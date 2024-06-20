ljubaphoto/E+ via Getty Images

Investment Overview - Revance Fails To Arrest Share Price Slide In 2024

Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC) is a Nashville, Tennessee-based pharmaceutical company operating in the field of aesthetics / therapeutics. It markets and sells Daxxify (DaxibotulinumtoxinA-lanm), indicated to treat moderate to severe glabellar lines in the aesthetics market, and to treat cervical dystonia in the therapeutics market. It also markets and sells its RHA Collection of dermal fillers in the U.S.

In November last year, I covered Revance in a deep dive note for Seeking Alpha, and awarded its stock - trading at a value of $7 per share at the time - a sell rating. I noted that:

Ever since its initial public offering ("IPO") in 2014, which raised ~$96m via the issuance of ~6m shares priced at $16 per share, Revance Therapeutics (RVNC) has led investors on a merry dance, thanks to the volatility of its share price.

At first, Revance attempted to secure approval for topical gel to treat severe lateral canthal lines (crow's feet), but the product flunked a late-stage study. In 2017, daxibotulinumtoxinA aced a 600-patient study in patients with moderate-to-severe glabellar lines (frown lines), and looked set to provide a challenge to AbbVie's all-conquering Botox, a multi-billion-selling, globally recognized product.

There followed a series of delays submitting and winning approval for its product, alongside debt and share offerings, however, and its share price retreated to a low of $12, before beginning to rise again post-approval, hitting a high of $35 per share in mid-2023.

Then, AbbVie (ABBV) filed a lawsuit against the company, accusing it of misappropriating trade secrets, heavily impacting Revance's valuation. Additionally, as I wrote in November:

Revance failed to help itself, by initially offering Daxxify at a premium price to Botox - in the region of $450-$900 for a year's treatment, where Botox costs $300-$600. Requiring fewer injections, Revance reasoned it should charge more for its shot, but sales have ultimately been disappointing.

In February this year, I updated my thesis, upgrading the stock recommendation to "Hold." The stock traded at $7 at the time I released my note on Seeking Alpha, and with the company had released some upbeat guidance for 2024, for $280m of revenues - following an unexpectedly high figure of $234m in 2023 - and GAAP operating expenses of $460m - $490m, or $290m - $310m on a non-GAAP basis.

That may sound like a high figure, but likely represented an improvement on the $(324m) loss recorded in 2023. The company reported $254m of cash as of Q4 2023, placing it in a somewhat perilous financial position, but management expressed confidence that it would reach positive adjusted EBITDA in 2025, and reaffirmed the "blockbuster" (>$1bn per annum of revenues) potential of Daxxify.

Management also highlighted recent partnerships with generics giant Viatris (VTRS) and Chinese Pharma Fosun, to develop a biosimilar to onabotulinumtoxinA for injection, and to commercialize DAXXIFY® in China, speculating a market opportunity of ~$5bn.

Finally, Revance took steps to adjust its pricing to bring it more in line with Botox, abandoning its "prestige market" tag, which was because Daxxify has a longer lasting effect than botox - injections are required once every six months, as opposed to every three months with Botox, thanks to its being made with a peptide, RTP004, as opposed to with albumin.

In summary, I felt there were several reasons why Revance stock could potentially perform better, or at least stabilize, in 2024, but unfortunately that has not been the case - the stock price has fallen by nearly 70% year-to-date, and since May 2023, when shares hit their all-time high value of $35, by >90%.

Assessing The Damage - Revance In 2024 So Far

As mentioned above, Revance drove $234m of revenues in 2023, up 77% year-on-year, which management says was "primarily due to increased sales of the RHA Collection and DAXXIFY." Net loss narrowed, albeit not by much, from $(356m), to $(324m).

As mentioned above, with revenues of $280m projected in 2024, and GAAP net loss of $460 - $490m, with a cash position of $254m, Revance looks financially vulnerable, which is perhaps what is causing the market to aggressively sell off its stock.

Now let's fast-forward to May and consider Q1 2024 earnings. Net product revenue came to $51.7m, which was an increase of 13% year-on-year. Guidance for $280m of 2024 revenues was upheld, and the cash position increased to $277m, despite a total net loss of $(53.1m), compared to $(59.8m) in the prior year period. Management commented that it:

projects that the company will be funded to cash flow break-even and reach positive Adjusted EBITDA in 2025.

On the face of it, the results seem satisfactory, but as soon as they were announced on May 9th, Revance's stock price fell from ~$4.3, to ~$3.1, a loss of >25%. What were analysts seeing that prompted such a negative reaction?

Firstly, RHA Filler revenues actually fell year-on-year, to $29.6m, a decline of 2%. Management blamed "a soft filler market and an ongoing focus on DAXXIFY" for the drop, noting that its product increased its market share from 9.1% in Q1 2023, to 9.8% in Q1 2024.

Management also predicted that the filler market would pick up and "return to historic high-single-digit growth through the balance of 2024" (Source: Q1 2024 earnings call), also noting that it had launched a new product, RHA 3 for lip augmentation and fullness, which is the most performed filler procedure in the US.

