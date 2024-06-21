GrowGeneration Sees Growth Opportunities In Cannabis Rescheduling (Maintaining Hold)

Jun. 21, 2024 3:50 AM ETGrowGeneration Corp. (GRWG) Stock
Alan Sumler profile picture
Alan Sumler
1.13K Followers

Summary

  • GrowGeneration showed improved financial performance in its last Q1-2024 quarterly report.
  • The company plans to close more retail stores, expand online sales, and increase proprietary product sales.
  • GrowGeneration stock remains undervalued with potential for long-term growth.
  • The company feels that cannabis rescheduling will increase demand for its products and services.
  • I continue my rating of a Hold.

Indoor Marijuana bud under lights. Cola, Calyx, Trichome, and Pistil, and leaves are visible

Marina Fedorova

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) reported earnings last month (May 8th) and shared insight into its 2024 outlook. It also gave its expectations for the rescheduling of cannabis. GrowGeneration’s stock price has fallen 13% since I last

This article was written by

Alan Sumler profile picture
Alan Sumler
1.13K Followers
Welcome to the home of The Cannabis Report: a monthly report on the cannabis industry. I am an analyst and consultant in the cannabis industry. I have contributed to High Times Magazine. I currently have a book out, Cannabis in the Ancient Greek and Roman World. I am most interested in technical stock analysis, option strategies, small cap strategies, and emerging markets. Feel free to contact me with any questions about the cannabis industry or publicly traded stocks in the cannabis industry.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of GRWG either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About GRWG Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on GRWG

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
GRWG
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News