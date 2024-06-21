fullempty/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

Paychex Inc (NASDAQ:PAYX) is going to report its Q4 ’24 earnings next week on the 26th of June, so I wanted to have a look at how the company performed throughout 2023, and whether it would be a good time to start a position. The company benefitted from a resilient US economy, however, with unemployment starting to tick up slightly, I believe there will be more pain ahead, which will lead to a slowdown in revenue growth and margin deterioration in the short term. It is not a good time to start a position right now.

Paychex is a company specializing in helping small and medium enterprises with their payroll and payroll tax needs, like calculating salaries and wages, taxes, and distributing paychecks to employees. The company also specializes in HR solutions, which are solutions like applicant tracking, new hire onboarding, and benefits. Furthermore, the company helps with other consulting services and also helps businesses find health insurance, retirement plans, and many other employee benefits.

Briefly on Financial Performance

The company saw steady growth in revenue of around 5% to 6% throughout 2023, which isn’t particularly bad. Still, since ’23 was quite a strong year in terms of employment numbers, I would have expected better results. On the plus side, at least we can see a positive trend.

Seeking Alpha

Over the same period, the company’s margins remained very steady with a nice improvement in the net margins. The company’s margins are already quite healthy, and I don’t know how else the company would manage to improve them over time.

Seeking Alpha

Continuing with efficiency and profitability, the company’s ROA and ROE are quite impressive also and well above my minimum of 5% ROA and 10% ROE. This tells me that the management is putting the company’s assets and shareholder capital to good use, thus creating value overall.

Seeking Alpha

In terms of competition, the company doesn’t list specific companies that it competes with, however, I decided to take a peer list from Seeking Alpha that is provided by default to see how PAYX stacks up against similar companies in the industry and sector, but just so you know these are not perfect competitors. I like to check if a company has a competitive edge and a moat against “peers”, and the way I determine this is by looking at the return on total capital, or ROTC. I usually like to see at least 10% to consider it a good investment and anything above that tells me that the company has a moat and a competitive advantage. So, with such higher higher-margin business, it is no surprise that PAYX is at the top of the list when it comes to competition. Its ROTC is much higher than my minimum, which in my opinion, paying a premium to own a company is not out of the question. By this I mean, I will require less margin of safety when it comes to calculating the company’s intrinsic value.

Seeking Alpha

In terms of the company’s financial position, as of Q3 ’24, which was filed April 2nd ’24, the company had around $1.7B in cash and equivalents, against $798m in long-term debt, which hasn’t changed at all since 2019, so is it a worry? It is not a worry because the company’s interest coverage ratio stood at around 60x, meaning the company’s operating income can cover the annual interest expense 60 times over. For reference, many analysts believe that an interest cover ratio of 2x is healthy, so the company can keep that long-term debt on its books forever, and even increase it if needed to further the growth of the company. However, given its healthy cash flow generation, there is no need to acquire more debt to fund its operations. It is flushed with cash.

What To Expect from Q4

Analysts are expecting the company to do around $1.10 of EPS on $1.29B of revenue. Sequentially, that is a decline of 20% in EPS and a 10% decline in revenues. Y/y however, that is an increase of 20% in EPS and 7% in revenues, so we can see that steady growth continuing, which is a good sign. How does that stack up against the company’s guidance?

The company revised its guidance slightly down in the last quarter and now the management expects to see total revenue grow between 5% to 6%, which will be a miss if it comes to fruition, although, according to the company’s range, their result will still be within its modeled outcome.

I believe these estimates should be easy to beat next week. We might see a miss on revenues, mainly because the last two earnings saw a slight miss, and given that the company did adjust their guidance lower, there is a good chance that we will see a miss once again.

Comments on Outlook

I mentioned at the beginning of the article that the US economy has been quite resilient in 2023. Every month the unemployment numbers would come in and are “hotter-than-expected”. The FED’s goal is to lower inflation considerably at the cost of increased unemployment. This hasn’t panned out the way the FED has expected. The unemployment numbers are still quite robust in my opinion, and the increase in interest rates hardly did anything to bring up the unemployment rate. This is what benefited PAYX throughout 2023, the resilient economy. What this tells me is that the worst is yet to come as eventually, these FED policies will start to ripple through the economy, bringing weakness throughout the workforce. It is taking much longer than anyone expected for this to unfold, however, we are starting to see the unemployment rate ticking up slowly but surely, and recently it has climbed to 4%, which the economy hasn’t seen in quite a while.

The increase in unemployment is still very little, however, we don’t know how quickly it will accelerate going forward, so, PAYX’s revenues may continue to perform the way they have in the recent past, with the exception of the Employee Retention Tax Credit or ERTC, which is going to 0 according to the management, and that is a 2% headwind. So, in the short term, I don’t expect revenue growth to slow down too much, however, once the unemployment rate ticks meaningfully up, I would expect growth to stall and maybe even decline. The focus of the company is small to medium-sized businesses, which most of the time depend on consumer spending, and if these people are let go, they tend to spend less, which will hurt these businesses in loss of sales and revenue. Furthermore, SMEs tend to have much fewer resources to weather such economic downturns, and that in turn means less revenue for PAYX.

In short, I believe for the next couple of quarters or so the revenue growth may continue as it has, however, over the next two years, I expect some deterioration in revenue to kick in, as the unemployment rate continues to tick up. Let’s take a look at some valuation forecasts.

Valuation

As usual, I’ll approach my model with a conservative mindset, to give myself a decent margin of safety.

For revenue, I can see that the company managed to grow its top line every year for the last decade, even during the peak of the pandemic, and in the last 3 years, the CAGR was a respectable 11%, while 5-year CAGR came in at around 7%. For the next decade, I am going to be a bit more conservative, so I decided to go with around 5% CAGR. This will take into account a slowdown in the economy and further uncertainty; however, I don’t think it will take too much toll on the company’s performance. I am also modeling a conservative and an optimistic case.

Author

For margins, I decided to keep them constant, which will give me some sort of margin of safety because I don’t think I could justify an improvement over the next decade because the company’s margins are already really good. For the conservative case, I reduced the margins by 100bps and added for the optimistic case.

Author

For my discount rate, I went with the company’s WACC of around 8% and a 2.5% terminal growth rate because I would like to see the company at least match the US long-term inflation goal.

Author

Additionally, I mentioned that with such a high ROTC I am willing to pay a slight premium for the company, but what I meant is I am willing to apply a lower margin of safety to my intrinsic value calculation. I usually like to apply an additional discount to the final value, but given the company’s strong balance sheet and profitability, I am foregoing the discount. With that said, PAYX’s intrinsic value is around $95 a share, which means it may not be the best time to start a position right now.

Author

Closing Comments

So, what could change my opinion of the company? It all depends on the company’s ability to improve its margins and top-line growth. Right now, my model is slightly on the more conservative end, but if the company’s profitability continues to improve over the next few quarters, I would be confident enough to update my model’s margins. However, as I mentioned in the outlook, I don’t think we have seen the worst yet in terms of the economy’s resilience and I expect growth to stall or even decline, which may bring some inefficiencies in the short term. Therefore, I am initiating my coverage of the company with a “hold” rating. I have set a price alert at the $100 level and will monitor how the company develops over the next couple of quarters to see if anything needs to be adjusted but for now, I am ok with sitting on the sidelines.