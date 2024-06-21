PM Images

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) is often referred to as the gold standard within the MLP space. This is because of its multi-decade track record of distribution growth and building one of the largest energy infrastructure companies in the United States. EPD unitholders haven't had the best of years, considering there are other pipeline companies with larger yields, and EPD has trailed its peer group along with the S&P 500. Despite its underperformance, EPD is positioned well for the future, and it's one of the few energy infrastructure companies where there wasn't a need to reduce the distributions. EPD has gradually grown its EBITDA and is positioned to benefit from a growing demand for sustainable energy. This is one of the few companies where management is truly aligned with investors, as management ownership in EPD accounts for 32% of the common units. I am shocked that EPD is stuck below $30 when its peer group and the Alerian MLP ETF (AMLP) have double-digit appreciation over the past year. I think that EPD is undervalued, and the proposed Sea Port oil export terminal will provide a boost to investor enthusiasm and its distributable cash flow (DCF). Investors can take comfort in the fact that EPD has grown the distribution for the past 25 years, and there is more than enough DCF being generated to keep the growth alive for years to come.

At the beginning of March, I wrote an article about EPD (can be read here), and since then, units have increased by 1.71%, which has trailed the S&P 500's increase of 5.98%. When the distribution is factored in, EPD's total return has been 3.54%. At the time, EPD was hovering around its 52-week highs, and I felt it was still a buy because of the OPEC+ cuts and surging production in the United States. Units of EPD have retraced a bit while its peers have continued to outpace its returns. I am following up with a new article because of the developments with the Sea Port oil export terminal and how I feel EPD will continue to provide value for investors going forward.

Risks to my investment thesis for Enterprise Products Partners

Just like any other energy infrastructure company, the largest threats to the investment case are regulations and technological advancements. Technological capabilities have only increased as time progresses, and nuclear is becoming popular again. If solar and wind become more efficient or breakthroughs are made in other areas, it could lead to a reduction in fossil fuels globally. Regulations are also a threat because we have no idea what future leaders will vote into law and how new environmental acts will shape the landscape for the oil and gas industry. The younger generation seems to be more aligned with renewable energy, and as they become elected officials, we could see a larger shift to policies favoring other types of energy. While we can't end our dependence on fossil fuels today, a lot of money is being allocated to finding cleaner ways to produce the energy we need. Competition and regulation play critical roles in shaping the future of oil and gas. Investors should be conscious of the risks and look at how the landscape has changed over the past decade before making any investment decisions.

EPD issues a K-1 package

Anyone interested in EPD should understand that EPD is an MLP and issues a K-1 tax package. If you are unaware of how a K-1 package will impact you, my recommendation is that you talk to your accountant.

Why I am excited about the Sea Port oil export terminal

Recently, EPD announced that a deepwater port license was awarded for their Sea Port Oil Terminal which will allow EPD to develop an offshore terminal that will have the capacity to load 2 million BPD of crude. The terminal will be 30 nautical miles off of Brazoria County in Texas in 115 feet of water. This will allow VLCCs and other types of crude tankers to utilize the terminal and load at 85,000 barrels per hour. The terminal will operate around the clock as it will be staffed 24 hours per day. The terminal will be fed through 2 bi-directional pipelines which are projected to be 36 inches in diameter from EPD's Oyster Creek crude terminal 10 miles inland in Brazoria Country. The Oyster Creek terminal will be connected to EPD's Houston Echo terminal and allow tankers to access more than 40 grades of crude. This project will add substantial capacity to EPD's current exporting capabilities. In 2024, EPD averaged 895 MBPD of natural gas liquids (NGLs), which is 35% of all the NGLs exported from the United States. EPD is also responsible for 1,014 MBPD of crude exports in 2024, which is 25% of the crude exported from the United States, and 298 MBPD of petchem and refined products, which is 13% of their respective exports.

The United States remains the largest oil and gas-producing nation in the world. The United States is producing 13.18 million bpd of crude and the largest category for exports from the United States is mineral fuels, oils, and distillation products at 16%. The combination of more data centers being built due to the AI boom and individuals in developing countries increasing their standard of living should increase the demand for energy on a global scale. According to the Energy Information Agency, domestic production of oil and gas will continue to increase through 2050 in their reference cases. Exports across both categories are also expected to increase. This is bullish for EPD as it already transports 35% of NGLs, 25% of crude, and 15% of refined products from the United States.

