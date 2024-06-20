maricic/iStock via Getty Images

The Q1 Earnings Season was one of the best to date for the gold sector, with most miners reporting solid free cash flow generation and $600/oz plus all-in sustaining cost margins. Unfortunately, Jaguar Mining (OTCQX:JAGGF) struggled to generate free cash flow and gold production is once again tracking behind annual guidance. However, we're now less than one month away from the much-awaited Q2 Earnings Season and while Jaguar expects to see another soft production quarter in Q2, we should see significantly improved margins and solid free cash flow generation, helped by the weakening of the Brazilian Real.

In this update we'll dig into the Q1 results, recent developments and whether Jaguar is trading near a buy zone after its recent multi-week correction.

Pilar Mine Mineralization - Company Website

All figures are in United States Dollars unless otherwise noted. G/T = grams per tonne (of gold or silver). GEOs = gold-equivalent ounces. AISC refers to all-in sustaining costs.

Jaguar Mining Q1 Production & Sales

Jaguar Mining (“Jaguar”) released its Q1 results last month, reporting quarterly production of ~16,200 ounces of gold, an 11% decline from Q1 2023. This has left Jaguar tracking at just ~22% of its implied annual guidance of ~74,000 ounces (*) this year, though production is expected to be back-end weighted with contribution from Faina (deposit that lies just northwest of its Turmalina Mine). As the chart below shows, delivering at/above the 74,000 ounce soft guidance level will be key to Jaguar restoring investor confidence with a deplorable track record recently. In fact, the company reported one of the sector's worst misses on its guidance midpoint in the 2021-2023 period, evidenced by an average miss of 13,800 ounces or 15%. Not surprisingly, the stock has been punished for this under-delivery, down 80% since I warned to avoid the stock above US$7.00.

(*) Jaguar stated it expected production to be at similar levels in 2024 to Q4 2023 (Q4 2023: ~18,500 ounces), translating to soft guidance of 74,000 ounces). (*)

Jaguar Annual Guidance Midpoint (Blue) vs. Annual Production (Yellow) - Company Filings, Author's Chart

As for the Q1 results, production at its flagship Pilar Mine came in at ~9,400 ounces, a 5% decline from the year-ago period. This was related to lower throughput at lower grades (~96,000 tonnes at 3.46 G/T of gold vs. ~98,000 tonnes at 3.54 G/T of gold) on a year-over-year basis. On a positive note, the mining method changes (reduced long-hole stoping and favoring cut & fill) appear to have brought grades back on track after a tough Q2 2023, and the mine will benefit from stoping ore at the BA orebody during the year. That said, unit costs still came in higher year-over-year despite a large reduction in sustaining capital ($2.3 million vs. $3.2 million), with quarterly AISC of $1,390/oz, up from $1,356/oz in Q1 2023.

Jaguar Mining Quarterly Production - Company Filings, Author's Chart

Looking at its smaller Turmalina Mine, production slid ~18% to ~6,800 ounces, also affected by lower grades and throughput (~95,000 tonnes at 2.59 G/T of gold vs. ~108,000 tonnes at 2.84 G/T of gold). Jaguar noted that “challenges with development headings” resulted in fewer tonnes mined and the lower grades, with just ~92,000 tonnes mined in the period, down from ~100,000 tonnes in Q1 2023. Operations were also impacted by a dengue epidemic which resulted in elevated absenteeism, worse than experienced during the COVID-19 pandemic. Given the combination of inflationary pressures and lower production levels in the period, AISC spiked to $1,623/oz despite significantly lower sustaining capital spending year-over-year.

Unfortunately, Jaguar shared that grade issues have weighed on Turmalina's production since April, pointing to similar production in Q2 and meaning that the company will need a massive H2 (41,000+ ounces?) to meet its soft guidance. And while Faina will certainly help as development continues into the higher-grade zones and we should see some production in Q4, it’s tough to have conviction at this stage regarding the company meeting guidance this year.

