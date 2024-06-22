9 Stocks I'm Buying As Consumer Spending Stalls

Jun. 22, 2024 8:15 AM ETSPY, RSP, AAPL, WMT, AMH, AMT, BAM, CFR, CMCSA, IVT, REXR, SRE, WTRG, LANDP, ADC, AMH.PR.H, REXR.PR.B, AAPL:CA, WMT:CA, BAM:CA
Austin Rogers profile picture
Austin Rogers
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • The stock market breadth is very thin right now. The market is primarily being driven by a handful of big winners in the AI space.
  • Consumers clearly have a very different perspective on inflation than economists do.
  • Consumer spending is in the midst of a broad-based slowdown.
  • I do deep dives on three stocks in my buy list to arrive at true bottom-line cash profit numbers.
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of High Yield Landlord get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »

Man pulling out empty pockets against dark gray background

domin_domin/iStock via Getty Images

Once again, I'm feeling like a mosquito in a nudist colony... where do I begin?

There's a veritable buffet of information to imbibe this week, so I won't waste time by way of introduction.

Here's

If you want access to our entire Portfolio and all our current Top Picks, feel free to join us for a 2-week free trial at High Yield Landlord.

We are the largest real estate investment community on Seeking Alpha with over 2,000 members on board and a perfect 5/5 rating from 400+ reviews:

For a Limited Time - You can join us at a deeply reduced rate!

Start Your 2-Week Free Trial Today!

This article was written by

Austin Rogers profile picture
Austin Rogers
18.19K Followers

Austin Rogers is a REIT specialist with a professional background in commercial real estate. He writes about high-quality dividend growth stocks with the goal of generating the safest growing passive income stream possible. Since his ideal holding period is "lifelong," his focus is on portfolio income growth rather than total returns.

Austin is a contributing author for the investing group High Yield Landlord, one of the largest real estate investment communities on Seeking Alpha, with thousands of members. It offers exclusive research on the global REIT sector, multiple real money portfolios, an active chat room, and direct access to the analysts. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ADC, AMH, AMT, BAM, CFR, CMCSA, IVT, REXR, SRE, WTRG, KREF.PR.A, ABR.PR.F, LANDP, REXR.PR.B, AMH.PR.H either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
SPY--
SPDR® S&P 500® ETF Trust
RSP--
Invesco S&P 500® Equal Weight ETF
AAPL--
Apple Inc.
WMT--
Walmart Inc.
AMH--
American Homes 4 Rent
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News