YINN: Swing-Trading Tool For The Pros

Macrotips Trading profile picture
Macrotips Trading
5.02K Followers

Summary

  • The Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares ETF provides 300% exposure to the daily returns of Chinese equities.
  • YINN ETF experienced massive gains in the past few months due to the 'positive convexity' from its leveraged positions.
  • Looking forward, I remain optimistic about Chinese equities as the Chinese government continues to implement stimulative policies.
  • However, leverage is a double-edged sword that should be wielded carefully. For most investors, I recommend they stay away from YINN.

Chinese flag waving in China

Nikada

Markets have an uncanny way of making even the best analysts look foolish, and I certainly looked foolish when I warned investors against buying the Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:YINN) just before

This article was written by

Macrotips Trading profile picture
Macrotips Trading
5.02K Followers
Author of the Macro Trends & Inflection Points Newsletter. I spent 5 years as a co-founder and hedge fund CIO / manager. Before that, I was a hedge fund analyst/portfolio manager at a leading Canadian alternative asset manager. I write articles as part of my own due diligence on the stocks that I find interesting.Follow my twitter or substack for my thoughts on the macro trends.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of PGJ either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About YINN ETF

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate
Yield
Assets (AUM)
Compare to Peers

More on YINN

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
YINN
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News