is the increased awareness of the investment needed to build out "new manufacturing" infrastructure.

This map from late May highlights the North America LNG opportunity, as presented in the Summit:

Global LNG Facilities (Exxon LNG Map)

LNG grows globally due to energy security and demand from emerging economies, and particularly China. The green and blue stars are regasification facilities, import, and the warm tones are export or liquefaction facilities.

Where the LNG Trade is (Exxon LNG Trade)

Generally, energy exports in Texas and the Gulf Coast accounted for 83% of total energy exports, including LNG. Gulf Coast infrastructure is an important asset for connectivity to global markets. MLPs like Energy Transfer (ET), the actively-managed midstream ETF InfraCap (AMZA), or Enterprise Products (EPD), and others, are vehicles in which to participate in the future growth. The Chesapeake-Southwestern (CHK) merger highlights fortification on the natural gas side of the industry's consolidation with their LNG and gas strategy. This is one part of the Texas growth story.

Global, US, and Texas GDP (TXOGA)

With the ‘Nvidia Day’ as I call it, of late May 2023, a new layer has been added to energy and infrastructure equations. (See “ Parallel Universes: AI Energy and Chips.”) Suffice to say, Nvidia (NVDA) and Apple (AAPL) were heavily discussed at various summit presentations. Recently, the chief executive of Hannon Armstrong (HASI), which represents a low-carbon infra finance firm, noted:

While AI is the latest trend, electrification and resiliency are long-term themes driven by decarbonization goals, increasing extreme weather events, and the increasing reliance on electricity.

Also mentioned in the last earnings call was that “their clients' pipeline (indicates) the underlying demand for energy transition assets.” More than half of their portfolio is behind-the-meter, and “the growth (stems from) community solar, grid-connected solar, and renewable fuels, while other asset classes, including residential solar, have remained consistent with prior quarters." It's largely demand driven.

Tech ecosystem demand growth in power is an expected 4% pa to 2030, according to a McKinsey presentation in February this year. The large global utility Schneider (OTCPK:SBGSF) notes that the U.S. is the largest growth driver, particularly in data centers. An additional 35 GW of power is to be needed to 2028. They also mention that over 100 countries had a renewable generation share of 30% or higher, and growth of clean generation by 40%. Oilfield services firm Liberty (LBRT) projected a range of several bcfs per day to over 10 bcf per day of incremental natural gas demand from the power sector alone. In some areas, grids are under strain, colliding with power demand from tech and industrial users. But also economic growth, as in the case of Texas highlighted during the eclipse, illuminates the tension involved in adding more renewable generation to strained grids, with new approaches and models also emerging.

A few takeaways

Bottom line: It’s an all-of-the-above energy world in varying proportions. Starts and fits are always hallmarks of shifts and new markets, similar to the shale eras in the 2010s to now, and renewables too. One cannot underestimate the need for oil and gas or the pace of clean power adoption and diffusion, given interconnection queues and other factors specific to regions, countries and states. Adoption and integration of new lower carbon sources will take time, as will new ways to source and connect to power. Additionally, incumbency matters as well, given the large capital requirements inherent in energy and the need for reliable energy supply to power economies, whether developing or advanced.

[Note: My summit landing page includes a backgrounder video interview highlighting Texas' energy environment.]

