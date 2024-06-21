Rmcarvalho/iStock via Getty Images

I like copper, but that doesn't mean I like every copper miner. As it has been a while since I last discussed Ero Copper Corp. (NYSE:ERO), I figured it was time for an update to see if the company's financial performance is now justifying its market capitalization.

The copper production was decent

In the first quarter of this year, the company produced approximately 17.8 million pounds of copper, which is about 30% lower than its Q4 2023 production. Although the total amount of ore that has been processed increased by roughly 5%, the average copper grade fell by over 30% resulting in a lower production and a substantially higher production cost. As the image below shows, the C1 cash cost of the copper was $2.30 per pound. This should, however, be a temporary setback, as the lower copper grade was anticipated due to a delay in underground development to access the high-grade stopes. This meant a higher portion of the milled material was contributed by the lower grade stopes.

The gold production remained robust. Thanks to the consistently high average grade exceeding half an ounce of gold per tonne of rock in the past few months, the company also produced just over 18,000 ounces of gold at an all-in sustaining cost of $797/oz.

The total revenue in the first quarter was almost $106M, which resulted in a gross profit of just over $31M. Unfortunately, the G&A expenses remain high. Very high. Spending $11.5M in a quarter for what essentially still is a company with a rather modest production remains surprising. That's not a new element, and I will discuss it later in this article.

Due to the high overhead expenses and the $19M FX loss, Ero Copper was loss-making and the bottom line showed a net loss of $6.8M.

Considering the main reason for the net loss is a non-cash FX charge, I was expecting the cash flow result to remain fairly strong. The reported operating cash flow was $17.2M, but this excludes the $13.4M in interest payments and $3M in lease liability payments. It also includes a $20.6M working capital investment. On an adjusted basis, the operating cash flow was just over $23M.

The total capex was almost $107M, but only a fraction of this is considered sustaining. As you can see below, the total sustaining capex budget for this year is just $115-128M for the Caraiba and Xavantina projects, which means the average quarterly sustaining capex is around $30M. That's relatively high, but fortunately, the higher output and lower costs at Caraiba should result in expanded cash flows, allowing Ero Copper to cover its total capex bill.

For the entire financial year, Ero Copper is budgeting a total copper production of 59,000-72,000 tonnes of copper, including a contribution of 17-25,000 tonnes from the new Tucuma project. The cash costs should trend down to $1.50-1.75 per pound on a C1 basis, across the portfolio. As you can see below, the C1 cash cost is estimated to come in at around $1.8-2.00 per pound at the Caraiba operations. This, in combination with the full-year production guidance, indicates the average copper production at Caraibe in the next three quarters will be approximately 50% higher than the Q1 production while the operating expenses will drop to less than $1.75-1.80.

The full-year gold production will be 60-65,000 ounces of gold at an AISC of around $1050/oz. This indeed means the production will decrease, and the costs will increase in the next few quarters.

Where will growth come from?

Ero Copper has been investing in growth as well, and its new Tucuma Mine should be up and running in the next quarter. The company has already stockpiled 36,000 tonnes of rock, while an additional 160,000 tonnes is ready to be blasted closer to the startup of the mill. That's good news, but the most positive takeaway from the update is that the capex estimate remains unchanged from the initial cost estimates, and in a sector and era where cost overruns, completing a project on time and on budget already is a positive achievement.

This should result in a substantial increase in copper production, which will basically double. As you can see below, once Tucuma has been fully ramped up to nameplate capacity, the total production from the new mine should exceed the output of the Caraiba mine. The consolidated production level should be around 100,000 tonnes of copper per year (approximately 220 million pounds).

Meanwhile, the gold production will remain relatively flat at 55-60,000 ounces per year, and at a margin of around $1000/oz, the Xavantina gold mine will definitely boost the cash flows.

Management compensation is pretty high for a relatively small producer

The main reason for not having a position in Ero Copper is the management compensation. The G&A expenses are currently tracking at north of US$50M per year ($49.5M in FY 2022 and $52.4M in FY 2023) which sounds outrageously expensive for what essentially still is a small copper producer (the Tucuma mine still isn't online). As you can see below, G&A expenses consistently exceed 10% of the revenue.

Fortunately, the mines are very profitable, and the company still reports a net profit, but when you see salaries and consulting fees came in at almost US$30M last year, on top of the US$9M office and administration expenses, you can't really say Ero Copper is running a tight ship.

The bulk of the G&A goes to management compensation. As per the most recent regulatory documents, the CEO took home US$1.28M in cash last year, as well as obtaining US$1.3M in share-based awards for a total cash and stock compensation exceeding $2.5M. I'm ignoring the US$530,000 value of the options awarded, as there is no certainty the options will eventually end up being "in the money."

In fact, as you can see above, most members of the management team are very well-paid. The COO took home US$1.7M in cash and stock (in a combination of, US830,000 in cash and the remainder in stock).

I get it. "When you pay peanuts, you get monkeys." But I don't think I know any other small producer (100 million pounds of copper per year, as well as 50-60,000 ounces of gold) where management is as richly rewarded as at Ero.

Fortunately, when the Tucuma mine becomes operational later this year, the copper production will double and the G&A expenses should decrease to less than 10% of the revenue.

Investment thesis

I like what Ero Copper has done, and it is great to see the new Tucuma mine is on track to start producing copper in an era with strong copper prices. The Caraiba has a 10-year mine life based on the reserves (the Tucuma mine has an identical mine life based on the reserves) and about 25 years based on the measured and indicated resource (on an underground basis).

I currently have no position in Ero Copper. I like the assets, but I am not a big fan of the very high G&A expenses. Although copper production will be high in 2025 and 2026, I'm not sure whether I'm willing to pay a market cap exceeding US$2B.

Ero Copper is a valid idea for investors looking for exposure to copper production.