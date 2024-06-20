Assicurazioni Generali: Still At A Discount, Buy Confirmed

only_fabrizio/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

After our follow-up on AXA, we noted a missing part of our EU insurance coverage, i.e. Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (OTCPK:ARZGF). Since our initiation (early 2023 - Fig 1), the company has delivered a total return higher than the S&P 500 (38.91% vs. 32.97%). For our new readers, Generali is one of the largest integrated global insurance providers. Also, over the years, the company acquired multi-asset manager companies (Fig 2) for a combined AuM of more than €600 billion. Generali was established in 1831; it is present in more than 50 countries with nearly 61 million clients. Our buy rating was backed by a 1) discount compared to EU peers, 2) innovative and personalized solutions supported by the Generali distribution network, 3) majority stakes in Cattolica & Banca Generali, 4) an optimistic projection in shareholder remuneration, and 5) M&A Upside combined with Solid Execution.

Generali Rating Update

Fig 1

Generali AuM

Source: Generali Investor Day Presentation (January 2024) - Fig 2

Why are we still positive?

Despite an outstanding stock price performance, Generali has significant potential for further growth.

We believe New Business Margins (NBM) are headwinds but should decrease partially in the upcoming quarters. Looking at the Life division, the core operating profit was aligned with PVNBP; however, the new business margins declined to 3.9% from 5.7% (Fig 3). According to the management, this was due to three reasons: 1) 90 basis points from a French accounting impact on the collective protection business. That said, this negative output should drop out in subsequent standalone quarters. 2) There was an additional negative performance with high business volumes in China and Italy. This has a 60-basis point impact, and we believe the company will now favor margin over value in China, reducing growth and improving the core operating profit. Regarding Generali's home market, the CEO reported that the company would reduce incentives as the market normalizes. Lastly, there was a 30 basis points headwind from equity and market volatility effects, which increased the PVNBP value but not the NBV. This negative output will likely disappear as the rate is normalized over the years. Thus, we expect an NBM of 4.75% in 2024 on elevated PVNBP growth. In Q1, the new business volumes increased by >50% to €17.5 billion. This was impressive, and we decided to adjust our estimates in the paragraph below; Back to basics, regarding Generali's core business, the P&C division drove the company's EBIT beat. Natural catastrophic losses were lower than expected, and the combined ratio resulted in 91%. This positive result was achieved thanks to a lower expense ratio of 29.3% compared to the 30.1% in Q1 2023. That said, management emphasized that Generali targets a combined ratio of <96% with a nat cat normalization and Liberty Seguros impact. Even if our long-term projections are aligned with the Generali management team, we continue to see evidence of improving the underlying combined ratio, resulting in better operating profit leverage. The division's P&C growth was also driven by 6% higher pricing. There is a positive indication of a higher rate ahead of loss cost trends. Generali positive delta is above inflation and will likely improve margins in the upcoming years, especially in countries like Germany, Spain, and Italy. Regarding the asset under management, here at the lab, we decided to raise our forecasts by approximately 4.5% across the 2024-2026 timeframe. This is driven by solid results in Banca Generali and better-than-anticipated AuM flows (Fig 4).

Generali Q1 results in a snap

Source: Generali Q1 press release - Fig 3

Banca Generali Results

Fig 4

Earnings Changes and Valuation

After the Q1 results and a comparison with our EU peers, we have made minor changes to Generali estimates. That said, the company is one of the few to report all the details in the Q1 P&L. Solvency II ratio reached 215% and was ahead of the consensus of 214%. In addition, Generali left its 2024 outlook unchanged. In our forward-thinking estimates, we increased the company's net income mainly because of increased Life EBIT profit expectations, as the company is recording lower loss component expense. In addition, even if we project an unchanged combined ratio (95.5%), we are more bullish following the results of the Asset & Wealth Management division. Banca Generali has always been one of our supportive buy rating recommendations, and today, combining the Life growth and Banca Generali results, we have increased our net income from €3.8 billion to €4 billion. For this reason, our 2024 EPS is estimated at €2.6. Our EPS increase by 3% in 2024, with upside potential in 2025 and 2026. Our EPS projection also considers the share buyback implementation expected to start in H2.

Rolling forward our valuation to 2025, our price target increases to €26 per share. On an IFRS17 basis, the company trades at 8.5x 2025E P/E compared to composite peers at 10x (Fig 5). In numbers, AXA trades on 8.95x 2025 consensus P/E, Allianz at 10.1X P/E, and Zurich >12x P/E. In our numbers, the Italian player has a reasonably attractive EPS growth of 7.5% CAGR between 2024-and 2027, supported by higher operating profits and a regular share buyback program. In addition, Generali has a solid balance sheet, demonstrated by its Solvency II ratio above the regulatory capital requirements.

SA Valuation Data

Fig 5

Risks

Investing in an insurance player such as Assicurazioni Generali involves risks including 1) equity market volatility as bond yield declines, 2) lower performance from real estate assets, 3) taxation and regulatory changes, 4) default and debt risk (alongside credit rating changes), 5) exposure to nat catastrophic issues. In addition, Generali is also impacted by accounting, aggressive M&A, and movements in exchange rates.

Conclusion

The company reported solid Q1 financials backed by Banca Generali and firm performance in the new Life business. Our €26 target price is based on estimating a sustainable across-the-cycle P/E, derived from a comprehensive EPS analysis of the EU insurance-integrated peers. Generali is very well capitalized, with a 2024 Solvency II > 200% and a debt leverage ratio of a minor 20%. We expect a positive price reaction and a closing of the valuation gap in the upcoming year. This is why we reiterate our buy rating.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.