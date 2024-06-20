DragonImages/iStock via Getty Images

Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY) is not our preferred gacha game pick as discussed in our last article, but there are some catalysts that might play in its favour over the next week or two. They have received full approval and are on track to launch their primary PC title, Ragnarok Online, in China for the first time. This is one of their stickier properties, and a launch in China should be a sustained boost to the company, whereas most of their other titles are short lived novelties. With a low valuation and a potentially meaningful catalyst with the Ragnarok launch, timing isn't bad for Gravity. We just feel it's a dominated pick and won't put chips on it.

Latest Earnings

The first thing to mention is that performance has declined significantly YoY.

Q1 Highlights (Q1 Pres)

Results are down YoY in terms of revenues, and came down harder in terms of profits due to higher SG&A expenses YoY. Sequential growth was achieved in profits as marketing expenses leading up to some of these releases have come down it would seem, despite falling sequential revenue.

As mentioned in our last article, Gravity is milking the Ragnarok IP by licensing it out to smaller gacha studios to produce short-tailed gacha games to cash in repeatedly on the IP. Most of these titles are not long lasting, and they are being dumped into an increasingly saturated mobile gaming market. It is relatively normal for gacha games to be short-tailed. Few consider these games to be of any quality at all, but have large markets in the casual gaming space, especially in APAC where dedicated gaming hardware may be more rare, as in the case of the more developing markets, or more commonly that games like these are a standard in several of the Asian cultures.

Revenue Mix (Q1 Pres)

In quarters where they are pushing releases of new mobile games based on the Ragnarok IP, the PC gaming segment sees decline in the mix, with relatively constant revenues from that segment. The PC gaming business is dominated by the Ragnarok Online game, which started it all in 2002 and still has a good following after all this time. As an older game, it follows a more traditional MMORPG model, and has therefore had some staying power.

Bottom Line

The good news is that they are on the cusp of releasing Ragnarok Online into the Chinese market. They are approved, as China has unfrozen the approval process for games in their market, and they are coming to the market on June 28. This style of game should have traction in China. Given that it's had staying power in its traditional markets, admittedly driven to some extent by nostalgia, as a more proper gaming product, it may very well have staying power in China. Obviously, the Chinese market is significantly larger than the markets upon which Ragnarok Online currently relies. Being released as essentially a new product to the Chinese market should generate some buzz. Note that this is actually the second release in China, followed shortly after the release of Ragnarok Origin in China.

Optimistically, the launch of Ragnarok Online in China may improve the company's profile in terms of revenue recurrence, as gacha games will have shorter tails. If you annualise Q1 profits, you get a 5.5x PE. Growth in profits is rather likely at this stage. The company is definitely cheap. However, it is not as cheap as Akatsuki (OTCPK:AKAFF), which is also working with imminent releases as discussed in our last article and on our IG.

