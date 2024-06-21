Nikada

Markets have an uncanny way of making even the best analysts look foolish, and I certainly looked foolish when I warned investors against buying the Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:YINN) just before a massive rally (Figure 1).

Figure 1 - YINN has experienced a massive rally since January (Seeking Alpha)

What caused the run-up in YINN shares in the past few months, and is there another leg coming in the China trade?

YINN's strong performance was driven by the 'positive convexity' of its leveraged holdings. When levered ETFs go on a hot streak, their returns can be exponential.

However, for long-term investors like myself who are bullish on Chinese equities, I continue to recommend they seek unlevered funds, as leverage can cut both ways, as shown by the YINN's recent 25%+ drawdown. I maintain my hold rating on the YINN ETF.

Brief Overview Of YINN ETF

First, to see how the YINN ETF was able to generate such massive gains in a short period of time, we need to understand the mechanics of the fund. The Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares ETF is a levered ETF providing 300% of the daily returns of the FTSE China 50 Index (the "Index"), the same index underlying the iShares China Large-Cap ETF (FXI).

The YINN ETF achieves its levered returns by holding units of the FXI ETF index and entering into total return swaps with large investment banks that are reset nightly (Figure 2).

Figure 2 - YINN holdings (direxion.com)

Levered ETFs Only Designed To Work On Short Time Horizons

In January, I was hesitant to recommend the YINN ETF as there was a lack of immediate catalysts in the Chinese equity markets and levered ETFs have a notorious tendency of losing value due to 'volatility decay'.

To understand why levered ETFs decay, let us consider a hypothetical scenario with $100 invested in YINN. If the underlying index returns 5% on day 1, the position will grow to $115 (3 times 5% return). However, if the index loses 5% on day 2, the position will decline to $97.75, significantly less than the three times the 2-day compounded loss of 0.25% or $99.25. This loss of value is called 'volatility decay'.

While 'volatility decay' may appear small on a day-to-day basis, when compounded over long periods of time, it can cause significant tracking error between the YINN ETF and the underlying index. For example, since its inception in 2010, the YINN ETF has lost a cumulative 97% of its value compared to a 10% loss in the FXI ETF (Figure 3).

Figure 3 - YINN vs. FXI, total returns since August 2010 (Seeking Alpha)

Although I was correct in fearing YINN's 'volatility decay', I had failed to anticipate the 'positive convexity' from the fund's leveraged positions. Positive convexity refers to the fact that levered ETFs' exposure grows as its bet is winning.

In our example above, if the index had gone up by 5% on day 2 instead of declining, the YINN position would grow to $132.25, more than three times the theoretical 2-day compounded return of 10.25% or $130.75.

If a levered ETF hits a winning streak of consecutive large gains, its value can grow very quickly because of this 'positive convexity'. That is essentially what happened with the YINN ETF, as a bevy of positive policy catalysts occurred in the last few months, causing a large rally in Chinese stocks.

Investors considering the YINN ETF should make sure they understand the mechanics of the ETF and heed these warnings from FINRA and the SEC.

Hindsight Is 20/20

In hindsight, my prior article actually contained the seeds of the explosive rally we have seen in the past few months on Chinese equities.

As I noted in my January article, investors had gotten so pessimistic about Chinese equities at the beginning of 2024 that the spread between the earnings yield on Chinese equities compared to bonds had widened to 5.7%, an attractive level by historical standards (Figure 4).

Figure 4 - Chinese equities were historically cheap in January (Bloomberg)

Over the past 2 decades, the Chinese stock-bond spread (which is really just a measure of equity risk premium) had reached 5.5% or more only 5 other times. In each of those instances, Chinese stocks rose in the following 12 months by an average of 57%.

Chinese Government Adopted Easing Stance

Shortly after I published my January article, positive newsflow started to trickle out about the Chinese government loosening monetary and fiscal policies in a bid to boost its flagging economy. First, the People's Bank of China ("PBOC") reduced reserve ratio requirements ("RRR") for banks in January in a bid to spur lending and ease monetary conditions. This was followed in March by a directive from President Xi for the PBOC to buy bonds, a.k.a quantitative easing.

Finally, in May, there was also news that Hangzhou and Xi’an, two large tier-2 Chinese cities, will scrap their eight-year-old curbs on residential property purchases and will no longer review the qualifications of homebuyers. This news spurred optimism that the Chinese government will once again use its 'tried and true' tool of residential investments to boost economic growth.

Economic Data Still Mixed

So far, the results of China's recent economic policies are still mixed, as new home prices continued to show declines in May, the 24th consecutive YoY decline (Figure 5).

Figure 5 - China new home prices (tradingeconomics.com)

Industrial output also grew by just 5.6% YoY in May, missing consensus forecast for 6.0% growth, while fixed asset investment rose 4% YoY compared to the 4.2% estimated. However, consumer retail sales did show an acceleration in May, with retail sales growing 3.7% YoY, better than consensus at 3.0% (Figure ).

Figure 6 - Retail sales showing signs of life (tradingeconomics.com)

While results have been mixed, as long as the government remains in stimulus mode, I am optimistic that their stimuli will eventually have a positive impact on the Chinese economy and stock market.

As a reminder, China's government has an official debt-to-GDP ratio of only 71%, which is significantly lower than other large economies like the United States (115.0%) and Japan (232.2%) (Figure 7). This implies the Chinese government has scope to stimulate its economy if its officials deem it necessary.

Figure 7 - China debt-to-GDP ratio (worldeconomics.com)

Furthermore, Chinese stocks continue to be cheap. Using the MSCI China Index as a proxy, Chinese equities are trading at less than 10x forward earnings, towards the lower end of their historical range (Figure 8).

Figure 8 - Chinese stocks remain cheap (yardeni.com)

Risks To YINN

While I am bullish on Chinese equities, I continue to recommend investors seek exposures from unlevered funds like the Templeton Dragon Fund (TDF) or the FXI ETF. Simply put, unless one has perfect market timing skills, investing in the YINN ETF can be like riding a rollercoaster with large ups and downs.

For example, while the YINN ETF has gained 64% cumulatively since January 18th (Figure 9), we are currently in the midst of a 27% drawdown as the underlying FXI ETF has pulled back by 9.2% since May 18th (Figure 10).

Figure 9 - YINN vs. FXI, January 18th to present (Seeking Alpha)

Figure 10 - YINN vs. FXI, May 18th to present (Seeking Alpha)

This drawdown has reduced the gains from holding the YINN ETF from over 120%+ to just 64% in the span of a month!

Another key risk on the horizon is the upcoming U.S. presidential elections. Whether President Biden or former President Trump wins, the U.S. appears to be on a course to increase tariffs and trade restrictions on China, as it is a bipartisan national security issue.

Furthermore, China's mercantile trading policies seem to be raising the ire of European politicians, as the EU has recently slapped tariffs on Chinese-made EVs. Worsening trade relations with the EU will slow China's economic growth.

At the end of the day, before investors venture into levered ETFs in search of large gains, they should develop a consistent trading system/strategy that can deliver profits on unlevered assets like the FXI ETF. The leverage from levered ETFs like YINN is a tool that only enhances the underlying trading returns, be it positive or negative.

Conclusion

The YINN ETF has rocketed 64% higher since my January article, as policy news coming out of China has been positive in the past few months. YINN's strong returns is a result of the 'positive convexity' of its leveraged holdings.

However, I continue to warn investors against the YINN ETF as a long-term investment because of the extreme volatility and tracking error of the fund. Unless one has perfect market timing abilities, investors bullish on Chinese equities should buy unlevered funds like the FXI ETF instead. I rate YINN a hold.