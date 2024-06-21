Paychex: Uncertainties Ahead Are Keeping Me On The Sidelines

Jun. 21, 2024 3:36 AM ETPaychex, Inc. (PAYX) Stock
Gytis Zizys profile picture
Gytis Zizys
2.2K Followers

Summary

  • Paychex Inc. is set to report Q4 '24 earnings, with steady revenue growth and healthy margins.
  • The company faces potential challenges ahead due to a slight increase in unemployment, leading to a possible slowdown in revenue growth.
  • Analysts expect a decline in EPS and revenue for Q4, with the potential for a miss on revenues due to recent guidance adjustments.
  • More uncertainty in the next year or two, which keeps me from starting a position.

Salary payroll detail

fullempty/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

Paychex Inc (NASDAQ:PAYX) is going to report its Q4 ’24 earnings next week on the 26th of June, so I wanted to have a look at how the company performed throughout 2023, and whether it

This article was written by

Gytis Zizys profile picture
Gytis Zizys
2.2K Followers
MSc in Finance. Long-term horizon investor mostly with 5-10 year horizon. I like to keep investing simple. I believe a portfolio should consist of a mix of growth, value, and dividend-paying stocks but usually end up looking for value more than anything. I also sell options from time to time.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About PAYX Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on PAYX

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
PAYX
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News