Jaguar Mining Quarterly Revenue - Company Filings, Author's Chart

Moving to the financial results, revenue came in at $32.6 million (down 9% year-over-year) on the back of fewer ounces sold, partially offset by a higher realized gold price ($2,076/oz vs. $1,886/oz). This resulted in a decline in operating cash flow to $8.1 million (down 22% year-over-year) and we saw free cash flow (*) of just $0.1 million despite lower capex in the period. That said, the company still exited the quarter with one of the stronger balance sheets among its peer group, sitting on ~$21 million in net cash which should mostly (if not fully) fund its growth plans over the next few years when combined with cash flow from its existing operations.

(*) Free cash flow is defined as operating cash flow [-] total capital expenditures (*).

Costs & Margins

Despite Jaguar lapping easy year-over-year comps with Q1 2023 AISC of $1,575/oz, costs rose further in Q1 2024 to $1,608/oz, up over 2% year-over-year. This was despite significantly lower sustaining capital ($5.1 million vs. $7.2 million) with reduced primary development and limited spending on brownfields exploration and was impacted by inflation and fewer ounces sold. However, the lower production in the period was partially affected by the dengue epidemic in Brazil that affected its workforce, suggesting that the elevated costs (function of lower production) were partially because of non-recurring one-time impacts.

Jaguar Mining Quarterly Cash Costs, AISC & Gold Price - Company Filings, Author's Chart

In fact, over 1 million cases of dengue fever were reported in January and February alone, and total cases were estimated at 4.0+ million in 2024 (2023: 1.7 million cases). The most recent strategy to curb cases is releasing Wolbachia-infected mosquitoes, with promising results in a 2015 pilot study completed in Niteroi which showed a steep decline in dengue, chikungunya and Zika cases following the deployment of these mosquitoes ("wolbitos") that limit the transmission of dengue. A new mosquito breeding lab is underway, and the hope is that this can keep a lid on dengue outbreaks in Brazil and would also benefit Jaguar's workforce, which was hit especially hard this year. That said, I would still expect a high-cost Q2 2024 with similar production levels and what I would expect to be higher sustaining capital.

US Dollar vs. Brazilian Real - Investing.com

Aside from what will hopefully be a less impacted rainy season (January through April) in 2025 if recent efforts to better contain dengue fever are successful, Jaguar will also benefit from higher production next year that should help to pull its AISC costs back below $1,500/oz. And as for the H2 2024 results, we should see a meaningful improvement in AISC. This can be tied to the sharp rise in the US Dollar (UUP) vs. the Brazilian Real, which should be a tailwind and the benefit of increased ounces sold on its unit costs. Hence, while I am not expecting much better results in Q2, I would expect a better Q3 and Q4 2024.

As for margins, Jaguar's AISC margins improved to $468/oz in Q1 2024 (Q1 2023: $311/oz), though this wasn't much of an achievement given that it was entirely gold price driven. That said, AISC margins will also improve in Q2 2024 even if we see similar AISC (~$1,600/oz) given that the gold price has averaged over $2,300/oz quarter-to-date. Hence, while Jaguar has been unable to keep a lid on costs the past few years and has seen costs rise far more than its peers, the company is getting rescued by the gold price and should see far better results quarter-over-quarter, with a further improvement expected in 2025 if the gold price continues to cooperate.

Recent Developments

Looking at recent developments, there have been a few positives, outside of the recent turnaround in the USD/BRL that should benefit costs in H2. The first is that the company is just over a quarter away from seeing a lift in production from Faina, a higher-grade (albeit a much lower recovery on this ore body because of its semi-refractory nature) that sits on strike with its Turmalina Mine. This should lift company-wide production closer to 95,000 ounces in 2026, with a steady ramp-up in production over the next few quarters. In addition, the company is exploring the potential to sell ore to smelters or those with refractory processing capabilities (roasters, autoclaves). Overall, Faina will transform Turmalina by 2026, pushing production from this site closer to 50,000 ounces per annum.

