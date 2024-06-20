Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (TNP) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
147.36K Followers

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript June 20, 2024 10:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Nicolas Bornozis - IR Advisor
Takis Arapoglou - Chairman
Nikolas Tsakos - Founder and CEO
George Saroglou - Chief Operating Officer
Paul Durham - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Climent Molins - Value Investor's Edge

Operator

Thank you for standing by, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to Tsakos Energy Navigation Conference Call on the First Quarter 2024 Financial Results. We have with us today Mr. Takis Arapoglou, Chairman of the Board; Dr. Nikolas Tsakos, President and CEO; Mr. Paul Durham, Chief Financial Officer; and Mr. George Saroglou, Chief Operating Officer of the Company.

At this time, all participants are in a listen only mode. There will be a presentation followed by a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] I must advise you, this conference is being recorded today.

I will now pass the floor over to Mr. Nicolas Bornozis, President of Capital Link, Invest Relations Advisor for Tsakos Energy Navigation. Please go ahead, sir.

Nicolas Bornozis

Thank you very much. And good morning to all of our participants. I am Nicolas Bornozis of Capital Link, Investor Relations Advisor to Tsakos Energy Navigation. This morning, the company publicly released its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2024. If you do not have a copy of today's earnings release, please call us at 212 661 7566 or email us at ten@capitallink.com and we will have a copy for you emailed right away.

Please note that parallel to today's conference call, there is also a live audio and slide webcast which can be accessed on the company's website on the front page at www.tenn.gr. The conference call will follow the presentation slides, so please, we urge you to access the presentation slides on the company's website. Please note

Recommended For You

About TNP Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on TNP

Trending Analysis

Trending News