Secondly, while Daxxify also grew market share improved year-on-year from 3%, to 3.7%, and "aesthetics units old increased by 105%," revenues increased by <$10m year-on-year, having been $15.4m in Q1 2023. While on some levels the new pricing model is working, with more product being sold, the lower price point means less revenue per product sold, and potentially less margin too.

On a more positive note, however, Daxxify is now available in the additional therapeutic indication of cervical dystonia, and the company has received a permanent J-code, which management says will "streamline the reimbursement pathway for providers."

Analysis - Wall Street Not Buying Business Model As Competition Mounts

After reviewing the transcript from the Q1 2024 earnings call, I reach the conclusion that Wall Street is skeptical about many elements of Revance's business and forecasts, and perhaps, the company's ability to remain a going concern in a market that is becoming increasingly diverse and competitive.

It's clear that, having earned $52m in Q1, Revance must earn ~$230m, or >$70m per quarter, across the remaining three quarters of the year to meet its management's revenue expectations. To achieve this, Revance needs to keep growing Daxxify market share, return to growth in the filler market, aided by the new lip product, and be successful with the cervical dystonia ("CD") launch.

These are three unknown quantities, as the new pricing and new products have not yet been fully tested, which perhaps explains why Wall Street is skeptical. Management itself sounded skeptical on the therapeutic / CD side of things, suggesting it will take time to build accounts, and stating that "we would expect much more meaningful contribution as we move into 2025."

Perhaps the biggest issues that Revance faces are competitive threats, and the ongoing dispute with AbbVie, however.

Besides Botox, which drove ~$5.7bn of revenues last year in aesthetic and therapeutic indications, showing healthy growth, there is also Dysport, marketed and sold by Ipsen, the French Pharma, which earned ~$190m of revenues in Q1 2024, up 15% year-on-year, Xeomin, marketed and sold by Merz, for which I am unable to find revenue data, Jeuveau, marketed and sold by Evolus (EOLS), which earned $59.3m of revenues in Q1 2024, up 42% year-on-year, and Myobloc, marketed and sold by Supernus, which earns a few million of revenues per annum.

Botox, Dysport, and Jeuveau are the three main threats and all three are substantially outselling Daxxify, and growing sales faster than Daxxify, the evidence suggests. Ultimately, with physicians unlikely to want to offer more than two or three alternatives to patients, it seems Daxxify risks being pushed out of the equation.

Meanwhile, in January this year, it was announced that Revance's lawyers had failed to prevent AbbVie from continuing its lawsuit against Revance, after a judge ruled that the Pharma's claims of misappropriation of trade secrets were plausible, given Revance's hiring of multiple Allergan staff (Allergan, which markets and sells Botox, is now part of AbbVie).

Concluding Thoughts - Mounting Issues Make Me Skeptical About Revance's Recovery

In assessing the investment case for Revance 3 months after my "hold" recommendation, I find this a difficult call to make.

On the one hand, it is tempting to make the argument that Wall Street has been calling this one wrong. Revance has a product on the market that presents, in some ways, a differentiated alternative to Botox, Jeuveau, Dysport, et al. with its longer duration, and the product has meaningful market share, and a new indication to exploit.

Meanwhile, the RHA filler product also has a new market opportunity to exploit, in lip augmentation, and although Q1 sales were down, management are probably right to expect the market to pick up across the rest of the year.

As such, the prospect of management meeting guidance should not be dismissed, and management is also promising that it can make the company EBITDA positive in 2025, so there are reasons to believe that one strong quarter could propel Revance's stock price upwards again. Let's also not forget the agreements in place with Viatris and Fosun.

After all, when you have a company that has traded >$35 per share, and <$3 per share within 12 months, you could make the argument that Wall Street does not know how to value this company appropriately, and that this fact may be exploited by retail investors to realize a nice return on investment.

Ultimately, however, that is a contrarian position I would not be willing to take due to the risks involved. However, successful Revance may be across the rest of 2024, the company seems destined to run out of cash by the end of 2025 and raising fresh funding at such a low share price would be fraught with difficulty.

In terms of the market, Daxxify looks set to struggle against its better selling rivals, even with its new label expansions. Revance has already dropped its prices and management says it is unwilling to compromise more on that front, with either Daxxify or RHA filler. Hence, I can see the product being overlooked by physicians, even with the reputation established by RHA filler and the longer duration of Daxxify.

Finally, the lawsuit against AbbVie is troubling and could end up with Daxxify being withdrawn from the market altogether, or with Revance having to compensate AbbVie for every sale it makes. It may also endanger the Viatris / Fosun agreements.

Some may argue that Revance, with a market cap of <$300m, is a strong contrarian buy opportunity, as how can shares sink any lower? My feeling, however, is that the company could be forced to complete a stock split to maintain a share price >$1 long-term, however.

Evolus currently enjoys a market cap valuation of >$650m, and does not have a filler product, like Revance does, but it has settled its litigation with AbbVie and its revenue growth trajectory is significantly better than Revance's.

As such, my guess is that Revance Therapeutics, Inc. will experience more share price woes in 2024 - I am siding with Wall Street, not management - but this is a tight call and a risk-on investor may disagree, and take the contrarian bet.