Faina Project (On strike with Turmalina Mine) - Company Website

Meanwhile, at Jaguar’s larger Pilar Mine, we’re also seeing quite positive news. This stems from encouraging drill results in the BA ore body, with a highlight intercept of 10.0 meters at 20.93 G/T of gold just 60 meters below current access on Level 15-2. Other hits included 25.0 M at 6.69 G/T of gold and 10.5 M at 6.86 G/T of gold, with these hits well above the average reserve grade at Pilar closer to 3.2 G/T of gold. As the image below highlights, drilled grades have consistently averaged over 5.0 G/T of gold and this drilling off the primary structure has the potential to materially increase reserves and ounces per vertical meter.

So, with this being near current infrastructure and at what looks to be far better grades, there’s certainly reason to believe that Pilar could look a lot better in 2025/2026 as well, and this new area is already providing a small benefit to current production.

BA & Torre Drilling (Pilar Mine) - Company Website

Overall, the potential to increase production at Turmalina (higher mining rates) and the potential to increase production at Pilar (higher mining rates and grades) is certainly quite positive for Jaguar and has the potential to pull company-wide AISC back below $1,350/oz if it can execute successfully. This would be a vast improvement from current levels (Q1 2024: $1,608/oz) and we could see AISC margins improve to closer to $900/oz on a higher production profile, even assuming a $2,250/oz gold price. Unfortunately, Jaguar’s track record of turning forward-looking statements into results the past few years has been spotty, to say the least, so there is reason for some caution even if these are extremely positive developments.

Valuation

Based on ~81 million fully diluted shares and a share price of US$1.86, Jaguar trades at a market cap of ~$151 million. This compares favorably to an estimated net asset value of ~$170 million (7% discount rate) and Jaguar also screens cheaply from an EV/FCF standpoint, with it trading at ~3.3x FY2025 EV/FCF estimates. That being said, Jaguar ranks much lower from a quality standpoint with a few negative attributes that include:

1. All of its NAV tied to a single Tier-2 ranked jurisdiction

2. High sensitivity to the gold price and industry-lagging margins

3. A very poor track record of execution with it having missed guidance by a mile for three consecutive years

4. Mediocre assets overall, with relatively low-grade and smaller-scale underground mines

Precious Metals Stocks 2025 EV/FCF Multiples & Quality Score - Company Filings, Author's Chart & Estimates

Fortunately, there are early signs that things are turning around with the potential for improved margins, including solid exploration results at two of its mines (Faina, Pilar). That said, I would much prefer to buy a high-quality name with a track record of over-delivering on promises at a cheap multiple than a low-quality name that’s cheap like Jaguar. Hence, while Jaguar is becoming a more interesting name today, it is quite speculative and a much riskier bet than some of its larger peers. And as highlighted in past updates, K92 Mining (OTCQX:KNTNF) trades at just ~3x FY2026 EV/FCF estimates with a better track record of delivery with one of the best mines globally (growing to ~450,000 ounces at sub $800/oz AISC), making it a superior investment opportunity.

So, what’s a fair value for the stock?

Using what I believe to be fair multiples for Jaguar of 5x FY2025 cash flow per share estimates and 0.90x P/NAV and a 65/35 weighting to P/NAV vs. P/CF, I see a fair value for Jaguar of US$2.95. This points to a 68% upside from current levels, suggesting the stock could make a run at new 52-week highs if it were to trade up to fair value. That said, I am looking for a minimum 50% discount to fair value for micro-cap producers, especially those operated in Tier-2 ranked jurisdictions. So, while I see significant upside from here for Jaguar if it can execute successfully, the stock has not quite dropped into its ideal buy zone yet.

Summary

Jaguar had a rough Q1 and Q2 isn't looking much better due to challenges from a grade standpoint at Turmalina and the fact that BA-Torre and Faina are not yet contributing much to its production profile. However, H2-2024 and 2025 should be much better with the benefit of higher production at Turmalina, higher grades at Pilar, a higher gold price, and potentially a weaker BRL/USD to provide a tailwind for costs. Hence, Jaguar looks to be a decent turnaround story here, with the caveat being that management has fumbled tremendously in terms of delivering on promises the past few years. To summarize, I see recent news as helping to improve the turnaround thesis for Jaguar Mining I would consider the stock as a Speculative Buy if we were to see a deeper pullback.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.