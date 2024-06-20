Revance Therapeutics: Problems Mounting Amid Legal And Financial Woes

Edmund Ingham profile picture
Edmund Ingham
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Revance Therapeutics, Inc. operates in the aesthetics and therapeutics markets, selling Daxxify and RHA Collection of dermal fillers in the U.S.
  • Despite positive guidance for 2024, the Revance stock price has fallen by nearly 70% year-to-date, facing financial vulnerability and market skepticism.
  • Wall Street remains skeptical about Revance's business model and forecasts, given it is facing competitive threats and ongoing disputes, making recovery uncertain.
  • The company is in a financially perilous position and faces litigation from AbbVie accusing the company of misappropriating trade secrets.
  • On the one hand, there is a risky contrarian bet with Revance shares down >90% in 15 months, but I am siding with Wall Street - the company faces a fight to survive in the midst of so many issues.

Just a little Botox

ljubaphoto/E+ via Getty Images

Investment Overview - Revance Fails To Arrest Share Price Slide In 2024

Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC) is a Nashville, Tennessee-based pharmaceutical company operating in the field of aesthetics / therapeutics. It markets and sells Daxxify (DaxibotulinumtoxinA-lanm), indicated to treat

Gain access to all of the market research and financial analytics used in the preparation of this article plus exclusive content and pharma, healthcare and biotech investment recommendations and research / analytics by subscribing to my channel, Haggerston BioHealth.

This article was written by

Edmund Ingham profile picture
Edmund Ingham
11.71K Followers

Edmund Ingham is a biotech consultant. He has been covering biotech, healthcare, and pharma for over 5 years, and has put together detailed reports of over 1,000 companies. He leads the investing group Haggerston BioHealth.

The group is for both novice and experienced biotech investors. It provides catalysts to look out for and buy and sell ratings. It also provides product sales and forecasts for all the Big Pharmas, forecasting, integrated financial statements, discounted cash flow analysis and market by market analysis. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of VTRS either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About RVNC Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on RVNC

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
RVNC
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News