Upstream production of crude has been in a bull market as production climbed to its highest levels in the past year. Our production numbers have followed the EIA's projections, and production is expected to modestly increase through 2050. The new Oyster Creek and Sea Port Terminal will provide our trade partners with more access to American energy. EPD will benefit as more exports will be contracted through the Sea Port Terminal, which should also increase the amount of fuel moving through EPD's system and the revenue generated from its storage facilities. This expansion will help EPD generate revenue throughout its value chain and expand EPDs footprint, which is basically impossible for a new entity to replicate. EPD has a large footprint along the Gulf Coast and will be a clear winner as the global demand for energy increases. I am extremely bullish on what the implications can mean for EPD after the Sea Port Terminal is constructed and put into operation.

The Sea Port Terminal will be a strong addition to EPD's solid financials and should drive future growth to their top and bottom line

The reason why I agree with other investors when EPD is referred to as the gold standard in energy infrastructure is because of its strong financials. Since going public in 2006, EPD has increased the amount of operational DCF its units produce by 241.58% as it's grown from $1.01 to $3.45 per unit. Since going public, EPD has operated through the financial crisis, the oil price collapse, and the pandemic, yet the common theme has been that the world needs traditional sources of energy to operate, and EPD has grown despite difficult operating environments. Over the past 25 years, EPD has returned $53.2 billion between buybacks and distributions. While EPD has been pro-shareholders through its capital allocation policy, it has done so in a financially responsible way. EPD has maintained a DCF coverage ratio that has exceeded 1.2x since the close of the 2017 fiscal year. Over the past 7 years, EPD has produced a DCF coverage ratio ranging between 1.5x and 1.9x and in the TTM, is operating at a 1.7x DCF coverage ratio. This allows EPD to grow the distribution and retain a large amount of cash flow for organic growth projects. EPD has 12 projects under construction and will be allocating $6.9 billion of capital through 2026 to bring them online.

EPD has one of the largest energy infrastructure systems, consisting of 50,000 miles of pipeline, 300 MMBbls of storage, 42 natural gas processing trains, 26 fractionators, and 20 deepwater docks. EPD has issued $36.9 billion in notes since 2010 with an A- credit rating, as 98% of its debt is fixed. EPD has a strong balance sheet as it has $4.5 billion in liquidity and a weighted average cost of debt of 4.7%. The debt maturity schedule is favorable as EPD has $5.35 billion in senior notes maturing over the next 5-years, with $0 owed in 2024 and 2026 having the largest amount of maturing debt at $1.63 billion. In Q1 of 2024, EPD generated $2.47 billion in Adjusted EBITDA and $1.92 billion in DCF. In the TTM, EPD has generated $9.47 billion in Adjusted EBITDA, placing its debt-to-EBITDA ratio at 3.14x as they have $29.7 billion in total debt on the balance sheet. The addition of the Sea Port Terminal and other growth projects that are scheduled to come online over the next several years should provide a boost to EPD's financials, which are critical to delivering on their goals of growing their cash flow per unit and returning capital to shareholders in a sustainable way.

When it comes to the distribution, EPD is a strong income-producing asset. The current yield is 7.28%, and the distribution has grown on an annualized basis for 25 years. The distribution has grown at an average rate of 3.19%, and since its inception, the quarterly distribution has increased by 543.75%, increasing from $0.08 to $0.52. EPD operates at a 1.7x DCF coverage ratio and has a track record of increasing the amount of cash each unit produces. EPD has a lot of growth left in the tank from its upcoming capital projects, which should keep the distribution growing at a respectable rate.

Conclusion

It's perplexing that EPD is the energy infrastructure company that's trailing the pack. EPD has a system that is irreplaceable, and it has one of the strongest sets of financials in the sector. EPD is looked at as the gold standard for good reasons, as it has a strong liquidity position, operates at a 1.7x distribution coverage ratio based on its DCF, and is self-funding capital growth projects. I think that companies such as EPD will be indirect winners as the AI era unfolds, as more energy will be required to operate data centers, which will indirectly benefit energy infrastructure companies. Between the capital growth projects under construction and the approval for the Sea Port Terminal, I think EPD has many years of growth ahead of them that the market is overlooking. I am very bullish on EPD under $30 and think it is one of the most attractively valued income-producing assets in the market.